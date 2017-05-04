Shimano XT Di2 - Double Header Review

Levy's Take:



The first thing I took note of is how the Di2 shifter feels just right in every possible way. The adjustable paddles are exactly where I want them, and both the throw and the tactile feel is spot on—if I were blindfolded and had never seen a Di2 system before, I might even tell you that the positive 'ka-chung' of each shift surely comes from a steel cable being pulled through black housing and that there are no servo motors or electricity involved. Shimano has clearly strived to keep the mechanical feel of their, ahem, mechanical system, and aside from the oddly satisfying ''zzzzt'' of the tiny motor doing its job, they definitely succeeded.



How it feels notwithstanding, Di2 doesn't actually shift any quicker than a mechanical drivetrain, and dumping a bunch of gears in a hurry to get to a larger cog actually takes more time to do than with Shimano's standard XT drivetrain. While a mechanical XT shifter can jump up through four cogs with the full push of a thumb paddle, XT Di2 is a one-click, one-cog kind of operation. Sure, you can hold the paddle down and Di2 will run up through to the largest cog, but the action isn't as fast as smashing up through the gears with a mechanical setup.



But while XT Di2 might not move the chain with quite the same urgency, there is absolutely zero smashing involved. Quite the opposite, actually, with it offering metronome-like precision for Every. Single. Shift. You and I both know how to shift, of course, but I think we've forgotten that it certainly does take some know-how, especially from drivetrain to drivetrain and knowing just how far to push the thumb paddle. This is basic stuff, yes, but stick a neophyte on your bike, point them towards some sharply undulating terrain, and they're going to f*ck it up. With Di2, however, you literally can't do anything wrong; pushing the paddles will do exactly the same thing every time, no matter what. It's next-level consistency, really, which is impressive given that the bike was abused, often covered in a week's worth of mud and grime, and pressure washed with the kind of recklessness that can only come from someone actively trying to trouble Di2. But I couldn't and now I feel a bit defeated; like the damn robot has beaten me.



