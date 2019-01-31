INTERVIEWS

Update: What's Going On With Shimano's New XTR Group?

Jan 31, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  
XTR M9100

Even though Shimano announced the details of their new XTR gruppo eight months ago, it still hasn't officially hit the market. Yes, some of the components are available from European distributors, but as far as purchasing all of the parts needed for a drivetrain, including cranks and hubs, well, that's not going to be possible until March. You may have even seen a few "reviews" pop up here and there, but the parts in those reviews aren't the same as what's going to be available to the end consumer – in fact, they may never hit the market at all.

That's because there have been some relatively significant changes to the lineup, including the cancellation of the Scylence hub (for now), and the 11-speed cassette option. The M9100 cranks are also being revised, with the slightly heavier FC-MT900 direct mount crank being released in the meantime.

Nick Murdick, Shimano's MTB product manager, provided more details about the current state of the new XTR.


When will XTR actually be available? Have the parts that consumers are buying in Europe been officially released, or are those grey market / early sample items?


North American customers can expect to find new XTR complete groups at retailers around the first of March. In our market, we’ve chosen to hold off on shipping XTR components because the crank set hasn’t been available. Since several of the performance gains with the new XTR group were achieved through a system engineering approach, it’s not so easy to sub in another crank. Specifically, the inner plates on the chain being extended out beyond the roller are responsible for the improved driving efficiency and chain retention of the crank. That chain plate also plays a key role in the smooth Hyperglide+ shifting across the cassette even under extreme load while accelerating.

Other distributors and sales offices around the globe manage their own distribution, which may be why you’ve been able to find some parts through the European retailers you mentioned. As expected though, we’ve heard that the riders who have bought those components have struggled to find an acceptable crank solution. The new XTR chain might not fit on some chain rings at all. On others, it might vibrate while pedaling or wear out extremely quickly. If they switch to a different chain, the Hyperglide+ shifting goes away and at that point it really just isn’t an XTR group anymore. Of course, it’s up to every rider to decide for themselves what chain and crank they use, and we aren’t trying to get in the way of someone choosing another product that they like better, but at the same time, we don’t want to force people into that situation because we don’t have a crank to sell them.


What caused the delay?


The production process for the crank still needs refinement. It’s a good design, but mastering the mass production of it has proven difficult so we need more time to work on it. As a remedy, we’ve added a new crank to the line-up that falls in-between the performance and quality of the previous generation XTR and the new M9100 XTR group. It uses our tried and true hollow forged crank arms but it will use the direct mount chain ring that goes with the new group. The crank and chain ring will come in a stealth black color and subtle Shimano branding. It’s simply called FC-MT900, so you’ll hear us refer to it as “The Black Crank”. While not as light as the new XTR crank, at 587 grams it is lighter than the previous generation and also gets the improved driving efficiency and chain retention that comes with the new chain ring design. As soon as that crank lands in our US distribution center, we’ll begin shipping all of the new XTR components.


2018 Shimano XTR Launch in Crested Butte Colorado USA
The Scylence hub lived up to its name out on the trail during the XTR press launch, but unfortunately the quiet coasting technology isn't going to be released, at least not this time around.


Rumor has it that the Scylence hub has been cancelled. Is that correct? If so, what's it being replaced with?


We have indeed had to go back to the drawing board on the design of Scylence - this one isn’t just a production issue. We still have faith that the concept can work and we’ll continue developing the technology, so if it’s possible to make it happen one day we definitely will. You’ve mentioned several times that the silent coasting was the stand out feature when you rode it, but there are actually several other good things going for the new XTR hub that remain. It uses these 100 tooth aluminum driver plates engaged by a helical spline on the back of the freehub body. That gives us a tight 7 degree free play angle with a very efficient and secure transmission of power from the cassette to the hub shell. With just about everything but the bearings being made of aluminum, we can make a very light hub too. The XTR hub actually won’t change much from the original design, we just need to keep the driver plates in contact with each other. The model number changes to FH-M9111 and it should be available right around the beginning of March like the rest of the components. Of course, there are other hub options in the market so we won’t hold the rest of the group if these hubs show up even a few days later.


