Shiny Custom Painted Bikes – Sea Otter 2017

Apr 24, 2017
by AJ Barlas  
Walking around Sea Otter this year it's been hard not to notice the sheer amount of insane, custom paint work on anything from road bikes to full-on downhill bikes. Below is a list of a few of the best ones that we saw at the show—the most outlandish and possibly expensive if you will. Enjoy the show and perhaps get inspired for a freshen up to your ride, if you're into that sort of thing.

The colorful custom Intense Tracer with a very realistic metal flake on the downtube seatstay.
  The colorful custom Intense Tracer, with a very realistic metal flake on the downtube/seatstay.

It looked like raw alloy but it s a metal flake paint that does a convincing job of appearing like metal.
  It looked like raw alloy, but it's a metal flake paint that does a convincing job of appearing like metal.

Devinci s YYZ in a candy looking white yellow red fade.
  Devinci's YYZ in a candy looking white, yellow-red fade.

One of the freshest looking from afar.
  One of the freshest looking from afar.

Maybe a little much up close So much sparkle.
Maybe a little much up close? So, much, sparkle.
Wood glitter combo.
Wood glitter combo.


Another custom painted Intense. This time with some orange tiger camo if that s a thing
  Another custom painted Intense. This time with some orange, tiger camo—if that's a thing?

A closer look at the tiger stripes.
  A closer look at the tiger stripes.

The K-Edge folks had this blinged out Troy Lee Designs custom painted Santa Cruz Bronson hanging out front of their tent.
  The K-Edge folks had this blinged out, Troy Lee Designs custom painted Santa Cruz Bronson hanging out front of their tent.

Glitter chrome so much bright.
Glitter, chrome, so much bright.
Shiny things.
Shiny things.


Iago Garay and Mark Scott have been running these special custom painted Santa Cruz Hightower s at the first couple of rounds of the EWS but we feel that it s worth including here again.
  Iago Garay and Mark Scott have been running these special, custom painted Santa Cruz Hightower's at the first couple of rounds of the EWS, but we feel that it's worth including here again.

The paint job was no doubt influenced by the EWS logo.
The paint job was no doubt influenced by the EWS logo.
Well do you
Well, do you?


DVO s Loui Vuitton Intense Tracer.
  DVO's Loui Vuitton Intense Tracer.

The LV details in the Intense logo.
The LV details in the Intense logo.
And on the Enve decals too.
And on the Enve decals, too.

LV details on the shock.
  LV details on the shock.


A rocky Mountain Maiden painted with comic style characters over it. This paint method is unique and will set you back about 2 500 USD
  A Rocky Mountain Maiden painted with a Pop Art sort of style to it. This paint method is "unique" and will set you back about $2,500 USD

Details on the fork and rims.
Details on the fork and rims.
Rocky s head badge remains in place.
Rocky's head badge remains in place.

The branding is still in there but you wouldn t know if until up close.
  The branding is still in there, but you wouldn't know if until up close.


This Transition Patrol with a custom cedar airbrush is not new but it was here and it still is amazing to look at.
  This Transition Patrol with a custom cedar airbrush is not new, but it was here, and it still is amazing to look at.

An up close detail of the cedar
  An up close detail of the cedar


MENTIONS: @intensecyclesusa / @DVOSuspension / @RockyMountainBicycles / @TransitionBikeCompany


35 Comments

  • + 35
 That Transition Patrol is sweet!!
  • + 1
 Hell yea! Probably my favorite out of the bunch, but it's like picking the POY winner; too many sick options!
  • + 29
 If in doubt keep it black. The louis vitton thing is vile.
  • + 2
 i can't wait for designer enduro clothing
  • + 19
 That Transition paint job is amazing.
  • + 0
 I guess the saying, less is more doesn't apply to these paint jobs!
It looks like someone puked on a couple of the bikes Smile
  • + 9
 The Patrol looks gorgeous. By and large though, all of the others can go away.
  • + 8
 Who puked all over that Maiden?
  • + 3
 an expensive puke
  • + 2
 How could you not ride well when you have the monstars on your bike though?
  • + 2
 @hamncheez: Must of eaten Caviar!
  • + 6
 Loui Vuitton ? Really? who's that for, P Diddy? I am all about bike builders getting creative ....but come on man..that is just plain old fashioned , f*cking tasteless.
  • + 7
 Next up:

Supreme x Santa cruz Nomad
  • + 2
 @davehuffstetler: supreme nomad with ENVE wheels 30000$
  • + 2
 @davehuffstetler: I can see the hypebeasts lining up now
  • + 4
 I read "shity" painted bikes at first. I still think "shiny" is the mispelling, after looking at that first intense
  • + 1
 yeah that first Intense is shockingly horrible
  • + 2
 Many of these, like the Transition, are probably immersion coated, and that's not nearly so expensive to do as a custom paint job alone.
  • + 1
 Ugly, every last one of them. Less is more people. Eg Aaron gwins world champs bike. Or that Maori themed commencal bike for George brannigan. Now that's art. All this is gaudy Troy Lee level.
  • + 1
 I had the CTA on my DVO Emeralds Hydro-dipped, waaaay cheaper and more robust than custom paint.

www.pinkbike.com/u/dadebrown/album/DVO-Emerald-forks-CUSTOM
  • + 3
 Omg what a collection of horrible retina offending paint jobs...
  • + 0
 My God! What are we doing to these bikes? I guess I am old school, I would rather see a normal looking bike with some dirt on it and then see the art on the wall of some rich dude's house.
  • + 1
 they need to learn about hydro dipping, it's a lot cheaper and faster than a paint job.
  • + 1
 I can smell the forest on that Patrol..what a beaut.. I also wouldn't kick that Devinci out of bed...
  • + 1
 That LV bike would look good ridden by Snoop dog. Anyone else would look like a complete dbag.
  • + 1
 If i had cash I'd paint up my nuke proof with naked chicks with a bunch of chicks spread eagle on the top tube
  • + 1
 $2500 for a paint and then you suddenly hit a few rocks within a couple of weeks.
  • + 1
 all the intense bikes are atrocious! I think a can of black spraypaint would do them all a favor.
  • + 1
 Gotta love plants on your bike--love that transition
  • + 1
 I need that Louis Vuitton one, it matches my LV enduro fanny pack.
  • + 1
 I want the Transition Patrol - that looks so nice
  • + 1
 These are all bad. I would take the patrol though
  • + 1
 That Devinci makes me want to puke.
  • + 1
 This is the exact opposite of polishing a turd.
  • + 1
 That Bronson looks great. The Patrol is also very nice.

Post a Comment



