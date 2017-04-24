Shiny Custom Painted Bikes – Sea Otter 2017

Walking around Sea Otter this year it's been hard not to notice the sheer amount of insane, custom paint work on anything from road bikes to full-on downhill bikes. Below is a list of a few of the best ones that we saw at the show—the most outlandish and possibly expensive if you will. Enjoy the show and perhaps get inspired for a freshen up to your ride, if you're into that sort of thing.





















Maybe a little much up close? So, much, sparkle. Maybe a little much up close? So, much, sparkle. Wood glitter combo. Wood glitter combo.



















Glitter, chrome, so much bright. Glitter, chrome, so much bright. Shiny things. Shiny things.











The paint job was no doubt influenced by the EWS logo. The paint job was no doubt influenced by the EWS logo. Well, do you? Well, do you?











The LV details in the Intense logo. The LV details in the Intense logo. And on the Enve decals, too. And on the Enve decals, too.















Details on the fork and rims. Details on the fork and rims. Rocky's head badge remains in place. Rocky's head badge remains in place.