Are any other components being modified from the first iteration?


There are no other modifications to the products that we announced, but there are two specs that have been cancelled. We recognized that our production capacity was spread a little too thin to keep up with demand so the wide flange hub (FH-M9125) and the 11 speed version of the cassette (CS-M9110) have been cancelled. At this time, we need all of the hubs and cassettes we produce to be the most popular specs. I think we’re going to miss the 11 speed cassette in North America – we were surprised by the positive feedback that it got and expected it to slowly gain popularity. There are really two benefits that might lead someone to choose a 10-45 11 speed cassette – dropping grams and gaining the ability to use a short cage rear derailleur. Luckily, the short cage derailleur remains in the line-up and it can be used with the 10-45 12 speed cassette. So riders who are looking for a derailleur that’s less likely to grab rocks and bounce around at high speeds still have a good option.


XTR test in Laguna California Dec 2017


Are the delays having any effect on athletes getting their bikes prepped for the upcoming season?


Things are on track and we expect to have racers on XTR with the black crank at the EWS in New Zealand this March.


How about bike manufacturers - are there bikes sitting in warehouses still waiting for XTR to show up?


A few bike brands have been shipping XTR bikes since the fall, but yes, others have been waiting for cranks and or hubs. Pivot and Cannondale had already sourced their own custom crank solutions since they have frames that use a chain line that we don’t yet offer. Some other brands may now be investigating other options but it’s hard to get something custom made any quicker. Several brands will use the black crank and start getting bikes to riders around the same time that we’ll start shipping components.


Riding XTR
Ideally, once a product is announced there's little, if any, delay before it's available for purchase.


Will the delays we’ve seen with the XTR group be improved with future launches?


It does seem like we’ve recently had more delays with new products actually coming to market, and that’s certainly been frustrating. While it’s not a good excuse, these have mostly been related to a new technology or a new production technique that hasn’t existed before. Since XTR was a ground up redesign, there were several of those new technologies that came with it. I’m proud that so many of them went so smoothly, but it wasn’t enough. That’s why big steps have been taken within our organization to put an end to these kinds of delays. The cancellation of two specs and streamlining production is a perfect example and there are many more steps being taken behind the scenes. I can feel a big change within our organization with a renewed focus on delivering exactly what we promise on time.

112 Comments

  • + 48
 XTRa lame
  • + 26
 Jumping on top comment.

Bike shop dude here. We have been told repeatedly that XTR is a 2020 groupset and will not be available in March. Getting kinda sick of Shimano saying one thing in releases and an entirely different thing otherwise. The f*ck is going on Shimano?
  • + 9
 Props to shimano for delaying putting out a product they found out it had some issues. SRAM would have released it without any doubt.... consumers can do the testing.
  • + 1
 They don't want us purchasing XTR stuff from Europe but, on the other hand they don't have them available to purchase here. This is what happens when a company starts hiring a bunch of hipsters to run their marketing and distribution departments thinking that they will be as successful as Facebook or Apple. The company was running better when the Japanese had complete control.
  • + 4
 Just gotta say, there's bigger things to worry about in life. We are all a bit spoiled-- complaining the latest XTR isn't going to be offered on time is really fractional. Just say'n.... keep pedal'n, continue to have an awesome time with your bro's... I love tech and latest stuff, but don't let that stuff override the big picture-- good times and big smiles.
  • + 3
 @endurocat: interesting view. Buddy of mine runs Golden Bike Shop our here in Colorado. They are a Yeti dealer, but cannot get Yeti bikes with the new XTR yet. However, one of their customers was just in Europe and purchased a Yeti with the new XTR minus the cranks. He has a Raceface crank with an aftermarket ring (forgot the brand). Funny since Yeti is literally 10 minutes from the bike shop but the customer crossed an ocean to get it.
  • + 1
 @bman33: thats a nice shop there too!
  • + 1
 @endurocat: Shimano USA doesn't have control over much, and never really has. Those guys have a limited staff, and a tough job to do. I don't know who you're casting aspersions on with that comment, but everyone I've met at SAC has been a professional.

