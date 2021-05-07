Short Track Photo Epic: Here Comes The Sun - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021

The 2021 XC World Cup season burst into life in Albstadt this evening with the opening short track race of the year. It was a cold and snowy start to the day, but by the time the on-track action kicked off it was dry and sunny, leaving riders and mechanics pondering last-minute setup changes. With such fine margins, every detail counts at this level, especially with the frantic and fast-paced nature of short track racing.
It was two familiar faces who opened their account with winning ways in this crucial run-up to the Olympics, with Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Mathieu Van Der Poel being the cream of the crop after managing to just about break free of the chasing pack. Linda Indergand broke free from the pack for a while with a brave and gusty ride before ending up second, Annie Last followed in third with Kate Courtney and Loana Lecomte rounds out the top 5.
The front of the men's race was action-packed with a lot of chopping and changing, in the end Van Der Poel got the better of the competition with Victor Koretzky pipping Nino Schurter to the line in a sprint finish, in behind them were Henrique Avancini and Mathias Flückiger.
The U23 races take centre stage tomorrow before the elites are back on track with Sunday's main event. Who will draw first blood?
9 Comments
Post a Comment