Shimano Releases New Shoe Lineup

Aug 1, 2023
by Dario DiGiulio  
Shimano's shoe lineup has always featured a wide spectrum of price points and features, with solid durability and performance making them a very good option for those looking for a pair. I've personally been a big fan of the ME7 enduro shoe for years, as it strikes a solid balance of durability, stiffness, and comfort in an easily-adjusted package.

Sadly, the ME7s and GR9s are being phased out to welcome the new additions to the lineup, but hopefully the new shoes are up to the standards of their predecessors.

There are 3 new SPD-cleat options, and 3 new flat pedal options; see below for a breakdown of the whole new lineup.

Available in Olive or Black.
Features the same ankle gaiter as the ME7, now has a Boa closure.

$225 USD / €219.95 // Size 38-48 // 423g

bigquotesShimano’s benchmark, high-end gravity shoe, the GE900 features a TORBAL 2.0 midsole that allows the heel section to move torsionally, maintaining full range of motion for improved comfort, fluidity, and on-bike control. A full-length EVA midsole reinforced with carbon reduces weight and enhances pedalling efficiency. Featuring a BOA Fit System with shield and instep strap, the GE900 deliver quick and precise closure and superior foot hold for aggressive pedalling over rough terrain.

A neoprene ankle collar keeps trail debris out, while the robust, quick-drying synthetic leather upper with mesh window stands up to the roughest terrain and helps keep you cool. An enduro-optimized ULTREAD GE outsole delivers enhanced grip on slippery hike-a-bike sections and has a molded pedal channel that provides a stable shoe-to-pedal connection even when riding unclipped on technical terrain. Shimano’s flagship high-end SPD-compatible gravity shoe, the GE900 is the ideal choice for aggressive enduro and downhill racing and riding.


Available in Light Grey or Black.
Padded ankle collar and lace closure.

$180 USD / €179.95 // Size 38-48 // 417g

bigquotesWhether racing or just out for a pedal with the crew, the GE700 enduro shoe lets you confidently tackle technical terrain. Like the GE900, these shoes features Shimano’s TORBAL 2.0 midsole so the heel section can easily twist to provide more control and comfort while riding over technical terrain. The ULTREAD GE outsole enhances grip on slick trails and has a molded pedal channel for a superior connection between shoe and bike. The GE7 utilizes a lace closure system with reinforced guides as well as an instep strap for enhanced foot hold.


Available in Light Green, Sand Beige, Denim, Black.
Men's and Women's colors and sizing.

$140 USD / €119.95 // Size 38-48 (M), 36-44 (W) // 475g

bigquotesConfidently tackle technical terrain with the trail ready GE500 gravity shoe. Featuring the same TORBAL 2.0 midsole as the GE900 and GE700 shoes, these performance trail shoes offer enhanced heel movement for on-bike control and comfort. They also utilize Shimano ULTREAD GE outsole, new for this performance shoe level, so you get the same impressive grip but paired with a more casual, breathable fabric upper. The midfoot SPD placement improves stability and bike control while layered half-length EVA foam absorbs impacts on and off the bike. Finally, the skate-style laces and massive instep strap optimize fit and comfort, no matter what trials you ride.


Available in Black, Brown.
Padded ankle cuff and lace closure.

$160 USD / €169.95 // Size 38-48 // 397g

bigquotesShimano’s benchmark flat pedal shoe delivers total control in technical, rugged terrain. The synthetic leather upper dries quickly and protects you from the elements, while the mesh panel vents air to keep you cool on long rides. The new ULTREAD GF outsole utilizes a slow rebound rubber compound and wide profile hexagonal tread pattern for secure pin engagement and multi-direction stability, letting you confidently tackle challenging trails.

Constructed with a heavy duty cushioned synthetic leather upper, asymmetrically raised padded ankle collar, and sidewall sole, the GF6 protects against rock strikes and other trail impacts. The trail tuned upper is tighter around the ball of foot for enhanced bike control and pedaling efficiency and has increased volume at the toe box and heel for improved walking comfort and shock absorption. Featuring the unique TORBAL 2.0 torsional plate structure the GF6 allows the heel section to move torsionally, maintaining full range of motion for improved rider comfort, fluidity, and on-bike control.


Available in Black, Olive, Dark Blue, Asphalt Grey, and Red Clay.
Men's and Women's colors and sizing.

$120 USD / €114.95 // Size 33-48 (M), 36-44 (W) // 343g

bigquotesShimano’s benchmark flat pedal shoe delivers total control in technical, rugged terrain. The synthetic leather upper dries quickly and protects you from the elements, while the mesh panel vents air to keep you cool on long rides. The new ULTREAD GF outsole utilizes a slow rebound rubber compound and wide profile hexagonal tread pattern for secure pin engagement and multi-direction stability, letting you confidently tackle challenging trails.

Constructed with a heavy duty cushioned synthetic leather upper, asymmetrically raised padded ankle collar, and sidewall sole, the GF6 protects against rock strikes and other trail impacts. The trail tuned upper is tighter around the ball of foot for enhanced bike control and pedaling efficiency and has increased volume at the toe box and heel for improved walking comfort and shock absorption. Featuring the unique TORBAL 2.0 torsional plate structure the GF6 allows the heel section to move torsionally, maintaining full range of motion for improved rider comfort, fluidity, and on-bike control.


Available in Black, Khaki.
GORE-TEX waterproofing, sock-like upper.

$220 USD / €219.95 // Size 33-48 // 390g

bigquotesDon’t let the elements keep you inside. Shimano’s GF800GTX flat pedal trail shoe is designed for wet and cold days in the saddle. The shoe features Shimano ULTREAD GF rubber compound that is optimized for low temperatures, enhancing the shoe-pedal connection with maximum pin grip for increased confidence and control on technical trails.

