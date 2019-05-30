First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups

SLX cranks have always been a workhorse option, an affordable and durable choice for riders who aren't counting every gram, and that sentiment holds true with the new model as well. As Nick Murdick, Shimano's MTB Product Manager, said, “SLX definitely rides in jeans.”



The SLX cranks have a nice blue tint to them that lets some of the metal grain show through. Honestly, I think they look even better than the finish on the XT cranks. The main difference between the SLX and the XT chainrings is the surface treatment, and the fact the there are only 30, 32, and 34 tooth options – you'll need to bump up to the XT level to get either a 28 or 36 tooth ring.



SLX FC-M7100 Crankset