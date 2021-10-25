Shimano Releases Warning About Fake Clearance Store

The following fake website was found to be posing as Shimano (https://www.shimano-clearance.store/).



The website is using the Shimano logo, product pictures and other content without our authorization.



At present, we are petitioning to have the website shut down.



Shimano is not responsible or liable for any trouble that arises from the use of a fake website.



We ask that customers take ample care. — Shimano