Shiny Custom Painted Bikes – Sea Otter 2017

Walking around Sea Otter this year it's been hard not to notice the sheer amount of insane, custom paint work on anything from road bikes to full-on downhill bikes. Below is a list of a few of the best ones that we saw at the show—the most outlandish and possibly expensive if you will. Enjoy the show and perhaps get inspired for a freshen up to your ride, if you're into that sort of thing.
| The colorful custom Intense Tracer, with a very realistic metal flake on the downtube/seatstay.
| It looked like raw alloy, but it's a metal flake paint that does a convincing job of appearing like metal.
| Devinci's YYZ in a candy looking white, yellow-red fade.
| One of the freshest looking from afar.
Maybe a little much up close? So, much, sparkle.
Wood glitter combo.
| Another custom painted Intense. This time with some orange, tiger camo—if that's a thing?
| A closer look at the tiger stripes.
| The K-Edge folks had this blinged out, Troy Lee Designs custom painted Santa Cruz Bronson hanging out front of their tent.
Glitter, chrome, so much bright.
Shiny things.
| Iago Garay and Mark Scott have been running these special, custom painted Santa Cruz Hightower's at the first couple of rounds of the EWS, but we feel that it's worth including here again.
The paint job was no doubt influenced by the EWS logo.
Well, do you?
| DVO's Loui Vuitton Intense Tracer.
The LV details in the Intense logo.
And on the Enve decals, too.
| LV details on the shock.
| A Rocky Mountain Maiden painted with a Pop Art sort of style to it. This paint method is "unique" and will set you back about $2,500 USD
Details on the fork and rims.
Rocky's head badge remains in place.
| The branding is still in there, but you wouldn't know if until up close.
| This Transition Patrol with a custom cedar airbrush is not new, but it was here, and it still is amazing to look at.
| An up close detail of the cedar
It looks like someone puked on a couple of the bikes
Supreme x Santa cruz Nomad
