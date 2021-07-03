Short Track Photo Epic: Going in Circles. - Les Gets XC World Cup 2021

Jul 3, 2021
by Andy Vathis  

title
XCC
Going in Circles
Les Gets World Cup 2021
Words & Photography by Ross Bell and Andy Vathis


This weekend's race in Les Gets has a little extra dash of importance - it's the racer's final chance to one-up their competition in the run-up to the coveted Olympic Games. There have been some clear and consistent contenders this season with Loana Lecomte and Pauline Ferrand Prevot doing battle in the women whilst Mathias Flueckiger and Ondrej Cink lock horns in the men's racing. Ferrand Prevot had a good day in the office taking the win after battling with Sina Frei and Jenny Rissveds, Lecomte could only manage 12th which meant Ferrand Prevot clawed back some useful overall points. It was a familiar story in the men - Flueckiger really is the man to beat, he's been at the front at every opportunity in 2021. The Swiss man managed to wriggle free from Jordan Sarrou and Ondrej Cink to take the top spot once again.


Pauline ready to go in front of the French crowd.
Pauline ready to go in front of the French crowd.

Sina Frei readies herself for battle.
Sina Frei readies herself for battle.

The usual figures at the front of the field.
The usual figures at the front of the field.

Top ten for Jitka Cabelicka.
Top ten for Jitka Cabelicka.

Laura Stigger looking stylish through one of the new technical sections.
Laura Stigger looking stylish through one of the new technical sections.

Sina Frei pushed hard for that second place. Nobody was giving up positions easy.
Sina Frei pushed hard for that second place. Nobody was giving up positions easy.

Greta Seiwald with a strong performance which gives her an equally strong starting point for Sunday.
Greta Seiwald with a strong performance which gives her an equally strong starting point for Sunday.

Not the day that Kate Courtney was looking for but then again she s back from injury and the 8th place earned has her lined up front row come Sunday.
Not the day that Kate Courtney was looking for but then again, she's back from injury and the 8th place earned has her lined up front row come Sunday.

Evie Richards was in the thick of it before misfortune struck and took her out the running.
Evie Richards was in the thick of it before misfortune struck and took her out the running.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Jenny Rissveds justle for position mid-race.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Jenny Rissveds justle for position mid-race.

12th for Loana today in what was a fast paced race.
12th for Loana today in what was a fast paced race.

Jenny Rissveds led them out on the bell lap but wouldn t be able to sustain the challenge of Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Sina Frei.
Jenny Rissveds led them out on the bell lap but wouldn't be able to sustain the challenge of Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Sina Frei.

Pauline timed her attack perfectly taking the lead as the laps dwindled down.
Pauline timed her attack perfectly, taking the lead as the laps dwindled down.

Linda Indergand has been a permanent fixture at the front of the women s field this year and today was no different.
Linda Indergand has been a permanent fixture at the front of the women's field this year and today was no different.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot eventually managed to break free and finish 4 seconds up on Sina Frei.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot eventually managed to break free and finish 4 seconds up on Sina Frei.

Ronja Eibl deep in the hurt after another intense short track.
Ronja Eibl deep in the hurt after another intense short track.

Your women s flower ceremony 1st Pauline Ferrand Prevot 2nd Sina Frei 3rd Jenny Rissveds
Your women's flower ceremony: 1st Pauline Ferrand Prevot, 2nd Sina Frei, 3rd Jenny Rissveds

Tom Pidcock was well in the mix for the win before a crash took him out of proceedings. He still fought back to 16th.
Tom Pidcock was well in the mix for the win before a crash took him out of proceedings. He still fought back to 16th.

Nino Schurter taking it easy before the big show begins.
Nino Schurter taking it easy before the big show begins.

Anton Cooper seems to have his starts dialled this season we ve seen him take the holeshot multiple times.
Anton Cooper seems to have his starts dialled this season, we've seen him take the holeshot multiple times.

Ondrej Cink ready for another good showing.
Ondrej Cink ready for another good showing.

We ve seen plenty of this so far in 2021. Ondrej Cink and Mathias Flueckiger pushing each other to the limit.
We've seen plenty of this so far in 2021. Ondrej Cink and Mathias Flueckiger pushing each other to the limit.

Max Brandl just missing the top five.
Max Brandl just missing the top five.

Victor Koretzky well into the top ten.
Victor Koretzky well into the top ten.

Jordan Sarrou goes bar to bar with Luca Bradiot.
Jordan Sarrou goes bar to bar with Luca Bradiot.

Mathias Flueckiger makes his bid for freedom.
Mathias Flueckiger makes his bid for freedom.

Alan Hatherly is having a consistent season 5th today and a front-row grid slot for Sunday.
Alan Hatherly is having a consistent season, 5th today and a front-row grid slot for Sunday.

Maxime Marotte smiling through the pain after finishing 8th.
Maxime Marotte smiling through the pain after finishing 8th.

Luca Braidot had a strong showing tonight and ended up in fourth.
Luca Braidot had a strong showing tonight and ended up in fourth.

the men s field charging up the zig-zags.
The men's field charging up the zig-zags.

Jordan Sarrou got within one spot from the top step showing good form.
Jordan Sarrou got within one spot from the top step, showing good form.

Into the final lap Flueckiger turned on the jets and never let off.
Into the final lap, Flueckiger turned on the jets and never let off.

Flueckiger seems unstoppable right now.
Flueckiger seems unstoppable right now.

Mathias Flueckiger is certainly the man to beat this season.
Mathias Flueckiger is certainly the man to beat this season.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Photo Epics Les Gets World Cup Xc 2021 World Cup XC XC Racing


Must Read This Week
Qualifying Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021
88411 views
Update: Amaury Pierron Airlifted from French Cup DH Race
74373 views
Video & Update: Spectator Arrested for Causing Massive Pileup on Stage 1 of the Tour De France
73347 views
Final Results: EWS Val di Fassa 2021 Race 2
63610 views
First Ride: The 2022 Ibis Exie is Made in USA & Ready to Race
61983 views
Round-Up: 21 Of the Best Mountain Bike Helmets for 2021
58348 views
Tech Randoms - Les Gets World Cup DH 2021
54928 views
Video: Andreas Kolb Narrowly Avoids Hitting a Car on the Les Gets World Cup Course
47373 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 No Mullets?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009437
Mobile Version of Website