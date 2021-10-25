Shimano Releases Warning About Fake Clearance Store

Shimano has warned customers about a fake website that appears to be selling its products with huge discounts.
The website is branding itself as a clearance store but has been revealed to be fake and Shimano is currently working to have the website taken down. While the site seems to focus more on Shimano's fishing products, there is also a page featuring low prices on the company's pedals. Currently, the site offers most of Shimano's range of flat and clipless pedals for at least 50% off the retail price.
Looking deeper at the site you can see social media links that go nowhere and an 'About Us' page featuring this statement: "At shimano-clearance, we're obsessed with our customers. We leverage the latest tools and technologies to make it as easy as possible for our customers to shop for everything they need to make their businesses go.
"Shimano-clearance.store is an eCommerce company that sells items—but we’re much more than just a website. We’re a team of great people who win and lose together (we prefer winning!)."
To ensure people are not caught out by the clearance site, Shimano is now working to have it removed and has released a warning to potential customers.
|The following fake website was found to be posing as Shimano (https://www.shimano-clearance.store/).
The website is using the Shimano logo, product pictures and other content without our authorization.
At present, we are petitioning to have the website shut down.
Shimano is not responsible or liable for any trouble that arises from the use of a fake website.
We ask that customers take ample care.— Shimano
The current shortage of parts across the bike industry has led to multiple attempts to scam customers with fake sites or counterfeit products. Earlier this year, Shimano announced it would be increasing its work to fight back against people making copies of its products. This scheme included working with law enforcement, investigating fake items and changing packaging designs with features harder for counterfeiters to recreate. Singletrack
also did a deep dive earlier this year on The Bicycle Company UK, a site that suddenly appeared offering big discounts and had items in stock that were available nowhere else. The Bicycle Company UK's website is now unavailable, but there have been plenty of other scammers looking to make money off the lack of parts and bikes available to customers this year. It is always worth double-checking if a retailer is legitimate, especially if the price and availability look too good to be true.
