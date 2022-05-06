Shimano Sells Pearl Izumi to United Sports Brands

We are very pleased to welcome Pearl Izumi into the United Sports Brands family.



Pearl Izumi is an iconic, authentic, and much-loved brand that is strongly aligned with our current portfolio of brands at USB. Their culture of driving innovation and best-in-class product development—always with a “consumer-first” mindset — is consistent with our strategy at United Sports Brands. We intend to continue that product innovation and leadership under our stewardship. The addition of Pearl Izumi, along with our running apparel and accessory company, Nathan, makes us a formidable player in the outdoor space. We see great opportunity for continued organic growth and expansion in this segment of the market. — Michael Magerman, CEO, United Sports Brands