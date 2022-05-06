Shimano Sells Pearl Izumi to United Sports Brands

May 6, 2022
by James Smurthwaite  
photo by Matt Jones

After 14 years of ownership, Shimano has sold off the Pearl Izumi brand to United Sports Brands, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News reports.

Pearl Izumi will join United Sports Brands' (Shock Doctor, McDavid, Cutter) new Outdoor division alongside Nathan, a running brand.

Shimano first bought Pearl Izumi in 2008 and ran it as a subsidiary of its US business. Pearl Izumi’s headquarters are in a 55,000-square-foot facility in Louisville, Colorado, shared by a handful of employees from Shimano's component business. The building, which has won awards for its sustainable construction, was included in the sale. Pearl Izumi staff were made aware of the sale internally on Monday morning before Shimano announced the sale as the Tokyo stock exchange opened Friday.

bigquotesThis is an exciting time for Pearl Izumi. We have tremendous momentum and an amazing team that’s dedicated to continuing to grow the brand to new heights. Shimano has provided significant support and guidance throughout its ownership, and while we will miss being part of Team Shimano, we also know there is great future potential for the brand and look forward to continuing to grow our business with USB.Geoff Shaffer, President, Pearl Izumi


bigquotesWe are very pleased to welcome Pearl Izumi into the United Sports Brands family.

Pearl Izumi is an iconic, authentic, and much-loved brand that is strongly aligned with our current portfolio of brands at USB. Their culture of driving innovation and best-in-class product development—always with a “consumer-first” mindset — is consistent with our strategy at United Sports Brands. We intend to continue that product innovation and leadership under our stewardship. The addition of Pearl Izumi, along with our running apparel and accessory company, Nathan, makes us a formidable player in the outdoor space. We see great opportunity for continued organic growth and expansion in this segment of the market.Michael Magerman, CEO, United Sports Brands

More info, here.

Posted In:
Industry News Press Releases Pearl Izumi


8 Comments

  • 13 0
 Shimano did next to nothing with it, so why not sell it now at a market induced peak price that's not based on performance but based on pure market forces. smart move by shimano. Plus i'm sure we'll see Lazer apparel coming to market soon to fill the void.
  • 4 0
 I like PI stuff, when I was bigger I especially appreciated some of their larger sizing options. I still use a lot of PI gear, it's often easy to find last year's style/color marked way down, direct from PI. At 6ft 200lb, I am wearing XXL gloves, L pants, XL jackets.... so their sizing is all over the place, but generally affordable and works.

I hate their shoes though.

I love Shimano shoes... had no idea Shimano owned PI.
  • 7 1
 United Sports Brands owns McDavid? No wonder the oilers still suck
  • 1 0
 Maybe Leon should make Dry Sidle aprés riding pants.
  • 2 0
 Shimano always struggled to bring back the luster the Pearl Izumi brand had in the 90's/Y2K.

I think all those years of Pearl Izumi being in Nashbar closeouts really hurt it's image as a premium brand.
  • 2 0
 I gotta disagree. I think Pearl Izumi is as good as ever. I've bought jerseys, jackets, shorts and shoes from PI over the past several years and have always been impressed with them.
  • 3 0
 please start re-making the X-Project Pro shoe...pretty please, such a great shoe
  • 1 0
 Extremely bland clothing at too expensive prices IMO.





