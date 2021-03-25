Shimano Updates 12 Speed Range with Shorter Cage XT Derailleur & New Cranks

Mar 25, 2021
by Henry Quinney  

Today Shimano announces new crankset and derailleur options to suit a wider range of rider preferences and mountain bike setups.

There are two new cranks, including an XTR option, which feature 55mm chain lines. The additional chainline spacing options aims to offer more clearance, should you need it. Currently, Shimano offers 51mm and 56.5mm options, both for use in conjunction with Boost rear axle spacing. The issue that Shimano is trying to remedy is not so much in terms of drivetrain performance but more so in regards to the current trend for thicker chainstays, and how sometimes chainring clearance can be an issue.

The FC-512-1 will be available in Deore or non-series models but they're essentially the same crank.

Shimano offers two new cranks, the FC-M9125-1 and the FC-512-1, which will probably be better recognised by their respective series names as XTR and Deore.

Shimano also announces a new, shorter Deore XT rear derailleur. This new model will offer greater ground clearance and is designed specifically with a 10-45T cassette in mind, which Shimano already manufacture. When designing a rear derailleur, the length of the cage is hugely important. The bigger the difference between the smallest and largest cog, which can be as large as 41T in Shimano's range, means the cage has to be longer to provide adequate tension to the chain.

There is also the benefit of being able to run less b-tension. This is because of the comparatively smaller lowest gear. Brands go some way to tailor the path of the derailleur to ensure that the top jockey wheel is an appropriate distance from the teeth of the cassette, irrespective of the gear that's selected. A 10-45T cassette, thanks to a smaller differential between the smallest and largest cogs, should allow for the b-tension to be lower and achieve a crisper shift in the middle and outer ranges of the cassette. A shorter cage can also mean less twisting forces are being put through the derailleur, which in turn can also aid shifting performance.
The cage is 28mm shorter than the current, and continuing, M8100-SGS long cage derailleur.


43 Comments

  • 42 5
 SRAM has had bigger releases for Shimano's anniversary than Shimano...
  • 24 4
 Not everyone wants batteries on their shifters and derailleurs?
  • 10 4
 @wereonamissionfromgod: No, you're right, but we want the option.
  • 3 2
 @wereonamissionfromgod: not everyone is right ????
  • 2 0
 @wereonamissionfromgod:

If you're lucky enough to be chosen to buy one of Shimano's fancy Centennial books, I bet you can read all about cables!
  • 1 0
 If nothing has changed for Shimano, their fishing line is the money maker. Bikes are just a nice sideline.
  • 20 1
 Great rebuttal to gx axs guys
  • 13 24
flag gus6464 (1 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Who cares about gx axs? It's still the same old trash sram shifting but now with a battery twist.
  • 1 0
 @gus6464: Clearly someone who has not tried AXS
  • 10 0
 Will definitely be choosing the 10-45T cassette with that short cage derailleur next time I need to replace those! I've bent every Shimano 12spd derailleur I've owned...
  • 1 0
 @CheddarJack46 Likewise. I was noticing how goofy the length of my XT 12 spd cage is just the other day. A little too goofy. Time for 10-45 / short cage whenever I bend or break etc.
  • 1 0
 with 27,5 wheels it is super easy - almost touching the ground
  • 3 0
 Are you sure, because they come pre bent from the factory. Quite a few have "repaired" the factory twist from not knowing...
  • 2 0
 @nickmalysh: One of my buddies joked the other day that this is the reason they all pushed 29 so hard, to make room for these freakishly long cages.
  • 3 0
 I've got a long ass SLX derr paired with my 10-45 cassette; works great despite a few kisses from rocks and logs along the way... But this is a reason to upgrade to XT if I ultimately rip what I've got off, or bash it into something.
  • 3 0
 Users: Rear derailleurs are a pain
Industry: Ok let’s get rid of the front one
Users: Not enough gear range
Industry: Ok here’s a pie platter
Users: Longer derailleurs get broken
Industry: Ok short cage
Users: Chain slap...
  • 4 0
 So there is a new chainline for bikes designed around single chainring that didn't manage to make room for the chainring. Something seems wrong here.
  • 3 2
 Or maybe people care about tire clearance and want to future-proof their bikes for plus tires?
  • 14 0
 @Frankie2021: future and plus tires???
  • 10 0
 @Frankie2021: You can't future-proof a mtb. We should all acknowledge that by now.
  • 4 0
 Good news, snapped two long caged Shimanon 12 spd RD’s last summer from barely touching a rock at slow speed. Short caged RD’s are the way!
  • 3 1
 you mean 11-speed?
  • 2 0
 @ridealltheb1kes: Nah, I snapped a 12 speed mech last fall too (although it was later in the year). This stuff has been available if you were willing to do a bit of a supply-chain dance to get it.
  • 2 0
 @enki: I think he means 11 speed > 12 speed

I too snapped 2x shimano12s long cage derailleurs last year. Though I don't think short cage would have fixed it. I hit the parallelogram on rocks, not the swing arm. Never been an issue on short travel or non-boost bikes, but I think long travel 29er plus boost spacing makes it way too easy to smash the rocks when plowing down boulder fields
  • 2 1
 @ridealltheb1kes:

Been on 12 speed Shimano XT as of last June. Two RD’s, two cassettes and three chains later until off bike this winter. I have found their 12 speed stuff too fragile and short wearing for me that went back to 10 spd (11-36) with Zee short FR RD, Saint Shifter, KMC 10spd chain. On moto bike now (Trek Rail) so don’t need the extra low gears with 12 speed
  • 1 0
 @jgusta: just replaced my first snapped XT 12-speed RD. Made me instantly miss my flawless XTR 11sp on my last bike. Never had any issues except for in a major crash. I cant imagine running 12sp on 27.5 wheels, that bottom jockey wheel would be like a training wheel.
  • 5 1
 you know it's been a slow week when a new chainline is the biggest news in the dricetrain market
  • 3 1
 Did you miss the electronic shifting news?
  • 8 3
 Is it in stock in 2021?
  • 4 0
 Not sure about the downvotes?!

Other sites have reported that "Deore-level crank and medium cage XT derailleur aren’t expected until early 2022".
  • 4 0
 Did they fix that small rust issue on the derailleur?
  • 5 1
 Available Summer 2024....
  • 2 0
 This is great for me. I run the 10-45t cassette on my long travel bike already.
  • 4 1
 Oh deore...no electronic rear mech yet.
  • 2 0
 You could get 5 derailleurs from Shimano or one AXS. I mean everything has a downside.
  • 3 0
 @kokofosho: What 5 Shimano derailuers are you getting for $370
  • 3 0
 In stock arround 2026 or 2027....
  • 3 0
 2028, thanks to the Suez getting all wedged up.
  • 8 5
 SRAM: Hold my beer.
  • 3 0
 neat
  • 3 0
 Price and availability?
  • 3 0
 Short cage, Frick yeh!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



