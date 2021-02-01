Shimano FCC Application Hints at New Wireless Groupset

Feb 1, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

CyclingTips is reporting that Shimano has been granted two wireless communication applications that hint at cable-free transmission coming from the Japanese groupset giant sometime this year.

Shimano posted two applications late in January, WY7-3GK1 for a rear derailleur and WY7-927A for a wireless module (shifter). Unfortunately, the juiciest parts of the applications, including pictures of the components being approved, are hidden behind a confidentiality agreement between FCC (Federal Communications Commission) and Shimano but there's still plenty we can glean from the news.

What we already know

So far, Shimano has never released a wireless groupset for on or off-road uses. Shimano made mountain biking's first foray into electronic shifting with Di2, a wired system that was first released at XTR level in February 2015 with the XT version following up 22 months later in November 2016. The system never massively took off and although it was being raced by XC World Cup riders, you didn't often see it on many punters' bikes. This is backed up by the fact we're more than two years into the current XTR's lifespan and it remains mechanical only.

2018 Shimano XTR Launch in Crested Butte Colorado USA
We're more than two years into XTR's lifespan and there's no electronic version, could that be about to change?

The next big shakeup came in February 2019 when SRAM released its wireless AXS system. SRAM had been supplying the wireless eTap drivetrain on road bikes for a number of years at this point but this was the first time fully wireless shifting had been brought to mountain bikes.

With SRAM way ahead on the cable-free front, it seems very likely that Shimano has been working on a project for a few years and we're becoming more and more convinced that Shimano is likely to drop some sort of wireless transmission this year. This is backed up by patents for both a wireless Dura Ace (road) groupset and an electronic dropper post filed by Shimano in the past three months.

What can we tell from the application?

As we said above, the confidentiality agreement between Shimano and the FCC prevents us from seeing exactly what's going on here, but there are still some clues scattered throughout. Firstly, the only things that are approved are a derailleur and a module. This crucially means no front derailleur and hints at the possibility this could be a wireless version of XTR and not a road groupet. Yes, some road bikes are now going down the 1x drivetrain route, but the pro riders have only dabbled with the setup and with limited success. We can't see Shimano launching what would be a top of the range product without racers showing it off at the highest level.

Other things to note are that both components work off the same frequency (2,478 Mhz) so are very likely part of the same product range. They also operate with both Bluetooth, which will most likely be used for software updates and setting control, and ANT+for communication between devices.

When can we expect more news?

Could Shimano's centenary herald the arrival of new technologies?

Well, the earliest we are guaranteed to know more is in 180 days from now (July 26), when the confidentiality agreement lifts between Shimano and the FCC. However, Cycling Tips are also speculating that something could come sooner. Shimano is celebrating its 100th anniversary in March 2021 and has been building up to it with a series of videos and a mini-site, with a countdown to... something. What better way to celebrate that anniversary with a product that takes it from a mechanical to wireless era?

Alternatively, if a new wireless XTR groupset is inbound, we've no doubt that Shimano supported racers will be testing it out between now and the race season. We'll be keeping a close eye on pro's bikes between now and the start of the season to see if we can spot anything out of the ordinary. We reached out to Shimano for more information but they told us that they, "keep tight-lipped on rumors and suggestions". We'll update you with more info as it comes in.

34 Comments

  • 17 4
 Shimano needs to fix their sticky seizing clutch mechanism in their 12 speed derailleurs first before anything else.
  • 6 1
 The sticky clutch is the least thing I would worry about their 12 speed drivetrains. You can use PM600 military grease on the clutch band and seal. It works very well and protects it against water and dirt.
  • 4 3
 I agree. That and the wandering bite point have put me off Shimano and I've been a hardcore user since Zee came out. Just now I'm more excited by the prospect of a GX level AXS than an XTR level Di3.

If they could sort the shitty clutch (or at least seal it properly at the back) and drop the Di3 to SLX level then I might come back, but keep my Sram brakes.
  • 1 3
 @OneTrustMan: You can but you shouldnt have to. Do you disassemble new shoes and double stitch the material so they are good enough to handle walking in them?
  • 1 1
 True indeed. I found it fairly ridiculous that 12sp Deore won product of the year. The mech is possibly the worst component I have ever used. Just shows that reviews should be met with healthy scepticism.
  • 1 0
 @AlanMck: Hellz yeah. I had a first gen Monarch Plus RC3 that made the Dirt 100 as a "Super reliable coil like shock" and it was the biggest piece of shit ever.

