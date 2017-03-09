USER GENERATED

Shit Happens - Opinion

Mar 9, 2017
by Mike Levy  
Mike Levy


I nearly lost an eyeball while trimming my fingernails last night. Well, I guess I didn't really come close to losing it, but for a few seconds it sure felt like I'd be the proud owner of a mildly offensive nickname such as Uno or Periscope and an eyepatch. One minute I'm clipping away, and a second later a piece of my own nail flew up and lodged itself firmly under my eyelid as if it was being controlled by some sort of tractor beam. Cue the flailing and swearing as the sharp edges of my errant thumbnail dug into my pupil.

I eventually dislodged the attacker by clawing at it furiously with my fingers, a tactic that probably wasn't the right approach considering what I was doing in the washroom just before cutting my fingernails. Anyway, it's always a shock when things go from 'okay' to 'oh no' in a matter of seconds - it's as if some omnipotent higher power is watching and saying, ''Hmm, that smug look on Levy's face makes me want to f*ck his shit up,'' which is also exactly what it feels like.

This can sometimes be especially true when it comes to riding.

A few years ago, I had a seemingly simple mechanical issue do more than just wipe my grin away - it also saw me crouched down in a feces and urine splattered outhouse while shivering and slurring my words. And I wasn't even on drugs at the time. I was on a bike that was spec'd with an older-gen Stan's rear hub, a component notorious for its ability to self-immolate if you didn't talk sweetly to it during a ride. Long story short, it was a very cold and wet day, hovering around freezing, and the hub's innards decided that life wasn't worth living any longer. Instead, it came apart and turned my bike into a fixie at the very top of a 3,000-foot mountain. In the freezing rain. And I didn't have a chain tool for the same reason that I used my soiled fingers to dig a nail clipping out of my eye: I'm not that smart. At least a seized freehub can't give you pinkeye, right?

No big deal, I thought, I'll just coast down the gravel road, the same one that I just worked my ass off for an hour on, with my feet up off my spinning pedals. But that's when the skies opened up. You'd be amazed by how fast one's body loses its heat, and then its ability to control simple motor movements like, oh, I don't know, braking and steering. What should have taken ten minutes took nearly thirty because I had to stop multiple times to warm my hands up by putting them down the front of my lycra bib shorts, and I was speaking with a speech impediment and had moved past the point of shivering by the time I reached the bottom. My vehicle was still a solid 15kms away, however, which I had no hope of covering at this point. Thankfully, I crossed paths with a fellow rider while coasting down the road who offered to drive me to my van if I waited for him at the trailhead. So that's exactly what I did, crouching down on the floor of an outhouse that would have been a great location to shoot a scat fetish video. I also broke the world record for the longest, hottest shower when I did eventually make it home.

A ride-ruining but otherwise innocuous mechanical sent that day, and my body temperature, spiraling downwards alarmingly quick, but there have also been a few times when the blame fell squarely on my own shoulders. Probably more than a few times, actually, but a great moment of dumbassery that stands out to me happened on one of the best trails in the world during what would have been one of the better rides of my life had my day not gone into the 'oh no' zone just before finishing.


Kona Honzo CR Photo by James Lissimore
  Looks like you're having a great ride. It'd be a shame if something came out of nowhere and wrecked it...


A buddy and I had driven the six hours from my hometown to Rossland so we could do a single lap of Seven Summits, a solid ride that, depending on your fitness level, consists of three to six hours spent dipping into and out of the alpine, all of it on singletrack. Yes, the twelve-hour round trip is entirely worth it. We had been on a good pace that sunny summer day, and it was looking like we'd finish up in around three hours, a fact that had my competitive ass pushing too hard for my skill and, more importantly, my remaining energy level. In retrospect, I should have taken a breather and eaten some candy, but I did the opposite: full gas... right off the side of an exposed section of trail due to being too tired to get my sketchy little cross-country bike pointed in the proper direction. Steering is a really important part of mountain biking, it seems.

