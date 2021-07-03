Short Track Photo Epic: Going in Circles. - Les Gets XC World Cup 2021

This weekend's race in Les Gets has a little extra dash of importance - it's the racer's final chance to one-up their competition in the run-up to the coveted Olympic Games. There have been some clear and consistent contenders this season with Loana Lecomte and Pauline Ferrand Prevot doing battle in the women whilst Mathias Flueckiger and Ondrej Cink lock horns in the men's racing. Ferrand Prevot had a good day in the office taking the win after battling with Sina Frei and Jenny Rissveds, Lecomte could only manage 12th which meant Ferrand Prevot clawed back some useful overall points. It was a familiar story in the men - Flueckiger really is the man to beat, he's been at the front at every opportunity in 2021. The Swiss man managed to wriggle free from Jordan Sarrou and Ondrej Cink to take the top spot once again.