And if I remember correctly, Nick Murdick did all of the original videos for Shimano's S Tec training. Calling him a hipster seems a little out of place, considering the work he's put in.
  • + 1
 Personally, I'm over Shimano. I'll take SRAM's fast to market, and simplicity over Shimano's slow to change and impossible to get approach any day.
  • + 38
 UPDATE: What is going on with Richie Rude's positive drug test?
(idk, was just wondering the other day, wasn't sure if this was a place to ask)
  • + 20
 Something he didn't mention, that did get mentioned on S-TEC (the dealer training site) is that big fire at the Shimano facility last year really set things back for a lot of new gear too. I think this bad of a delay (hub aside) are probably a one-off thing. It's too bad about the hub, I've been looking for an Onyx alternative forever. Back to waiting!
  • + 8
 Why would you need anything better than Onyx?
  • + 5
 @nug12182:
I would assume most folks have not had the pure joy of riding a Onyx hub.
  • + 7
 @nug12182: did they finally get them under 700g for the rear?
  • + 3
 @nug12182: Weight.
  • + 2
 @nug12182: Because the Onyx weighs 14 pounds.
  • + 3
 @TheStabbyCyclist: Silly reason in my book. If you go lighter, they won't be as durable. Onyx has a new hub that shaves about 1/4 lb, but smaller bearings won't last as long. Remember, light, durable, inexpensive, pick two Smile
  • + 4
 @RobKong: I guess I just don't worry about weight.But man that instant engagement is hard to get away from now.Just got new set of Hope wheels and its night and day the way they feel.
  • + 2
 @nug12182: Weight and $
  • + 10
 Shimano being late really doesnt bother me. Being a shop employee and seeing the difference between sram and shimano really gives you perspective. Sram always has the latest and greatest, but shimano just plain works. I expect this will be no different. Sram 11 speed had like 15 click of range on the barrel adjuster where the shifting would work, meaning you could be 7 clicks tight or 7 clicks loose of perfect and it would still shift and hold gears, with eagle, that range is down to like 5 clicks of total range and even then its finicky with the b-tension. Think you have your eagle set up perfectly? Hit one rock with it and all of a sudden you need to adjust it. Owner of gx and xo1 eagle here, waiting patiently for shimano to hit our shop so I can make the change. (If someone from shimano is reading this, please dont make we switch hubs though!)
  • - 3
 Hit a shimano mech of a rock and it will break though. Id rather readjust it than have to buy a new mech.
  • + 10
 If mass production (still) hasn't been figured out, I'd say beginning of March launch is wishful thinking and not realistic.

Shimano is going to be in deep sh*t if they run into the same issues with new SLX and XT. If Shimano cannot deliver at least OEM spec in a timely fashion, it's going to force bike brands to spec alternate brands to ensure their own success.
  • + 1
 Agreed. Unless this interview is about a month or 2 old, I'd say April or may realistically
  • + 2
 Its already happening with Canyon, Pivot and Cannondale...specing their bike with RaceFace crankset
  • + 1
 Yup, Santa Cruz is speccing e*thirteen cranks on their XTR builds.
  • + 1
 For the March release they're using the "black crank" which can be produced currently with existing production methods. The new XTR crank will still not be available in March because, as you said. This is how I understood it, anyway.
  • + 1
 according to Pivots websites they are using RaceFace crankset with Shimano chains ... wonder if they are running a different chainring ????
  • + 9
 Fwiw don't for a second think that SRAM hasn't been innovating this whole time still. You'll see something very cool coming from them soon enough.

