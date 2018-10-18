USER GENERATED

Podcast: A Conversation With Independent Bike Shop Owners

Oct 17, 2018
by HKT Products Ltd  

Shop Talk returns to the HKT Podcast and this time with a twist.

Bringing together Stif Cycles' Sammy Smithson, Scott Cordy of Pedal Addiction Cycles, one-half of D&D Cycles, Dan Locks and the imitable Sandy Plenty of The Trailhead Bike Co. During this episode we discuss the impact of direct to consumer brands (in the UK), how they each approach online discount mentality, marketing and much, much more...

Shop Talk Episode Two

You can simply click the link above to take a listen or, you can also find the podcast by searching 'The HKT Podcast' on iTunes, Spotify, Soundcloud, Stitcher and Youtube. You can even shout at your smart home device and it'll do all the work for you!

Don't forget to follow us on social media too, it's @thehktpodcast on everything.

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Looking forward to listening to this in the car on the way to work in the morning. Should be a great insight.

