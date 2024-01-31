Shimano Releases New Technium & Twinspark Sunglasses

The latest product release from Shimano isn't a wireless drivetrain or fancy new brakes. Instead, it's sunglasses, three different styles to be exact. That's might not be as exciting as fresh bike bits, but the new models do look like a solid entries into the eyewear world.

The Technium and Technium L models are available in a wide range of lens tins to cover everything from road riding to mountain biking in the darkest forests. The main difference between the two models is the frame design – the Techium uses a full frame around the lens, while the Technium L has a half frame design.

Technium Details
• Frames: Matte Black, Matte White, Teal, Teaberry, Matte Grey, Dark Olive, Bronze Gold
• Frame: 45% Arkema Rilsan clear G850 Rnew bio-based materials
• Weight: 27.4g
• Lenses: RIDESCAPE RD, OR, and GR
• Spare Lens: Clear
• MSRP: $100 USD, €99.95
The lack of a lower frame on the Technium L does saves 1.4 grams, something to keep in mind in the unlikely event that you've exhausted every other possible place to save weight and are now obsessing over glasses grams.

photo
The Technium has an interchangeable lens...
photo
...with small vents located at the bottom of the lens to help prevent fogging.

Both Technium models come with a spare clear lens, a welcome addition for riders in perpetually cloudy riding zones. The Technium L glasses are also available with a photochromatic lens option, which lightens or darkens depending on the amount of UV light it's exposed to.

The prices are pretty reasonable, at least when compared to other high-end sunglasses on the market – the Technium models go for $100 USD, and the Twinspark, which doesn't have an interchangeable lens, is priced at $65 USD.


photo
The Technium L glasses use a half-frame design for a tiny bit of weight savings.

Technium L Details
• Frames: Matte Black, Matte White, Crimson, Smokey Navy, Dark Olive, Bronze Gold
• Frame: 45% Arkema Rilsan clear G850 Rnew bio-based materials
• Weight: 26g
• Lenses: RIDESCAPE RD, OR, and GR and Photochromic Gray
• Spare Lens: Clear
• MSRP: $100 USD, €99.95
Lens Options

photo

photo
The $65 Twinspark.



