Shop Pinkbike's 48-Hour Mega Sale & Get Free Global Shipping

Aug 28, 2020
by Sarah Lukas  


The end of summer 2020 is nearing, so we are cleaning out our shop to make way for fall and winter merch. Been eyeing up a couple T-shirts or hats? What better way to treat yourself or someone else to a little fresh swag after a tumultuous summer.

FOR 48-HOURS ONLY ALL PRODUCTS ARE ON SALE - UP TO 70% OFF

Oh, and did we mention free GLOBAL shipping? Spend $75+ (before shipping and taxes) and receive free shipping.


Just in time for those rainy fall days (that we hope are coming to put out those wildfires) we have just brought in our new Pinkbike umbrellas. Just in and on sale!


Sale begins Aug 28, 2020 at 12:01am PT and ends Aug 29, 2020 at 11:59pm PT
Prices as marked - No code necessary
While supplies last











Posted In:
Contests and Deals Pinkbike Sponsored


Must Read This Week
Review: Privateer 161 - The Budget Priced Brute
63368 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS Impossible Climb
59529 views
Field Test: 9 XC Bikes & the Grim Donut VS the Huck to Flat
53955 views
Spotted: A Better Look at Cannondale's New Long Travel Bike
52976 views
Amaury Pierron Suffers Multiple Injuries After a High-Speed Crash at the French National Championships
47958 views
Spotted: Nukeproof's New Enduro Bike Finally Has Room for a Water Bottle - EWS Zermatt 2020
46247 views
First Look: 2021 Polygon Siskiu T - Modern Geometry, Modest Price
44367 views
Update: Andreane Lanthier Nadeau Posts Footage of her EWS Zermatt Shakedown Crash
44296 views

8 Comments

  • 12 0
 Sale ends August 39th, WOW, thanks for extending Summer!
  • 1 0
 I really needed 10 more days, please.
  • 1 0
 Some of these shirts, like "ride mountains", are cool but idk if I could ever buy one. I just imagine somebody asking me "what is Pinkbike", and my response is "A website with great gear reviews but all the users get in heated debates and shit on each other about Sram Vs Shimano."
  • 3 0
 None of the models have 'dad bods'. How am I supposed to tell if any of this stuff will fit?!
  • 2 0
 Is it really a good idea to (pay to) advertise to the world how I procrastinate?
  • 3 0
 Pogchamp
  • 1 0
 insert windex bottle sounds
  • 1 0
 Guess it's time to buy some shirts.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008549
Mobile Version of Website