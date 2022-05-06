Shimano Sells Pearl Izumi to United Sports Brands

After 14 years of ownership, Shimano has sold off the Pearl Izumi brand to United Sports Brands, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News reports
.
Pearl Izumi will join United Sports Brands' (Shock Doctor, McDavid, Cutter) new Outdoor division alongside Nathan, a running brand. Shimano first bought Pearl Izumi in 2008
and ran it as a subsidiary of its US business. Pearl Izumi’s headquarters are in a 55,000-square-foot facility in Louisville, Colorado, shared by a handful of employees from Shimano's component business. The building, which has won awards for its sustainable construction, was included in the sale. Pearl Izumi staff were made aware of the sale internally on Monday morning before Shimano announced the sale as the Tokyo stock exchange opened Friday.
|This is an exciting time for Pearl Izumi. We have tremendous momentum and an amazing team that’s dedicated to continuing to grow the brand to new heights. Shimano has provided significant support and guidance throughout its ownership, and while we will miss being part of Team Shimano, we also know there is great future potential for the brand and look forward to continuing to grow our business with USB.—Geoff Shaffer, President, Pearl Izumi
More info, here
|We are very pleased to welcome Pearl Izumi into the United Sports Brands family.
Pearl Izumi is an iconic, authentic, and much-loved brand that is strongly aligned with our current portfolio of brands at USB. Their culture of driving innovation and best-in-class product development—always with a “consumer-first” mindset — is consistent with our strategy at United Sports Brands. We intend to continue that product innovation and leadership under our stewardship. The addition of Pearl Izumi, along with our running apparel and accessory company, Nathan, makes us a formidable player in the outdoor space. We see great opportunity for continued organic growth and expansion in this segment of the market.—Michael Magerman, CEO, United Sports Brands
.
8 Comments
I hate their shoes though.
I love Shimano shoes... had no idea Shimano owned PI.
I think all those years of Pearl Izumi being in Nashbar closeouts really hurt it's image as a premium brand.