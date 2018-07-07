Shimano's Team Truck Walkthrough - Val di Sole World Cup 2018

Shimano's European team truck is used for pro road racing and World-Cup-level mountain bike events, as well as a support and display vehicle at festivals. It is rigged with posters and point of interest displays that can be customized to each venue, and it has meeting and conference facilities as well. Of course, the truck houses a grocery store of XTR , Di2, Saint, and Dura-Ace components - and all the bits and bobs needed for EWS, DH and XC race support. PB's Ross Bell walks us through the Mother Ship.
