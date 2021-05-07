Short Track Photo Epic: Here Comes The Sun - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021

Final adjustments before go time on the 2021 season.

2021 let's go.

A team change certainly hasn't slowed down the World Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

Kate Courtney hoping to find her pace today along with the rest of the hungry pack.

And just like that, we're off to the races. The women's start roared through the straightaway before splitting into two main groups.

Rebecca McConnell takes her turn at the front.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot with the lead pack trying to sort themselves out.

Linda Indergand went for it early on and managed to break free from the field although was just caught by Pauline Ferrand Prevot at the end.

Loana Lecomte was one of last season's biggest surprises and she looks to be carrying that form into 2021.

The chase group hunting down Linda Indergand who took off like a bat out of hell.

Annie Last showing her strength with 3rd in a crucial time with the Olympic selection looming large.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot eventually caught Indergand and took the win. Sunday, however, is the real test.

Anne Terpstra feeling the hurt after the final sprint to the line.

Your top 3 women: 1st Pauline Ferrand Prevot 2nd Linda Indergand 3rd Annie Last

New stripes and kit as Jordan Sarrou lines up to start.

Henrique Avancini is somewhat of an XCC master although he had to settle for 4th today.

The men head off into 20 minutes of all-out racing.

Victor Koretzky tucking his way to second place and a great grid slot for Sunday.

Starting way at the back of the pack, Peter Disera isn't one to turn down a challenge and put the hammer down for a solid seventh.

As always with short track the action up front was read hot with constant lead changes.

Nino Schurter lead the race late in the frame until a timely attack had him chasing.

Matias Flueckiger was on one today but the front was just that much quicker.

The World Champ Jordan Sarrou got his first opportunity to wear the rainbow stripes at a World Cup.

Nino Schurter keeping Mathieu Van Der Poel in his sights. Will we see these 2 embroiled in a race-long battle?

Nino chasing Van Der Poel into the wall ride.

Van Der Poel made his move near the end and kept the lead all to himself.

The first statement of the 2021 season goes to Mathieu Van Der Poel.

Your top 3 men: 1st Mathieu Van Der Poel 2nd Victor Koretzky 3rd Nino Schurter

