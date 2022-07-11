Shimano's New XT Di2 Drivetrain Can Shift Automatically & While Coasting, But Only For eBikes

Jul 11, 2022
by Seb Stott  


Shimano has announced two new Di2 electronic groupsets that can shift gear automatically based on rider speed and cadence, and can also shift (both manually and automatically) while the rider is coasting. The groupsets are e-bike specific and only work with new drive units which Shimano are also announcing today.

Auto Shift

by seb-stott
The all-new XT Di2 and CUES Di2 drivetrains have three shifting modes:

● Full Manual Shifting
● Full Manual Shifting with FREE SHIFT (which can shift manually while coasting)
● Automatic Shifting While Pedaling and While Coasting with AUTO SHIFT WITH MANUAL OVERRIDE (shifts automatically while pedalling or coasting, unless overridden by the rider)


Auto Shift is exactly what it sounds like - the system will shift for you as you pedal to keep you at the optimum cadence for the speed. It's basically an automatic gearbox for your e-bike. The manual override part should be fairly self-explanatory too; you can use the shifter to stop the computer from changing gear for you or to shift into a different gear at will.

Free Shift uses the e-bike motor to shift gears while coasting. The chainring can spin without you turning the cranks, so the derailleur can shift into a different gear during a descent. Of course, this only works while the bike is moving and the system won't power you forward without you pedalling. Combining this with the Auto Shift feature means the system can keep you in the right gear for the speed you're travelling without you having to pedal or touch the shifter, so in theory, whenever you decide to pedal the bike is already in the perfect gear.


The key to the system is the integration of the motor and drivetrain, which share the same battery and communicate via wires. Among other things, this ensures the motor turns the chainring at the right speed and at the right time for the derailleur to change gears properly. The cadence and speed sensors integral to any ebike drive unit make automatic shifting possible.

The system isn't wireless.

While the system isn't wireless like SRAM AXS, the derailleur shares the main e-bike battery's power so there's no external battery hanging off the derailleur and only one charging port to worry about.


The groupsets

XT Di2 will be offered in two tiers: XT Di2 HYPERGLIDE+ (12-speed with a 10-51t cassette) or XT Di2 LINKGLIDE (11-speed with an 11-50t cassette).

There will also be a lower-end Di2 e-bike drivetrain with similar features in 11- or 10-speed flavours called CUES Di2, which appears to be aimed at commuter bikes only.

Shimano Cues offers many of the same features at a lower price point but seems to be aimed at commuting and not e-MTB.
The new EP6 drive unit.

Motors and compatability

The XT and Cues Di2 drivetrains are not compatible with existing motors. Shimano have also developed the EP801 drive unit (an update on EP8 ) which can communicate with the Di2 derailleurs, along with a new EP600 motor which will offer similar features at a lower price point. Both motors provide 85Nm peak torque and a continuous 250 W output, but while the EP801 mootor weighs a claimed 2.7 Kg, the EP6 is 3 Kg.

Both are compatible with Shimano XT Di2 HYPERGLIDE+, XT Di2 LINKGLIDE, CUES Di2, internal Hub Gears Di2 specification and mechanical drivetrains. So in other words, the new motors will work with older Di2 or mechanical drivetrains, but the new Di2 drivetrains only work with the new motors.

Pricing & availability

Shimano say that XT Di2, CUES Di2, and EP6/EP801 drive units will be available on complete bikes from late spring / summer 2023.

As for pricing, Shimano says "these components will only be available as part of complete bike builds and therefore we do not plan to provide pricing for individual parts or groupsets at this time." We've also been told that we won't be able to get our hands on one until Spring 2023. Shimano is releasing this news early because some bikes will be seen at Eurobike with the system installed.



Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech First Looks Drivetrain Shimano Shimano Xt


64 Comments

  • 35 9
 A feature noone asked for and not wireless still. Plus it means you need a Shimano motor, which is possibly the most unreliable one you can get. No thanks
  • 18 7
 Why do you need wireless shifting and dropper actuation? To operate your bike while standing in line at the coffee shop?
  • 5 4
 brother, ain't possible to have a "wireless" ebike. You want wireless ride a human powered bike. They are not cable-less but they are wireless.
  • 3 4
 @a-double: true. I often get a coffee whilst waiting on my normal bike friends to get to the top. Although not many left on non-ebikes.
  • 5 0
 2 E8000’s and 1 EP 8 have been bombproof for me though more than 10k miles in dust, wet and 120 degree heat.
  • 3 0
 Why isn't someone making e-bikes with gearboxes? With enough ingenuity, I'm sure you could make it all a part of the same unit. It would shift without pedaling easily... wait... motor, clutch out and shift, gearbox where is this heading... lol
  • 1 0
 @a-double: How else do you look good while ordering your half double decaffeinated half-caf, with a twist of lemon?
  • 1 0
 @ryanandrewrogers: effigear has one coming out soon and pinion might As well. I 100 percent agree, e gearbox, Save the wear on a standard drivetrain, could use a thicker chain or belt.
  • 1 0
 @ryanandrewrogers: I’m sure it’s no trivial feat to cram a gearbox and motor into the same limited space near/around the bottom bracket.
  • 19 0
 I'll wait for the one where I don't have to steer or brake either because I'd like to nap while my bike takes me for a ride.
  • 1 0
 Like a Tesla Bike Hopefully we can make it faster than Pierron on auto pilot
  • 16 0
 Auto shifting on an e-bike... Next Level Laziness.
  • 1 0
 Add a throttle button and you have a $7k Radpower for the getting around the retirement community.
  • 13 0
 Hopefully they got rid of the "bag of bolts" coasting rattle on the new EP8
  • 15 1
 What a load of garbo
  • 3 26
flag ScandiumRider (56 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Yet you took the time to read through it all, possibly watch the videos, and make a comment.
  • 11 0
 @ScandiumRider: and?
  • 12 0
 Whoa, thank goodness for that video explanation!
  • 12 0
 Ten speed cassette makes more sense for ebikes imo.
  • 2 0
 Couldn’t agree more. I think about it every time I ride my ebike. This auto-shifting business kind of makes me want to sell my ebike, though.
  • 12 0
 Manual transmission preferred over here.
  • 10 2
 Lol automatic shifting for ebikes Big Grin This has to be peak dorkiness and I say this as someone who generally thinks ebikes can be fun.