Losing the front-end down the low side of an exposed trail at a high rate of speed is a funny way to crash because you get smacked down so damn fast that you don't have a clue what happened. I might not have known what occurred when I did eventually sit up, but it took just a few seconds to discover that my poor steed was in rough shape, and it was one-hundred-percent my bad. A taco'd front wheel, both tires ripped off the rims, and a twisted fork made my cracked ribs and a concussion look not so bad, and what should have been twenty-minutes of coasting down to my van saw me instead spend an hour wheezing and brake dragging.

It took mere seconds for that ride to go from one of my best to one of my worst, and while it's very different from a fingernail clipping bent on revenge or a seized freehub and freezing rain doing their best to turn me into an ice cube, it's yet another example of things going south way too quickly for my liking.

I could go on and on. There was that time that, as a young and ignorant pup, I had done some "maintenance" to my bike before a downhill race only to have the stanchion tubes of my Marzocchi Z1 literally fall out of the fork crown mid-run ("Hey, what are these dumb C-clips for?"); or that time when I was dead sure that I could clean a relatively puny drop at the old Red Bull Rampage site and instead nearly ended up dead when I rag dolled for seventy feet, only hitting the ground three times over the distance. The bright side of that crash was that I did end up finding my shoes afterward. There's also that time, not long ago, when I looped out at the trailhead and landed squarely on my ass. That last one would have been more embarrassing than painful had I not stashed a multi-tool in the back pocket of my bib shorts just above my tailbone. Ouch. There are more, but I'm going to stop with the examples of things going from fine to fubar in only a few seconds.

The thing is that shit just seems to happen, doesn't it? One minute you're in the shower and the next you've slipped on the soap and someone finds your body in the bathtub two weeks later. Or you get cooked by lightning. Or blinded by your own fingernail clipping. All I know is that, if things are going to go south in a hurry, I'd like to at least be on my bike rather than in the shower, caught in a lightening storm, or lose my sight from a flying thumbnail.

33 Comments

  • + 31
 Awesome read Mike, you and Dave Tolnai are my favorite MTB writers. You touch on an issue that annoys me deeply. That MTB is sooooo dangerous. Downhill skiing, ski jumping road cycling - classic sports. Screw that downhill skiers go at insane speed on concrete hard snow and if the crash, it takes them a half of a mile to stop and then three layers of net that could be used to catch a flock of Killer whales. Road cyclists - spend hours on roads filled with cars, driven by people even less composed behind the wheel than behind the keyboard, and as good at car driving as an average participant of Garda Bike Festival is at bike handling. Then roadies ride down hairpin filled Alpine road in a tight flock of 100 at 50 miles per hour. But so classic! True gentlemans sport. (and then they don't even want disc brakes because they can supposedely cut you in half)

Now as soon as your ride MTB and you don't look like a sperm while your bike does not resemble a road bike with fatter tyres and narrow bars - you do extreme sports. You can be a weekend warrior on 120 bike, but if you have knee pads and baggy shorts, you basically end up in the same basket with Nitro Circus and Wingsuit proximity flying.

Sht happens, one day you can die under the shower, get blown up by a guy who didn't make it on the plane to USA, or maybe slowly but surely by a tripple bacon sandwich followed by bullet proof coffee.
  • + 17
 If you find yourself dying under a shower, tilt your head down.
  • + 7
 killer whales don't travel in flocks...
  • - 1
 @mattsavage - and terrorism on US soil is not funny ????
  • + 5
 @mattsavage: Obviously you haven't been to a feminist rally....
  • + 1
 @Thustlewhumber: i regret i haz but one prop for u, sir.
  • + 8
 Holy cow, Levy; you've had some good ones for a guy who isn't even 40. Take care of yourself, yeah? We've grown to rather enjoy your writing.


