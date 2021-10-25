Shimano Releases Warning About Fake Clearance Store

Oct 25, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

Shimano has warned customers about a fake website that appears to be selling its products with huge discounts.

The website is branding itself as a clearance store but has been revealed to be fake and Shimano is currently working to have the website taken down. While the site seems to focus more on Shimano's fishing products, there is also a page featuring low prices on the company's pedals. Currently, the site offers most of Shimano's range of flat and clipless pedals for at least 50% off the retail price.

Looking deeper at the site you can see social media links that go nowhere and an 'About Us' page featuring this statement: "At shimano-clearance, we're obsessed with our customers. We leverage the latest tools and technologies to make it as easy as possible for our customers to shop for everything they need to make their businesses go.

"Shimano-clearance.store is an eCommerce company that sells items—but we’re much more than just a website. We’re a team of great people who win and lose together (we prefer winning!)."

To ensure people are not caught out by the clearance site, Shimano is now working to have it removed and has released a warning to potential customers.

bigquotesThe following fake website was found to be posing as Shimano (https://www.shimano-clearance.store/).

The website is using the Shimano logo, product pictures and other content without our authorization.

At present, we are petitioning to have the website shut down.

Shimano is not responsible or liable for any trouble that arises from the use of a fake website.

We ask that customers take ample care. Shimano

The current shortage of parts across the bike industry has led to multiple attempts to scam customers with fake sites or counterfeit products. Earlier this year, Shimano announced it would be increasing its work to fight back against people making copies of its products. This scheme included working with law enforcement, investigating fake items and changing packaging designs with features harder for counterfeiters to recreate.

Singletrack also did a deep dive earlier this year on The Bicycle Company UK, a site that suddenly appeared offering big discounts and had items in stock that were available nowhere else. The Bicycle Company UK's website is now unavailable, but there have been plenty of other scammers looking to make money off the lack of parts and bikes available to customers this year. It is always worth double-checking if a retailer is legitimate, especially if the price and availability look too good to be true.

Posted In:
Industry News Shimano


Must Read This Week
Nerding Out: Why You Shouldn't Worry Too Much About Weight
78642 views
Clipless Crocs Are a Thing Now
62304 views
Industry Digest: Trek's Direct to Consumer Box, Low Salaries, Sea Otter & More
54121 views
5 Things We Learned from Red Bull Rampage 2021
48502 views
Coal Bicycles' 84 is a 170mm Travel, Steel, Dual Link Frame - Bespoked Show 2021
45160 views
Video: Danny MacAskill Rides Across a Wind Turbine & More for the 'Climate Games'
40018 views
Howler Frameworks' High Pivot Steel Frame - Bespoked Show 2021
38361 views
The Most Popular Riding Areas in Arizona, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon & Vermont According to Trailforks Data
33072 views

23 Comments

  • 65 0
 its ok shimano, we know there isnt any stock for you to actually put on clearance
  • 33 0
 You spelled Shimano's Phishing Products wrong.
  • 3 0
 Step into the freezer
  • 2 0
 @harryhood: Name checks out.

Please er' wif da tweezer!!
  • 24 1
 Damn, I was looking for an affordable set of Shimurno SDP's to put on my Transertion Pawtrol!
  • 18 0
 Sucks for the people who bought this. I was lucky enough to snag a yeti sb130 for $110!! It should be arriving any day now!
  • 15 0
 Almost as bad a scam as as those 10% off old stock in the monthly "Online Deals"
  • 1 7
flag neilpritchett (29 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 What are you reffering too?
  • 8 0
 If you're falling for a CLEARANCE sale for bike parts right now, you must not ride much!
  • 6 0
 We already took care of the clearance, there is nothing to clear anymore anywhere
  • 1 0
 I got conned on some fake Shimano road pedals on eBay. They're VERY good fakes, so be careful. Box and packaging didn't raise any eyebrows, nor did the product itself. It wasn't until I'd ridden them for a while and noticed the spindle was a little wonky. Lesson learned, don't buy anything Shimano on eBay...and definitely not on AliExpress!
  • 4 1
 If it's too good to be true then it's too good to be true
  • 5 0
 Fool me once, you fool me once
  • 3 0
 next tatoo
  • 2 0
 Be pretty funny if genuine retailers started competing on price with this troll site. Robin hood like
  • 3 0
 They should have used Intense, would have been more believable.
  • 4 3
 People have been buying knock-off Shimano crap from AliExpress for years....and we're worried about this?
  • 4 0
 There's also lots of legit Shimano stuff on there too.
  • 1 0
 @whitebirdfeathers: seriously? Honest question how do you tell the difference?
  • 3 1
 Sain’t gonna be seeing those brakes in the mail.
  • 1 0
 What's so special about this. Prepandemic you could get knock off Shimano parts on ebay all day long.
  • 1 0
 How much for the Shimango groupset?
  • 1 0
 I think they meant "Alibaba"...

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008826
Mobile Version of Website