Still irritating that Shimano just reinvented a new std just to not use XD (which SRAM doesn't charge to use iirc). I'm sure it's mildly better in someway but entirely a Pita for no good consumer reason. Especially with them failing at the Sylence hub stuff.
  • + 2
 Sram reinvented a new standard with XD. Shimano has had the same cassette design for decades that SRAM leveraged until Eagle. The reason is Shimano does their own thing respectively and the new cassette interface will just end up being the Shimano one once it trickles down to SLX level....JUST like SRAM did with XD
  • + 0
 Even more frustrating considering e*thirteen managed to build a cassette that fits nicely on an XD driver without needing their IP either.
  • + 8
 What a joke of a launch, not only has it been difficult and frustrating informing customers that xtr is not available but now shimano is going back and redesigning their hubs? Cant wait for shimano north america to get stock in for late 2019
  • + 6
 Creating a product then realising that you can't manufacture them AFTER launching just sounds like the sort of things you'd hear from small bootleg garage brands. Not from a company as big as Shimano. By the time the XTR is out, SRAM will be laughing in their faces with the e-tap Eagle wireless shifting.
  • + 0
 Yeah... better served w SRAM and their recalls and faulty products.... where to start...?
  • + 1
 @RedRedRe: Slow and steady versus flash and failures...I'll take the tortoise. Not hating on SRAM, instead just appreciating the time and quality of Shimano gear.
  • + 5
 Seriously Shimano is poor at this or understaffed. As an Aerospace Manuf/Eng consultant I can tell you quality doesn't take time, it takes talent, proper process and solid supplychains. Taking this much time means that the quality of their internal product development life cycle is broken somewhere. Time and cycles are expensive and no one wants that. It's not a good thing.

SpaceX has built a reusable space rocket in the time it's taken XTR to get built...
  • + 7
 I agree, the chain is broken, well played young man, well played.
  • + 1
 ~cough~ Boeing 787 ~cough~
  • + 5
 So summary of this shit show:
- No Scylence hubs and 11sp that people are hyped about
- No working with independent manufacturers to produce compatible alternatives
- Leaving riders waiting on their new bike for MONTHS with failed promise after failed promise
- Restricting licensing of Microspline drivers to DT and I9 only, leaving riders with little choice
- Giving customers a black nondescript crank when they have paid for XTR
- Launching a product that can't be manufactured
  • + 4
 Hey Shimano..... how about you fix your patented SVBP (Shimano Variable Bite Point) of all of your brakes first, then when you've finally fixed that, then you can have your engineers develop something new that will never be seen.
  • + 4
 I was seriously looking forward to the Scylence hubs. I wonder if they hit a snag with the patents or something. Having their factory and what not burn to the ground really sets things back. Good on Shimano for at least providing us an update before Spring really kicks in to gear. More companies should do this.
  • + 1
 Its overrated and needlessly heavy tho. Just buy an DTSwiss 240. Much lighter and they are really pretty quite. I never hear mine and my buddies with I9's are always commenting on how quiet it is. Its not silent but I don't hear it on the trail.
  • + 4
 I have the whole groupset apart from the cranks which aren't due till the end of August (the day I return from this years Alps trip - bloody typical!) and the 203mm rotor for the front brake (next week apparently). I'm using DT hubs. It is worth the wait, shifting is amazing and the four pot brakes are the best feeling brakes I've ever used.
  • + 3
 Please shimano ,make the 11 speed cassete with the last 37/42/46 and the rest never mind cause you have already the best parts for the price,but .....the rear pulleys should last longer the XTR ones cause the rest of them are crap and start building wheels like the ones you did on the xt something the ones that had white stripes and tubeless,and you have a winner ,I still have a 9 speed xtr m960 group no dual shift/brake ,and that thing shifts gears like a video game it’s amazing after all these years ,good luck
  • + 2
 Couldn't agree more. The 37 to 46 tooth jump on XT and SLX 11spd seems likes it's almost there to dissuade you from buying it.
  • + 1
 Yeah that 11sp cassette was a joke...and very late to the party too. They just throw on a new top gear and left everything else the same to say "hey we have wide range". SRAM 10-42 has same range and works with XD hub. Just use that.
  • + 2
 @woofer2609: Sunrace even make a 10spd cassette with a 40 to 46 tooth jump. If you can do that with a 10spd spread, there's absolutely no excuse for a 37 to 46 jump on 11spd.
  • + 3
 And this really won the product of the year??? Shimano looks like a used car salesman that overstated and is now panicking to meet demand. Pretty pathetic if you ask me, Eagle works great and has been available for the past two years without production issues.
  • + 13
 Nope, it didn't win Product of the Year, at least not on Pinkbike.
  • + 5
 @mikekazimer: Ah, nominated...
  • + 1
 We you heard what the issues were pretty up front and not to mention the fire in the production facility in Japan. All companies make mistakes. Sram has had plenty since they started. Shimano has a proven track record and they just put their issues out in front of everyone to see on Pinkbike. Call it pathetic if you will, but Shimano will survive just fine and once everything hits, those looking for a 12-speed alternative to SRAM will be rewarded.
  • + 3
 There’s no perspective from which this kind of delay and idiocy is acceptable. Shimano is supposed to be the market leader in cycling components. That’s clearly not the case any more. What we’re seeing is a company that no longer has it together and is starting to crumble.