Also, I had planned to trim my own nails after reading one last Pinkbike article. I now question the wisdom of ever trimming them again. You'll have to answer to the collective friends, family, and significant others of the MTB community for this.
  • + 1
 Always wear my DH goggles when nail clipping.
  • + 9
 My worst crash in the last 6 months was while setting the sag in my garage.
  • + 5
 Shit happens on your ordinary home trails where you crash so hard that your shoes fly off and you crack a bone but don't notice because you also hit head on a stump...yeah just MTB things.
  • + 4
 After a week of andalusian torture, my rear hr2 3c gave it up, lost nearly all of the sideknobs. lucklily a brand new minion ss was waiting for me at home, so after i got home and sorted out my things, i mounted the new tyre with sweat, blood, and tears, but it was holding, Stan's milk was all over me, but it was fine. spring was around at the last weekend, so we went for a ride. it was sunny, warm, the footsoldiers of tourism were also kind, they did not try to kill us while we passed them and their fluffy miniature shitcontainer "dogs". after a looong climb we finally pointed the wheels down, and after just about seventy seconds, there was a familiar "clungg" sound which was followed the also well-known and hated "ssssss" sound. a classy pinch on my brand new, shiny minion ss. no worries tho, i just have to pump. right..? hah! WRONG MOFO! at the valve there was a scene that reminded me of one of my "not the proudest fap" memories - white-ish sticky stuff everywhere! so i had to stick a tube, like ppl did over a millenia. such embarrasment... nevermind, i was still fitt and the trail was still ahead of us. after one corner to another, pump it, not brake too much, skidding on leaves.. i was a happy camper. untill i found myself laying on my left side, my left arm was cut about 20cm long, my left leg hurts, kneepad twisted. i was bleeding like a pig. "is my bike okay?" yes it is. cool, so let's ride home now.
  • + 5
 Got smoked from behind by an aggro skier. 6 weeks post-op and months and months to go to fix my quad tendon which was ripped off my kneecap. Praying for 100%. Sucks when someone else's shit happens to you...
  • + 3
 Last fall I broke a chain pedalling on a flat stretch of gravel road, but was putting down enough power that the chain snapping threw me over the bars. I fell 20 feet before the trail even started. Broke my chain, cracked my helmet and bent my bars in the crash. The chain was almost brand new, but must have had a defect in a link.
  • + 3
 last year i actully did some proper training and getting fit which i did just for the ard rock enduro which is very unusual for me as i dont have a competitive bone in my body. Then i got neumonia and lost it all and then some. I still did the race but it was horrendous never understood how exercise could make you vomit until that day. strict regime of vodka and sleep from now on
  • + 3
 4 days straight of riding the gnarliest Whistler has to offer, leaving the park after my last ride on last day, at slow coasting speed, wash out on moon dust gravel right at the bottom, land weird and break my wrist....right before I flew to France to ride in the Alps for a week.

...I f'ing hate "hiking".

About a year ago and still pisses me off pretty good. Ive had many minor injuries I could ride through, the wrist wasn't having it.
  • + 5
 I had to "strider" my Warden 13km home after my hub imploded. Whole new respect for my 3 year old neighbour.
  • + 1
 One time years ago I had a nice day off, bike was in the shop, borrowed my friend's bike... Crashed on literally the dumbest, easiest trail i think exists in most if not all of Maryland that i must have ridden 200 times and knew every root and inch by heart. Riding along at a fast pace trying to push it, all of a sudden i flip straight over the front of the bike, completely taco'd the wheel in half (honestly i think the weld broke on the rim and that caused my wreck, but it happened so fast i really have no idea). Slid like 30 feet on my back and got road rash on my back from dirt because of the speed, broke my wrist, broke a rib or 2.

To top that off... wheel was so eff'd that i couldn't push the bike with one hand to even walk out of the woods. So i had to call the closest person i know to my position for help... which just so happened to be the guy i borrowed the bike from cause his work was right down the street 5 minutes. So not only am i f*cked up, but i had to call this dude, ask him to leave work to come help me, and inform him that i just f*cked his bike all up... SURPRISE!

