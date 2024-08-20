Powered by Outside

Shimano’s Wireless Shifting Is Susceptible to Targeted Jamming Attacks

Aug 20, 2024
by Outside Online  
Shimano is working to patch up the security of their wireless shifting protocol after research highlights its vulnerability to cyber security hacks.

https://velo.outsideonline.com/road/road-gear/shimano-di2-wireless-shifting-susceptible-to-cyber-attacks/