They haven’t done a thing in the last few years that’s worth mentioning, other than the Scylence hub which isn’t happening now. Product quality and reliability is down. Product availability is pathetic, go ask your local shop if you don’t believe me. From the business end of things they’re a nightmare to deal with. Even when it comes to products with which they’ve historically had an enormous lead Shimano is blowing it. XT disc brakes being a perfect example of all of those issues.

From a consumer and rider standpoint, I’m done with Shimano. I don’t need a thing they sell, there are legitimate alternatives to every single one of their products. And those alternatives are actually available to me. Good riddance to bad rubbish, the rubbishy in this case being Shimano.
  • + 2
 I don't know. I'm lucky enough to have a bike with 11 speed XT drivetrain and another with 11 speed GX. Everything about XT has been better (other than hub driver notching); noise, shift quality, chain life, reliable shifting in wet/mud and cassette pricing.

Granted I'm not one to waste money on gold XX1 (I've got friends that do) or the Di2 XTR groups, I just want something I can install, adjust once and ride. For the everyman's groupsets, that's still firmly in Shimano's hands in my opinion.
  • + 1
 @yzedf: Lol what cassette are you using tho? I have XT as well as SRAM and SRAM Eagle (two boys and wife). I don't think I even notice much of a difference but that XT cassette is utter garbage performance wise on the larger cog jump. I do like the feel of the XT shift with the double down shift tho. I certainly wouldn't take it over my Eagle.
  • + 6
 aint nobody got time for this
  • + 5
 *money
  • + 9
 I got bronchitis!!
  • + 2
 I would really like to know what the issue with the crank is and if this is only for the Race and not the Enduro crank I have on my bike. As far as I know, there were two different cranks, the 9100 and the 9120. I have the latter and found Absolute Black who manufactured a chainring that fits.

Is it safe to use the 9120 cranks I have on a Enduro bike?
  • + 1
 I‘m sending back the 4pot XTR though. The bite point just isn‘t consistent in the cold (just like with any other servowave brake that came out the last couple of years).
  • + 1
 @niconj: Really? I thought perhaps the brakes would be the holygrail of brakes. Shimano reliability, a bit more power and with enough modulation to be nice to use.
  • + 1
 @Svinyard: They are nice to use when it‘s over 0 degrees. I recently went down a rough enduro trail and it was about -7 after pulling the brake lever two or three times rapidly, the bitpoint went out a lot and I had about 1cm until it was reached.

I got the Trickstuff Direttissima already here and once that is mounted, I‘ll send in the XTRs to have Paul Lange to have a look at it.
  • + 1
 @niconj: your brake probably need a professional bleed then this problem should be solved. sounds like air got stuck in your calipers. did it happen on your rear brake?
  • + 2
 “we don’t want to force people into that situation because we don’t have a crank to sell them”.... and yet that’s exactly what you are doing!

