Short Track Photo Epic: Austrian Autobahn - Leogang XC World Cup 2021

With the downhill qualifying wrapped up, attention quickly turned to the matter of XC short track here in Leogang, Austria. The weather gods kept us guessing with rain showers throughout the day, but by the time the racing kicked off we were blessed with dry and sunny conditions.
Loana Lecomte really is staking her claim in this 2021 season. She looked composed and seemingly rode quite comfortably to the win tonight. Rebecca McConnell and Jolanda Neff fought over the final two podium spots with the Aussie eventually coming out on top. They were followed in by Jenny Rissveds and Haley Batten.
In the men's race, it was Mathias Flueckiger who continued his strong form with a 5-second victory over Ondrej Cink. The Czech racer also seems to be in good standing heading into the rest of the year. Milan Vader came home in third with Jordan Sarrou just pipping Anton Cooper to 4th in a photo finish. Nino Schurter slipped a pedal, or possibly two, out of the gate and after chasing hard for three laps, sat up and looked to be saving his legs for Sunday.
Downhill takes precedence tomorrow with the XC action returning on Sunday with the full Olympic distance event. Stay tuned.
2 Comments
Post a Comment