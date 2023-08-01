Shimano Releases New Shoe Lineup

GE900

Available in Olive or Black. Features the same ankle gaiter as the ME7, now has a Boa closure.

GE900

$225 USD / €219.95 // Size 38-48 // 423g

Shimano’s benchmark, high-end gravity shoe, the GE900 features a TORBAL 2.0 midsole that allows the heel section to move torsionally, maintaining full range of motion for improved comfort, fluidity, and on-bike control. A full-length EVA midsole reinforced with carbon reduces weight and enhances pedalling efficiency. Featuring a BOA Fit System with shield and instep strap, the GE900 deliver quick and precise closure and superior foot hold for aggressive pedalling over rough terrain.



A neoprene ankle collar keeps trail debris out, while the robust, quick-drying synthetic leather upper with mesh window stands up to the roughest terrain and helps keep you cool. An enduro-optimized ULTREAD GE outsole delivers enhanced grip on slippery hike-a-bike sections and has a molded pedal channel that provides a stable shoe-to-pedal connection even when riding unclipped on technical terrain. Shimano’s flagship high-end SPD-compatible gravity shoe, the GE900 is the ideal choice for aggressive enduro and downhill racing and riding.

GE700

Available in Light Grey or Black. Padded ankle collar and lace closure.

GE700

$180 USD / €179.95 // Size 38-48 // 417g

Whether racing or just out for a pedal with the crew, the GE700 enduro shoe lets you confidently tackle technical terrain. Like the GE900, these shoes features Shimano’s TORBAL 2.0 midsole so the heel section can easily twist to provide more control and comfort while riding over technical terrain. The ULTREAD GE outsole enhances grip on slick trails and has a molded pedal channel for a superior connection between shoe and bike. The GE7 utilizes a lace closure system with reinforced guides as well as an instep strap for enhanced foot hold.

GE500

Available in Light Green, Sand Beige, Denim, Black. Men's and Women's colors and sizing.

GE500 & GE500W

$140 USD / €119.95 // Size 38-48 (M), 36-44 (W) // 475g

Confidently tackle technical terrain with the trail ready GE500 gravity shoe. Featuring the same TORBAL 2.0 midsole as the GE900 and GE700 shoes, these performance trail shoes offer enhanced heel movement for on-bike control and comfort. They also utilize Shimano ULTREAD GE outsole, new for this performance shoe level, so you get the same impressive grip but paired with a more casual, breathable fabric upper. The midfoot SPD placement improves stability and bike control while layered half-length EVA foam absorbs impacts on and off the bike. Finally, the skate-style laces and massive instep strap optimize fit and comfort, no matter what trials you ride.

GF600

Available in Black, Brown. Padded ankle cuff and lace closure.

GF600

$160 USD / €169.95 // Size 38-48 // 397g

Shimano’s benchmark flat pedal shoe delivers total control in technical, rugged terrain. The synthetic leather upper dries quickly and protects you from the elements, while the mesh panel vents air to keep you cool on long rides. The new ULTREAD GF outsole utilizes a slow rebound rubber compound and wide profile hexagonal tread pattern for secure pin engagement and multi-direction stability, letting you confidently tackle challenging trails.



Constructed with a heavy duty cushioned synthetic leather upper, asymmetrically raised padded ankle collar, and sidewall sole, the GF6 protects against rock strikes and other trail impacts. The trail tuned upper is tighter around the ball of foot for enhanced bike control and pedaling efficiency and has increased volume at the toe box and heel for improved walking comfort and shock absorption. Featuring the unique TORBAL 2.0 torsional plate structure the GF6 allows the heel section to move torsionally, maintaining full range of motion for improved rider comfort, fluidity, and on-bike control.

GF400

Available in Black, Olive, Dark Blue, Asphalt Grey, and Red Clay. Men's and Women's colors and sizing.

GF400 & GF400W

$120 USD / €114.95 // Size 33-48 (M), 36-44 (W) // 343g

Shimano’s benchmark flat pedal shoe delivers total control in technical, rugged terrain. The synthetic leather upper dries quickly and protects you from the elements, while the mesh panel vents air to keep you cool on long rides. The new ULTREAD GF outsole utilizes a slow rebound rubber compound and wide profile hexagonal tread pattern for secure pin engagement and multi-direction stability, letting you confidently tackle challenging trails.



Constructed with a heavy duty cushioned synthetic leather upper, asymmetrically raised padded ankle collar, and sidewall sole, the GF6 protects against rock strikes and other trail impacts. The trail tuned upper is tighter around the ball of foot for enhanced bike control and pedaling efficiency and has increased volume at the toe box and heel for improved walking comfort and shock absorption. Featuring the unique TORBAL 2.0 torsional plate structure the GF6 allows the heel section to move torsionally, maintaining full range of motion for improved rider comfort, fluidity, and on-bike control.

GF800GTX

Available in Black, Khaki. GORE-TEX waterproofing, sock-like upper.

GF800GTX

$220 USD / €219.95 // Size 33-48 // 390g

Don’t let the elements keep you inside. Shimano’s GF800GTX flat pedal trail shoe is designed for wet and cold days in the saddle. The shoe features Shimano ULTREAD GF rubber compound that is optimized for low temperatures, enhancing the shoe-pedal connection with maximum pin grip for increased confidence and control on technical trails.



The all-new GF800 GTX features BOA® Fit System L6 dial with shield allows for easy operation with winter gloves, while integrated sock-style upper equipped with waterproof GORE-TEX liner keeps elements at bay. The low temperature-specific ULTREAD GF rubber compound delivers optimal performance in cool and cold weather, enhancing pin engagement and the shoe-to-pedal connection.

Shimano's shoe lineup has always featured a wide spectrum of price points and features, with solid durability and performance making them a very good option for those looking for a pair. I've personally been a big fan of the ME7 enduro shoe for years, as it strikes a solid balance of durability, stiffness, and comfort in an easily-adjusted package.Sadly, the ME7s and GR9s are being phased out to welcome the new additions to the lineup, but hopefully the new shoes are up to the standards of their predecessors.There are 3 new SPD-cleat options, and 3 new flat pedal options; see below for a breakdown of the whole new lineup.We'll have a few pairs of the new shoes in for long-term review, so stay tuned for thoughts on the updates and new features.