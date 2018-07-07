PINKBIKE TECH

Shimano's Team Truck Walkthrough - Val di Sole World Cup 2018

Jul 7, 2018
by Richard Cunningham  
pit walk
Shimano's European team truck display expands into a city block in the World Cup Pits.


Shimano's European team truck is used for pro road racing and World-Cup-level mountain bike events, as well as a support and display vehicle at festivals. It is rigged with posters and point of interest displays that can be customized to each venue, and it has meeting and conference facilities as well. Of course, the truck houses a grocery store of XTR , Di2, Saint, and Dura-Ace components - and all the bits and bobs needed for EWS, DH and XC race support. PB's Ross Bell walks us through the Mother Ship.


pit walk
Kitchen under the stairs.
pit walk
Inside the pop up conference and VIP entertainment center on the top of the truck.

pit walk
The front unfolds into a product display area...

pit walk
...Where race fans can touch 2019 XTR 9100 parts.
pit walk
...or a Saint DH drivetrain.

pit walk
...and play with Di2 electric shifting.

pit walk
Pro bikes are always on display, like Jesse Melamed's EWS-ready Rocky Mountain Instinct.

pit walk
The selfie photo booth.

pit walk
And, there is the famous Shimano component vault. Race regulations prevent team trucks from selling parts, so let's do some free shopping....

pit walk
I'll have three XTR rear mech's please...

pit walk
Oh, and pedals, a fresh pair for all my bikes.

pit walk
Two pairs in 180 and 203mm, thanks.

pit walk
Oh, I forgot my DH rig, add a Saint crankset to the pile.
pit walk
Yes, please, one dozen semi-metallic.

pit walk
Oooh, some of the finned ones too.

pit walk
No 12 speed? what's up with that?

pit walk
Never to grope around on your knees for small parts again.

pit walk
But much of the work is race support. Shimano keeps a "magic list" of sponsored athletes at all levels - top pros to hopeful Joes - who roll their bikes into the tents for everything from derailleur clutch adjustments to full group swaps.

pit walk

pit walk
pit walk

pit walk

pit walk
The rock star priority line.

pit walk
Sometimes the repairs and upgrades are still rolling in after the races on Sunday afternoon...

pit walk
Patience is a virtue at Shimano Tech Support.




2 Comments

  • + 3
 Shiiiii! Maaaaan !!! Oooooo!!
  • + 1
 Spicy Of Life

Post a Comment



