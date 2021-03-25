Shimano Updates 12 Speed Range with Shorter Cage XT Derailleur & New Cranks

Today Shimano announces new crankset and derailleur options to suit a wider range of rider preferences and mountain bike setups.
There are two new cranks, including an XTR option, which feature 55mm chain lines. The additional chainline spacing options aims to offer more clearance, should you need it. Currently, Shimano offers 51mm and 56.5mm options, both for use in conjunction with Boost rear axle spacing. The issue that Shimano is trying to remedy is not so much in terms of drivetrain performance but more so in regards to the current trend for thicker chainstays, and how sometimes chainring clearance can be an issue.
The FC-512-1 will be available in Deore or non-series models but they're essentially the same crank.
Shimano offers two new cranks, the FC-M9125-1 and the FC-512-1, which will probably be better recognised by their respective series names as XTR and Deore.
Shimano also announces a new, shorter Deore XT rear derailleur. This new model will offer greater ground clearance and is designed specifically with a 10-45T cassette in mind, which Shimano already manufacture. When designing a rear derailleur, the length of the cage is hugely important. The bigger the difference between the smallest and largest cog, which can be as large as 41T in Shimano's range, means the cage has to be longer to provide adequate tension to the chain.
There is also the benefit of being able to run less b-tension. This is because of the comparatively smaller lowest gear. Brands go some way to tailor the path of the derailleur to ensure that the top jockey wheel is an appropriate distance from the teeth of the cassette, irrespective of the gear that's selected. A 10-45T cassette, thanks to a smaller differential between the smallest and largest cogs, should allow for the b-tension to be lower and achieve a crisper shift in the middle and outer ranges of the cassette. A shorter cage can also mean less twisting forces are being put through the derailleur, which in turn can also aid shifting performance.
If you're lucky enough to be chosen to buy one of Shimano's fancy Centennial books, I bet you can read all about cables!
Industry: Ok let’s get rid of the front one
Users: Not enough gear range
Industry: Ok here’s a pie platter
Users: Longer derailleurs get broken
Industry: Ok short cage
Users: Chain slap...
I too snapped 2x shimano12s long cage derailleurs last year. Though I don't think short cage would have fixed it. I hit the parallelogram on rocks, not the swing arm. Never been an issue on short travel or non-boost bikes, but I think long travel 29er plus boost spacing makes it way too easy to smash the rocks when plowing down boulder fields
Been on 12 speed Shimano XT as of last June. Two RD’s, two cassettes and three chains later until off bike this winter. I have found their 12 speed stuff too fragile and short wearing for me that went back to 10 spd (11-36) with Zee short FR RD, Saint Shifter, KMC 10spd chain. On moto bike now (Trek Rail) so don’t need the extra low gears with 12 speed
Other sites have reported that "Deore-level crank and medium cage XT derailleur aren’t expected until early 2022".