"the system won't power you forward without you pedalling"... Only with stock software. Unless I'm missing something, it clearly has that capability and is only a hack away from becoming a full-on motorbike, yet is still sold as a bicycle.
  • 8 1
 I really like the idea of it automatically changing gear while you are coasting, so you are in the “right” gear when you start pedalling again. It would be great to have that feature on a non-ebike groupset (although I can see why that’s not really possible).
  • 1 0
 It is possible, just search for "Intend Rocksteady Magic cranks" (I'm not sure if I'm allowed to post links here...).
Basically they added a freewheel to the crank and blocked the rear hubs freewheel by zip-tying the cassette to the hub.
Therefore the chain is always moving when the bike is moving and you can shift whenever you want. Doesn't work automatically though.
  • 8 1
 Absolutely amazing piece of useless tech
  • 6 1
 Tells you how strong the ebike market is when they can put this amount of development resources into such a niche.
  • 5 5
 Dh is a niche, xc is a niche, 'nduro is niche. Like it or not ,E-bikes are the mainstream future of mountain biking. Get used to it.
  • 1 2
 @watchmen: mountainbiking is niche. I suspect that the largest percentage of e-mtbs don't see that much 'mountain biking' as many on here would define it. most e-bikers are just lazy boomers cruising around, if what I see locally is any indicator
  • 5 1
 All because Shimano didn't think far enough ahead to make the newest Di2 fully wireless.
  • 3 0
 Someone should build up an ebike with this and rockshox flight attendant to see how many human inputs you can remove from a bike
  • 2 1
 I had Di2 for 11spd and you know what is worse than a cable based Derailer / shifter one that depends on tiny power electric shift cable. These cables will break bend and become and non-operational if you ride on dirt trails with any debris, sticks plants etc. I’d rather have cable shifting than any pair twisted copper wires in weak housing. Sram done a better job in deciding use Bluetooth and put battery on the Derailer - I don’t love it but at least you won’t have the equivalent of an iPhone cable that controls your shifting break on you.
  • 1 0
 I’d carry an extra DI2 cable with me in case the thing failed. No worth it. Please shimano either use battery on Derailer or skip electric thing all together. We would all much rather see a gearbox or motor based gear box system.
  • 3 0
 Coming soon, the riderless bike, stay at home in your chair and ride the world!!
  • 1 0
 So does this thing shift automatically while you are out of the saddle sprinting or climbing? Sounds like an easy way to break a chain or get vaulted out the front door when the chain jumps a couple teeth.
  • 2 0
 So the mother of all mtb groupset became an automatic drivetrain for ebikers?! Cool Big Grin
  • 1 0
 Looks decent. It's understandable why manufacturers don't waste development costs on museum bikes .Who even buys retro motorless bikes these days.
  • 4 1
 This is what happens when R&D is done over zoom meetings!
  • 3 0
 This didnt need a press release
  • 1 0
 what happens when you smash your rear derailleur on a rock and you can't buy a replacement because this is only sold complete.
  • 2 0
 I think you are on to something…
  • 1 0
 THIS!

SRAM at least sells you a whole new AXS derailleur if you bend/brake the cage. Shit aswell, but better then a whole new bike...
  • 1 0
 Automatic shifting done, waiting for servo steering and massage/heated seat.
  • 2 0
 “Free Shift” isn’t going to be for free.
  • 2 0
 Insert "michaelscottmeetstobyagain" meme here.
  • 1 0
 2033 is more believable...
  • 1 0
 Can I mount it on my recumbent?
  • 1 0
 The next steps will be automatic cruise control and lane assist
  • 1 0
 Wow, ebike only and still has wires. Will Shimano ever catch up???
  • 1 0
 HxR Components easy shift version électrique haha
  • 1 0
 Right...now remove the cranks and replace them with foot pegs...
  • 1 0
 DOA, it still have wires.
  • 1 0
 So, “Let my Ibis do the job!” is finally around the corner?
  • 1 0
 No double ring/front derailleur options?? I feel cheated Shimano…
  • 1 0
 This does not help the E bikes are not motorcycles argument.
  • 1 1
 So wait, why can't I use this derailleur on my acoustic bike?
  • 4 0
 It's ebike specific
  • 3 0
 To save you from being embarrassed while riding along other analog bikers
  • 2 3
 @VtVolk: But if it's just the derailleur, why wouldn't it work with either? A lot of eMTB's use boost 148 spacing in the rear, so it should work with a regular bike... Or maybe I'm crazy. That's also very possible.
  • 2 0
 @danielfloyd: Works using an e bike battery, acoustic bike dont need one of thoughts
  • 3 0
 @danielfloyd: It says in the article that the power comes from the E bikes battery and does not have an external battery of its own like the sram does. I love Shimano and I love E- bikes but I think the SRAM is much better option
  • 1 0
 @PHX77: I see. So I am crazy lol
  • 1 0
 How could the RD know when to shift if there is no motor or sensors to monitor current speed and cadence?
  • 1 0
 No CVT????
Below threshold threads are hidden