All in all... drove myself to the hospital (which i worked at so i got to butt in line at the ER), and fixed his bike up with new stuff. The whole thing was beyond stupid though.
  • + 1
 I was JRA at my local trails 2 weeks ago going along at a nice rate of speed when I got caught in a rain rut that I tired to bunny hop out of. Next thing you know I'm over the bars and land on my face, really hard! Anyhew I had to have minor reconstructive surgery under my left eye as well as a sprained right hand and two sprained shoulders. Fucking shit man! I hate being injured and not riding. Oh well one more injury to add to my long list.
  • + 1
 Risk management- there is a whole process to it. I have been flying helicopters for a long time and have to use risk management or risk dying a stupid death. Same is true for Mountain Biking. If you want to get better at riding you need to push your boundaries- ride faster, jump higher, etc. Identify the hazard, make risk mitigating decisions, implement those controls and re-evaluate afterwards (if you still can). The cycle is constant- it can be deliberate and take a few minutes or sometimes happen in fractions of a second. 50% of the time it works all the time. The other 50%, shit just happens.
  • + 3
 I almost lost my eyeball either last afternoon... After checking a fresh tube repair, it exploded right on my face. Scary as sht.
  • + 1
 Shit really hit the fan when I was riding in sedona a three months ago. I was on the second half of the hangover trail, after the traverse, I decided to take the gnarlier descent down the rock faces instead of following the regular trail. (if you know what I'm talking about, you know how gnarly this line is vs. the normal trail) when I got off line between two rock rollers, both tires drifting to the right of the trail. Now totally off line and missing the roller I was supposed to go down, I had to huck to flat off of this ledge to save myself from crashing. went off the drop awkwardly and nose heavy. When I landed my right leg was extended (I ride right foot forward) and my right knee gave way upon impact. The impact hyperextended and twisted my knee inwards. I felt a pop, a crunch, and some movement that a knee should never do. The pain reminded of when I first tore my ACL, but even worse this time and it was clear that I had done something serious to my knee. Sat there and yelled in agony for 5 minutes.
I was still around 1.5 miles from the exit of the trail, and I knew I had to get out asap. I couldn't really put any weight on it without sharp pains. I spent the next 3-4 hours limping and struggling to get down the trail, using my bike as a crutch, trying my best to keep weight off my knee. This trail is like most sedona trails, up and down, lots of technical features, not the kinda stuff you want to be limping on. The sun was starting to go down and I had to get out before it got dark. When I made it back onto Shnebly Hill rd, it was already 5:30pm and the sun was setting, luckily two Jeeps that were 4x4ing down the roadsaw me on the side of the road and gave me a ride back to the parking lot and my car.

One of the hardest things I've had to endure in my life. Don't ride alone guys, and definitely don't ride gnarly lines by yourself either. Be prepared for whatever may happen and reserve time if shit does go down. My meniscus tore and flipped back behind the knee joint, severely smashed my cartilage as well. Got surgery and now I'm on the road to recovery, won't be riding for another 2-3 months though.
  • + 1
 Overshot a jump last year by 3 meters and landed on my straight leg and broke it. Also tore my ACL, MCL and PCL. Fucked up my whole summer of 2016. Had surgery in December, everything seemed fine, 2017 season here we go. But wait, there is more, need another surgery this month and gone is season 2017. What a time to be alive...fml
  • + 1
 First phrase my dad used to calm me down with as a kid. He said "it's okay that it broke. Sometimes, shit just happens." I'll never forget that. There will always be times when everything is going just as it should and well, shit happens.
  • + 1
 Lightening: a drop in the level of the uterus during the last weeks of pregnancy as the head of the fetus engages in the pelvis.
Not a storm i wanna be in either!
  • + 3
 That's why I bite my nails. Safety first.
  • + 2
 The real question is, when are we going to see @mikelevy heading up tech Tuesday again?
  • + 1
 Highly unlikely. Park Tools' Calvin Jones is way better at it than I am.
  • + 1
 Happens to the best of us. One of my best days of biking was the day I separated my shoulder, it was a killer day up until that point.....
  • + 3
 A pedicure and pedal cure for Mr.Levy!
  • + 2
 I once read a story about a woman that lost an eye to a piece of glitter... google it if you dare.
  • + 2
 www.someecards.com/life/health/woman-loses-eye-glitter
  • + 1
 @mikelevy: Crafting accidents are the worst - just brutal! Great article btw, and thanks for the link.
  • + 1
 Hahahahaha! Funny read and so true. Amateur! My crashes could rate professional status if i could only get sponsored.

Post a Comment