Been sitting on a brand new drivetrain for months now,was told the cranks would be available before Christmas, then January and the lastest Ive heard from my shop was APRIL.With my new frame finally arriving next week, I cant wait any longer...Im now forced to sell the drivetrain ( most likely at a lost ????) because I cant buy a compatible crankset...this is completely dumb.

This issue was so poorly handled and Its screwing up your customers across the board big time.Based on that little marketing pr, Shimano clearly dont give a shit about their customers.As it occurred to you that people are
loosing money on this?How is that possible that no one at Shimano offered a solution at this point ?It would have been easy to adress the situation months ago .You could have subcontracted small manufacturers such as wolftooth or Absolute Black to produce compatible chainrings for other cranksets like RaceFace or Ethirteen, or better yet, work with other crankset manufacturers to remedy this shit show and help people getting into the new xtr drivetrain.

You guys dropped the ball and youre letting the customer foot the bill for your mistake.

NEVER AGAIN SHIMANO,the product may be good but I will never ever put my trust into your brand...
  • + 3
 You can run a Sram chain on them with any crank you like.
  • + 1
 @niconj: you clearly didnt read the article...running a different will cause premature wear of the cassette and you’ll loose hyperglide shifting performance.
  • + 0
 Mismanagement. Needless new standards and they can't even bring it to market. For goodness sakes they can't even get out an ALUMINUM CRANK on time???
  • + 1
 It seems like you can just run a different chainring on whatever crankset you want. MTBR postings seem to indicate most (but not all) of the narrow/wide 11 spd chainrings will work, only real issue is that the Shimano master link rides up but tht it wears in after a while or weirdly enough you can use an Eagle master link and it will work. It doesn't seem like you have to be completely dead in the water just because of the chainring. Go to the Shimano forum on MTBR and read for yourself, I don't have any direct experience as I am waiting until they are officially available.
  • + 2
 " I think we’re going to miss the 11 speed cassette in North America – we were surprised by the positive feedback that it got and expected it to slowly gain popularity."

I think the positive feedback it was getting was from people (me) thinking that this meant a 10-45T 11 speed hub that sat on the new freehub, but worked with our current 11 speed shifters and derailleurs.

Eventually I found out that the 11 speed cassette was only going to work with the new XTR shifter and derailleur, just with the shifter set to the "11" setting.