Weird about Shimano 12 speed mechs though. The clutch is the exact same part as was used since inception and I never had issues with it on 10 or 11 speed mechs. That's why I believe the issue is with sealing at the back, not the clutch itself.
  • 1 0
 AFAIK the clutch mechanism in Shimano 12 is the exact same as the 11s groups. It's three screws and a dab of grease and you're on your way. No complaints from me.

This weekend I just rebuilt an M8000 RD and an M8120 RD. What is different is the exposure and wear on the plate axle. There was significant corrosion on the M8120 mech (3 months old) while the M8000 mech looked fine (3 years old). This is where I believe the 12s mech design is flawed. The "sticking" (inability to upshift, primarily out of the 51T) is, on a surface level, "solved" by loosening or fully turning off the clutch. The clutch however is not the culprit. The corrosion on the plate axle prevents the movement (page 35 of Shimano service doc DM-MARD001-03) and this of course increasing cassette and jockey wheel wear. Would love to hear other theories on the subject however.
  • 11 1
 Still hoping Scylence hubs become a real thing
  • 3 0
 The Box silent hubs look like what we're hoping for from Sylence, but I'd totally go for a Sylence SLX hub to save some cabbage.
  • 1 0
 Do those hubs engage similarly to a freecoaster? If so, reliability might not be the best.
  • 9 4
 Well it's about time. Lets see what the prices are and hope it's more reliable than their 12 speed stuff.
  • 2 1
 If it is then it’ll never ever wear out.
  • 4 0
 You're gonna get downvoted like crazy, but I agree that the 12 speed stuff hasn't wowed me with reliability like their other stuff does. 3 ripped off derailleurs, a bent chain from a bad shift, derailleur clutches too tight/not greased properly from the factory, ultra sensitive to cable friction (could be a problem for all 12 speed groupsets). None of this was a problem with my M8000. I long for the time I could forget about my drivetrain for months and it would just work.
  • 2 0
 Funny there was a poll just a few days back here on PB that showed that most people are satisfied with reliability of their components..
  • 3 1
 Wish they'd just drop a nice, light XT 11sp (with way less clunky, plastic-y shifter) with hyperglide and 10-51 that's buttery smooth despite the jumps. Oh and their brakes without the stupid wandering-bite point thing. Do we really care that much about electronic shifting? I can afford it...but I don't want it. I'm already waiting for a buddy to "reboot" his Ebike to try and get the damn thing to work.
  • 1 0
 I still can't believe they haven't figured out the wandering bite thing. It's always fun guessing where your brake is going to start working when you squeeze the lever... As to wireless shifting, AXS isn't shabby.
  • 2 0
 Here's some more information about the patent filing about this system.

wheelbased.com/2021/01/11/bicycle-electric-telescopic-apparatus-power-supply-and-electric-component-by-shimano
  • 4 0
 Time for the rumors to shift into high gear.
  • 4 0
 An e xtr? That'll be extra sir! See what I did?
  • 1 0
 The new 12 speed stuff is unreal. My xtr shifts just as good as anything electric I've used. Shimano are for sure playing the long game here.
  • 12 10
 If it's not Deore 12 speed or a new saint. . . not interested
  • 18 1
 Uh Deore M6100 12 speed does exist
  • 3 2
 @bender85: it exists to the people that have it / can get it.
  • 2 0
 Demand a raise so you can at least get XT, the white collar worker groupset.
  • 2 0
 So anyone? @ScottB-408:
  • 1 1
 actually in Europe you cant even get a tourney derailleur available... so a new electronic supa-dupa complicated derailleur seems faaaar from us...
  • 1 0
 Shimano people be like "SRAM YOU'RE DONE"....Then Sram release a mind actuated drivetrain
  • 1 0
 Nope. Wireless brakes. Ya heard it here first, folks!
  • 1 0
 Wandering wireless brakes
  • 2 1
 Saint halo groupset....
  • 1 2
 Dibs on in being a Dura Ace road group, roadies love them shiny electronic trinkets.
  • 1 0
 ok
  • 1 0
 finaly
  • 1 0
 reviewed tomorrow...

Post a Comment



