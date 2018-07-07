Shimano's Team Truck Walkthrough - Val di Sole World Cup 2018

Shimano's European team truck display expands into a city block in the World Cup Pits. Shimano's European team truck display expands into a city block in the World Cup Pits.

Kitchen under the stairs.
Inside the pop up conference and VIP entertainment center on the top of the truck.

The front unfolds into a product display area...

...Where race fans can touch 2019 XTR 9100 parts.
...or a Saint DH drivetrain.

...and play with Di2 electric shifting.

Pro bikes are always on display, like Jesse Melamed's EWS-ready Rocky Mountain Instinct.

The selfie photo booth.

And, there is the famous Shimano component vault. Race regulations prevent team trucks from selling parts, so let's do some free shopping....

I'll have three XTR rear mech's please...

Oh, and pedals, a fresh pair for all my bikes.

Two pairs in 180 and 203mm, thanks.

Oh, I forgot my DH rig, add a Saint crankset to the pile.
Yes, please, one dozen semi-metallic.

Oooh, some of the finned ones too.

No 12 speed? what's up with that?

Never to grope around on your knees for small parts again.

But much of the work is race support. Shimano keeps a "magic list" of sponsored athletes at all levels - top pros to hopeful Joes - who roll their bikes into the tents for everything from derailleur clutch adjustments to full group swaps.

The rock star priority line.

Sometimes the repairs and upgrades are still rolling in after the races on Sunday afternoon...

Patience is a virtue at Shimano Tech Support.

Shimano's European team truck is used for pro road racing and World-Cup-level mountain bike events, as well as a support and display vehicle at festivals. It is rigged with posters and point of interest displays that can be customized to each venue, and it has meeting and conference facilities as well. Of course, the truck houses a grocery store of XTR , Di2, Saint, and Dura-Ace components - and all the bits and bobs needed for EWS, DH and XC race support. PB's Ross Bell walks us through the Mother Ship.