All I want is a light 11 speed (spaced for M7000 SLX and M8000 XT) cassette that fits on the new microspline freehub so that I can get wider range without having to re-purchase half of my drivetrain components!
  • + 4
 better hurry, because the kind of people who are buying this now that CRC can't sell to NA have a fire burning in their wallet that might start to spread quickly!
  • + 3
 While I’m at it, it might be a good idea for Shimano to take their damn Scylence hubs off their website since they aren’t making them. Enough with the bait and switch.
  • + 3
 And this is exactly why I am pleased with SRAM Eagle. Works perfect and can deliver 12 speed all the way to the lowest levels!
  • + 4
 The quiet hubs were the only thing really pulling my interest back to Shimano. Hopefully they’ll pull through eventually.
  • + 4
 This is exactly why I'm sticking with my unicycle and friction shifters.
  • + 3
 Shimano's nail in the coffin. New 12spd XT will come when? 2021? SLX in 2023?
  • + 2
 na, the 11spd xt is value and performance and fine for the vast majority of riders, and sram shifters still suck
  • + 0
 Folks over at SRAM must be sleeping easy.
  • - 2
 @flipfantasia: Just get a SRAM GX 11sp 10-42, its superior in what matters. It has the same range as shimano's 11-46 which is trash because of the ridiculous 37 to 46 jump. No way you want that over SRAM's offering.
  • + 1
 @Svinyard: actually I've ran the shimano 11-46 on two bikes, and don't mind the jump, I also am into tough steep climbs and the 46 is basically the granny so, no complaints here. Sure it's a bit heavy, but functionally it's been flawless for 2 seasons on each bike.
  • + 4
 At least Shimano waits to get it right.
  • + 3
 ffs. All I wanted was the silent hubs and the 11 spd stuff. Don't give a stuff about the rest Shove 12 spd up yer.....
  • + 3
 Onyx Racing hub. You'll love it. Honestly not sure why I hadn't purchased one years ago.
  • + 0
 @sunringlerider:
Price is crazy high to the UK and it's to heavy for something that expensive.
I'm praying hope see sense a do a silent one
  • + 1
 @markg1150: Hoping Box does something since they purchased Stealth from Precision Components.
  • + 3
 Check out this silent rear coaster that will not be released. Makes call to I9.
  • + 1
 I just saw brakes, shifter and derailleur on an S-Works Epic in a shop. Pretty dope! Everything else on the bike was specialized how brand so no cranks or hubs.
  • + 2
 If the press version of the silent hub worked as intended why are they now going back to the drawing board?
  • + 3
 I wouldn't be surprised if was a patent infringement issue. Maybe they "just need to keep the driver plates in contact with each other" due to engagement problems or something... or it could be that keeping the plates apart or the method to do it was part of someone else's patent. Or maybe the chemtrails are making me read in to things too much Wink
  • + 1
 I can't believe my eyes… are these vicious negative comments directed at... Shimano?! Whatever next? Long-travel, coil, steel, and 26" is still cool, right? Razz
  • + 1
 Big up to Shimano for this! They don´t want the customers to test the new stuff, they sell it when it´s working.
Although the delay is annoying ..
  • + 4
 Wonder why they launched the products and created all that hype and got everyone excited before making sure they could actually meet production demands and qualities. Isn't it better to launch once everything is sorted out and distribution chains are ready so that the hype created would get more sales? Now it just feels like their whole marketing efforts have gone down the drain.
  • + 1
 @demolist: definitely! for sure their biggest problem to improve!
  • + 1
 Yep my limited faith in those hubs seems to be correct. I love the idea of new approaches, but that thing just sounded like it was going to be difficult to get right.
  • + 3
 How is this any different than any other Shimano launch?
  • + 1
 So what they’re telling is, that it’s going to be late, but, when it does finally get it’s realise, we’ll now be able to hear it coming.
  • + 1
 So when it was released, lots of people said YAY for nice new silent hubs and wide range 1x11!... oh wait, that's what Shimano has now cut?!
  • + 0
 Odd that there was such a demand for the 11speed stuff mentioned. Could 11 truly be enough gears? Have we reached saturation?
  • + 1
 In the meantime, they are stoked to be offloading all the extra 1x11 stuff..
  • + 1
 I bought an SLX crank in the meantime, the 12 speed chain will NOT work on an SLX ring but seems fine on a Burgtec ring.
  • + 1
 Job to be done: 12 speed better than Sram
Job done: A hub and crankset nobody wanted
  • + 0
 You can't rush perfection, or is it just a case if shouting from the rooftops before perfection was achieved, time will eventually tell.
  • + 2
 To paraphrase a really bad 90's movie:

"What's wrong with wanting perfection?
Nothing, if you're god and willing to wait billions of years for it to evolve, but all designs involve compromise, and at some point you have to get your product out there."
  • + 1
 Yeah but WHY are they canning the hub? There wasn't any explanation.
  • + 1
 I wouldnt go higher than xt
  • + 1
 Rumor has it that their new XTR hubs will be renamed Noizy
  • + 1
 As hot as when the first XTR came.
  • - 3
 Shit or get off the Pot Shimano.



Getting to the point where seeing Shimano bits out on the trails is kind like an extra special rarity piece on someones bike that everyone goes "holy I haven't seen one of those in a long time!" like stems with 6 bolts holding your 25.4 bar on.
  • + 1
 meh
  • - 2
 I can’t tell you available in March means Jack Shiat. Trying to get Shimano parts in season is joke with Shimano Canada. XTR and Shimano are so 10 years ago.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