The all-new GF800 GTX features BOA® Fit System L6 dial with shield allows for easy operation with winter gloves, while integrated sock-style upper equipped with waterproof GORE-TEX liner keeps elements at bay. The low temperature-specific ULTREAD GF rubber compound delivers optimal performance in cool and cold weather, enhancing pin engagement and the shoe-to-pedal connection.


We'll have a few pairs of the new shoes in for long-term review, so stay tuned for thoughts on the updates and new features.

31 Comments
  • 9 0
 The GTX ones look interesting, but please release a low-rise boa flat. I saw some Leatt's at Crankworx, but I have no idea how grippy their soles are.
  • 1 0
 pearl izumi has some. the mid top version kinda sucked. never bothered trying the low top.
  • 3 0
 Crankbrothers has a decent BOA flat shoe. Not as sticky of rubber as Five Ten, but the shoe itself is a great fit. I wouldn't mind trying some others, but I'd buy it again.
  • 1 0
 Picked up a pair of the 2.0 flats, not impressed with the grip. Freerider pro or 2fo roost still my preference for solid grip.
  • 1 0
 @connorjuliusjohnson: I've no interest in going less sticky than Five Ten's. That grip makes a huge difference for me.
  • 2 0
 @connorjuliusjohnson: The crankbrothers are one of the most comfortable flat shoe I have every worn (boa) and the WORST grip shoe. Went back to Five Ten Pros, but wish the two shoes would hook up for a night or two and produce a perfect shoe.
  • 3 0
 @connorjuliusjohnson: +1 for Crankbrothers BOA shoe
  • 1 0
 @rrolly: Maybe I'm the only one, but I've always found my 510 Impacts to be a bit too sticky. I only use them occasionally when I get to a lift park and the rest of the time I'm on RideConcepts. On the RCs, I can always adjust my foot slightly when I put it down on the pedal wrong, but it's still sticky enough that I don't slip. With the 510s, I often find that, if my foot position is wrong getting on the bike, there's no fixing it until the next break or section of smooth trail.
  • 1 0
 Leatts have an interesting combo of burly uppers and flexible, skate-shoe-like sole feel. Not my favorite for keeping planted through bumpy stuff, but would be a great jump / flow trail option. Best grip in the boa flats is the Ride Concepts Tallac Boa. I'll just leave this right here. theradavist.com/boa-equipped-flat-pedal-mountain-bike-shoe-review
  • 2 0
 Love the ME7 fit, comfort and grippy outsole but... The strips of rubber surrounding the cleat had a tendency to rip away from the sole if you did a lot of walking (slipping) on loose, rocky terrain. I hope the GE900s don't have that issue.
  • 2 0
 Yup, have had several pairs of the ME7 and had to reglue those strips on most pairs. But the fit was second to none.
  • 1 0
 That GF400 looks to be a pretty straight replacement for my GR5, which is easily my favorite all around shoe. I wear them everyday, they're almost pedestrian looking and are super comfy. Also that GE700 will likely be my next clip(less) shoe.
  • 1 0
 Man I've been wanting to replace my ME7s for a while now for something with a little wider toe box, but all the same qualities. I've never really needed the cover flap over the laces, either. By the picture, this looks ideal.

Now, where do I buy them?
  • 1 1
 Is it just me that breaks boa closures and finds them harder to adjust and get the perfect fit then speedlaces, velcro straps, ratchet clip straps and/or plain old laces?

I was a huge fan of the me7's, went through two pairs and have now swapped over to the crank bros mallet speedlace. Both great shoes and I still grab the me7's on a pedal heavy day with out a ton of hike a bike or sending.
  • 1 0
 Did your cinch mechanism on your ME7's start fraying and bunching up? Mine are only a year old and the ratchet almost doesn't go over the balled-up cord anymore - pretty lame breaking point cause the shoes otherwise seem like they could go forever.
  • 2 0
 @Jvhowube: have you tried calling Boa to get a replacement? I smacked one off on a rock and they basically sent me the whole thing for free and it was really easy to fix. Just needed to know the exact model of Boa.
  • 1 0
 @Jvhowube: mine did very quickly. I bought a replacement set made by Salomon and they hold up way better.
  • 2 0
 Well that's very disappointing news. The me7s were great for hike a bike with a properly grippy sole. Skate style soles are just crap for pushing up in the mud.
  • 1 0
 Surprised they don't have an "Ebike" specific shoe...."caters to the performance demands of Ebikes users and optimized for Ebike use through our multi-prong engineering analysis"
  • 1 0
 Hush you!
  • 4 1
 Where is the new SPD compatible sandal?
  • 2 0
 ride.shimano.com/blogs/blogs-and-news/the-legend-reborn
  • 4 1
 Contratulations to Shimano on releasing the Crankbrothers Mallet BOA!
  • 3 0
 Boa was long overdue in the Shimano line up. Glad to finally see it!
  • 1 0
 Whatever happened to those new Saint and XT flat pedals Shimano announced a few years ago?
  • 1 0
 They're gonna come free with every Tesla Cybertruck. Just wait.
  • 2 0
 Good, because the lacing on the latest ME7s and GR9s suck!!
  • 2 0
 All I need to know is which is the widest.
  • 1 0
 Shimano shoes are great but I just can't get my cleats far enough back with them and it drives me mad.
  • 1 0
 Never ever will you convince me a boa is better than laces.
  • 1 0
 Oh great!! Are the old ones on sale yet in Canada? No? Anyway....





