Short Track Photo Epic: Austrian Autobahn - Leogang XC World Cup 2021

After rain showers all day, we were treated to dry and sunny conditions.

Haley Batten has become one to watch after showing her teeth during the first two rounds.

You can guarantee that Pauline Ferrand Prevot will be at the front of the action come Sunday.

Loana Lecomte looked content to hang back in the opening encounters, but it didn't take long for her to make her mark.

Laura Stigger leads the field up the first climb, the young Austrian keen to make an impression on home soil.

Lecomte comfortably out front before the midway point ofthe race.

With Lecomte way ahead in the lead, the battle for spots immediately behind her raged on.

Jenny Rissveds with a solid ride into 4th and a front-row grid slot for Sunday.

Rebecca McConnell chasing down Jolanda Neff. She'd get the better of the Swiss rider by the end.

Jolanda Neff looks to be finding her feet once again and it's good to see.

Another solid result for Batten taking fifth.

Loana Lecomte crossed the line 4 seconds ahead of Rebecca McConnell.

All smiles for Loana Lecomte. She's on one hell of a run at the moment.

Your top 3 women: 1st Loana Lecomte 2nd Rebecca McConnell 3rd Jolanda Neff

Vlad Dascalu deep in the hurt locker but it was worth all the pain. 9th place was his reward.

Jordan Sarrou won Worlds here not too many months ago and to win here again on Sunday would be the perfect statement.

Ondrej Cink's fitness was about to get tested tonight in more ways than one.

The men head up the grassy slopes of the Leogang course for the first time. It was Anton Cooper that laid down the most watts to take the holeshot.

Anton Cooper has found his form in 2021 and will be hungry to get back on that podium.

Milan Vader makes his break with Jordan Sarrou and Anton Cooper chasing behind.

Anton Cooper trying to pressure Flueckiger to cough up first place.

Flueckiger and Cink pushed each other almost every lap.

Sarrou chased hard for his fifth place spot.

Mathias Flueckiger powering away from the competition and with the first choice on grid slot for Sunday.

Ondrej Cink is enjoying a strong run of form at the moment. Don't discount him on Sunday.

Mathias Flueckiger is riding both strong physically and smart mentally which is paying off big time so far this season.

Your top 3 men: 1st Mathias Flueckiger 2nd Ondrej Cink 3rd Milan Vader

With the downhill qualifying wrapped up, attention quickly turned to the matter of XC short track here in Leogang, Austria. The weather gods kept us guessing with rain showers throughout the day, but by the time the racing kicked off we were blessed with dry and sunny conditions.Loana Lecomte really is staking her claim in this 2021 season. She looked composed and seemingly rode quite comfortably to the win tonight. Rebecca McConnell and Jolanda Neff fought over the final two podium spots with the Aussie eventually coming out on top. They were followed in by Jenny Rissveds and Haley Batten.In the men's race, it was Mathias Flueckiger who continued his strong form with a 5-second victory over Ondrej Cink. The Czech racer also seems to be in good standing heading into the rest of the year. Milan Vader came home in third with Jordan Sarrou just pipping Anton Cooper to 4th in a photo finish. Nino Schurter slipped a pedal, or possibly two, out of the gate and after chasing hard for three laps, sat up and looked to be saving his legs for Sunday.Downhill takes precedence tomorrow with the XC action returning on Sunday with the full Olympic distance event. Stay tuned.