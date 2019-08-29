Shop Pinkbike's 48-Hour Mega Sale

Aug 29, 2019
by Sarah Lukas  


With Mont-Sainte-Anne World Championships 2019 right around the corner and the cooler air blowing through Squamish, it's time to start thinking about some awesome fall riding and flannels. Shop our End of Summer 48-Hour Mega Sale August 29-30th as we make way for new Fall merch. Almost everything is on sale, with discounts up to 50% off. If you missed it, we even got stuff for the woofers in your life.


Sale begins Aug 29,2019 at 12:01am PT and ends Aug 30, 2019 at 11:59pm PT
No Code necessary - sale price will be reflected directly on the website
While supplies last


Pinkbike Cycle Dog Leash Collar Model Emmy




2 Comments

  • + 2
 LOL as if the big MEGA SALE banner is a photo and not a link to the shop.
  • + 1
 I thought calling that girl a woofer was a bit rude, then I scrolled down...

