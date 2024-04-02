Shimano Releases New $160 Drivetrain - With 8 Gears

Apr 2, 2024
by Dario DiGiulio  
photo

Shimano has a new drivetrain on the market, but it's not exactly what we'd been expecting from them. It's not wireless, 13-speed, or AI-controlled - it's an 1x8-speed drivetrain called Essa.

Essa is compatible with Shimano's current 8-speed systems: Acera, Altus, and Tourney TX. With 409% gear range, it's certainly less than their 12-speed variants' 510%, but the gearing could still be optimized for mountain biking. The RD-U2000 derailleur's short little cage can handle up to a 45-tooth sprocket, and the CS-HG400-8 cassette has a range of 11-45 teeth.

photo
Adorable little thing, ain't it.
photo
11-13-15-18-22-27-35-45T.

The gear range falls short of most 11-speed systems, which check in around 418% (Shimano) or 420% (SRAM). The range is larger than other 8-speed systems, like Microshift Acolyte.

This is not a CUES drivetrain, so it doesn't utilize the newer Linkglide tech we've been a fan of. It instead relies on the Hyperglide tooth profile, and will use an 8-speed chain from that lineup. You can use a Revo grip shift, shifter/brake lever combo, or a standard Rapidfire shifter with the derailleur - I'd strongly recommend the third option.

Aftermarket pricing is available, though it's hard to imagine the parts being regular stocked at every local bike shop. The breakdown is as follows though, in case you're keen to put a groupset together.


Cassette
CS-HG400-8 $34.99
Chain
CN-HG40
$12.99
Crankset (no BB)
FC-U2000-1 $39.99
Derailleur
RD-U2000
$43.99
Rear Shifter
SL-M315-8R $33.99

That means that for around $160 USD, you can have a robust little drivetrain with maybe just enough mechanical advantage to climb everything you want to.


This isn't the only new product wrapped up in this little release, we also have some new shifters for the Cues family of drivetrains. These new shifters are focused at the smaller-handed members of the mountain bike world, with reduced reach and improved ergonomics.

photo
photo

photo
photo

It can be hard to set the controls up on a kid's bike in a way that actually works for little hands, so it's nice to see the effort made on the brand side to address the challenge.

There are three models available, suited to 9, 10, and 11-speed CUES drivetrains.

ESLU40509RAP
9 Speed
$22.99
ESLU605010RA1P
10 Speed
$28.99
ESLU605011RA1P
11 Speed
$32.99


No news yet about any newfangled 12-speed offerings, electric shifting, or the like. We've been waiting for something new on that front, and it seems we'll continue to do so for a little while yet.

12 Comments
  • 4 0
 Somebody please just give me a solid wide range 9 speed that actually works well and doesn't weigh a crazy amount. I use like 4 or 5 gears ever when I ride my 12 speed equipped bikes.
  • 1 0
 Check out MicroSpline's 10 speed or the new Shimano Cues 10 speed. Both are pretty light and are 11-48T
  • 2 0
 advent x.
  • 1 0
 Box components and Microsoft also do a 9 speed drive train that are pretty solid with 11-50 cassettes. I’m not sure if it’s still in production but sram had an 8 speed ebike drivetrain that had a 10-48 tooth cassette.
  • 1 0
 @succulentsausage: Ive read some reviews which claim that microshifts clutch develops play after time leading to worse performance, is that still the case if anyone knows?
  • 8 0
 Essa Cues me?
  • 1 0
 For north shore riding and most techy climbing and riding, I think that 8 gears is enough. I like the combination of larger cassette (almost like the sunrace 46t) and put a 28 - 32 tooth chainring (whatever size you prefer), and you have a great climbing machine. For those areas where the terrain is gnarly with not much room for speed, this is all you need.
  • 1 0
 "I'm gonna start my own company, you want in? You heard of this thing, the 11-speed drivetrain? Well this is gonna blow that out of the water.... 8-speed drivetrains!"
  • 2 0
 If only that cassette was on an alloy carrier....
  • 4 1
 Essa me…Shimano!!
  • 1 0
 Why put numbers on shifters?Nobody reads that when they ride and they look WalMart.
  • 1 0
 Essa surprise to be sure







