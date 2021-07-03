Short Track Photo Epic: Going in Circles. - Les Gets XC World Cup 2021

Pauline ready to go in front of the French crowd.

Sina Frei readies herself for battle.

The usual figures at the front of the field.

Top ten for Jitka Cabelicka.

Laura Stigger looking stylish through one of the new technical sections.

Sina Frei pushed hard for that second place. Nobody was giving up positions easy.

Greta Seiwald with a strong performance which gives her an equally strong starting point for Sunday.

Not the day that Kate Courtney was looking for but then again, she's back from injury and the 8th place earned has her lined up front row come Sunday.

Evie Richards was in the thick of it before misfortune struck and took her out the running.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Jenny Rissveds justle for position mid-race.

12th for Loana today in what was a fast paced race.

Jenny Rissveds led them out on the bell lap but wouldn't be able to sustain the challenge of Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Sina Frei.

Pauline timed her attack perfectly, taking the lead as the laps dwindled down.

Linda Indergand has been a permanent fixture at the front of the women's field this year and today was no different.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot eventually managed to break free and finish 4 seconds up on Sina Frei.

Ronja Eibl deep in the hurt after another intense short track.

Your women's flower ceremony: 1st Pauline Ferrand Prevot, 2nd Sina Frei, 3rd Jenny Rissveds

Tom Pidcock was well in the mix for the win before a crash took him out of proceedings. He still fought back to 16th.

Nino Schurter taking it easy before the big show begins.

Anton Cooper seems to have his starts dialled this season, we've seen him take the holeshot multiple times.

Ondrej Cink ready for another good showing.

We've seen plenty of this so far in 2021. Ondrej Cink and Mathias Flueckiger pushing each other to the limit.

Max Brandl just missing the top five.

Victor Koretzky well into the top ten.

Jordan Sarrou goes bar to bar with Luca Bradiot.

Mathias Flueckiger makes his bid for freedom.

Alan Hatherly is having a consistent season, 5th today and a front-row grid slot for Sunday.

Maxime Marotte smiling through the pain after finishing 8th.

Luca Braidot had a strong showing tonight and ended up in fourth.

The men's field charging up the zig-zags.

Jordan Sarrou got within one spot from the top step, showing good form.

Into the final lap, Flueckiger turned on the jets and never let off.

Flueckiger seems unstoppable right now.

Mathias Flueckiger is certainly the man to beat this season.

This weekend's race in Les Gets has a little extra dash of importance - it's the racer's final chance to one-up their competition in the run-up to the coveted Olympic Games. There have been some clear and consistent contenders this season with Loana Lecomte and Pauline Ferrand Prevot doing battle in the women whilst Mathias Flueckiger and Ondrej Cink lock horns in the men's racing. Ferrand Prevot had a good day in the office taking the win after battling with Sina Frei and Jenny Rissveds, Lecomte could only manage 12th which meant Ferrand Prevot clawed back some useful overall points. It was a familiar story in the men - Flueckiger really is the man to beat, he's been at the front at every opportunity in 2021. The Swiss man managed to wriggle free from Jordan Sarrou and Ondrej Cink to take the top spot once again.