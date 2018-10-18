Podcast: A Conversation With Independent Bike Shop Owners

Shop Talk returns to the HKT Podcast and this time with a twist.Bringing together Stif Cycles' Sammy Smithson, Scott Cordy of Pedal Addiction Cycles, one-half of D&D Cycles, Dan Locks and the imitable Sandy Plenty of The Trailhead Bike Co. During this episode we discuss the impact of direct to consumer brands (in the UK), how they each approach online discount mentality, marketing and much, much more...You can simply click the link above to take a listen or, you can also find the podcast by searching 'The HKT Podcast' on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you!Don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast on everything.