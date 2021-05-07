Short Track Photo Epic: Here Comes The Sun - Albstadt XC World Cup 2021

May 7, 2021
by Andy Vathis  

Words & Photography by Ross Bell and Andy Vathis


The 2021 XC World Cup season burst into life in Albstadt this evening with the opening short track race of the year. It was a cold and snowy start to the day, but by the time the on-track action kicked off it was dry and sunny, leaving riders and mechanics pondering last-minute setup changes. With such fine margins, every detail counts at this level, especially with the frantic and fast-paced nature of short track racing.

It was two familiar faces who opened their account with winning ways in this crucial run-up to the Olympics, with Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Mathieu Van Der Poel being the cream of the crop after managing to just about break free of the chasing pack. Linda Indergand broke free from the pack for a while with a brave and gusty ride before ending up second, Annie Last followed in third with Kate Courtney and Loana Lecomte rounds out the top 5.

The front of the men's race was action-packed with a lot of chopping and changing, in the end Van Der Poel got the better of the competition with Victor Koretzky pipping Nino Schurter to the line in a sprint finish, in behind them were Henrique Avancini and Mathias Flückiger.

The U23 races take centre stage tomorrow before the elites are back on track with Sunday's main event. Who will draw first blood?

Final adjustments before go time on the 2021 season.
Final adjustments before go time on the 2021 season.

2021 let s go.
2021 let's go.

A team change certainly hasn t slowed down the World Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot.
A team change certainly hasn't slowed down the World Champion Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

Kate Courtney hoping to find her pace today along with the rest of the hungry pack.
Kate Courtney hoping to find her pace today along with the rest of the hungry pack.

And just like that we re off to the races. The Women s start roared through the straightaway before splitting into two main groups.
And just like that, we're off to the races. The women's start roared through the straightaway before splitting into two main groups.

Rebecca McConnell takes her turn at the front.
Rebecca McConnell takes her turn at the front.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot with the lead pack trying to sort themselves out.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot with the lead pack trying to sort themselves out.

Linda Indergand went for it early on and managed to break free from the field although was just caught by Pauline Ferrand Prevot at the death.
Linda Indergand went for it early on and managed to break free from the field although was just caught by Pauline Ferrand Prevot at the end.

Loana Lecomte was one of last season s biggest surprises and she looks to be carrying that form into 2021.
Loana Lecomte was one of last season's biggest surprises and she looks to be carrying that form into 2021.

The chase group hunting down Linda Indergand who took off like a bat out of hell.
The chase group hunting down Linda Indergand who took off like a bat out of hell.

Annie Last showing her strength with 3rd in a crucial time with the Olympic selection looming large.
Annie Last showing her strength with 3rd in a crucial time with the Olympic selection looming large.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot taking the first XCC of the season. Sunday however is the real test.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot eventually caught Indergand and took the win. Sunday, however, is the real test.

Anne Terpstra feeling the hurt after the final sprint to the line.
Anne Terpstra feeling the hurt after the final sprint to the line.

Your top 3 women 1st Pauline Ferrand Prevot 2nd Linda Indergand 3rd Annie Last
Your top 3 women: 1st Pauline Ferrand Prevot 2nd Linda Indergand 3rd Annie Last

New stripes and kit as Jordan Sarrou lines up to start.
New stripes and kit as Jordan Sarrou lines up to start.

Henrique Avancini is somewhat of an XCC master although had to settle for 4th today.
Henrique Avancini is somewhat of an XCC master although he had to settle for 4th today.

The men head off into 20 minutes of all-out racing.
The men head off into 20 minutes of all-out racing.

Victor Koretzky tucking his way to second place and a great grid slot for Sunday.
Victor Koretzky tucking his way to second place and a great grid slot for Sunday.

Starting way at the back of the pack Peter Disera isn t one to turn down a challenge and put the hammer down for a solid seventh.
Starting way at the back of the pack, Peter Disera isn't one to turn down a challenge and put the hammer down for a solid seventh.

As always with short track the action up front was read hot with constant lead changes.
As always with short track the action up front was read hot with constant lead changes.

Nino Schurter lead the race late in the frame until a timely attack had him chasing.
Nino Schurter lead the race late in the frame until a timely attack had him chasing.

Matias Flueckiger was on one today but the front was just that much more quicker.
Matias Flueckiger was on one today but the front was just that much quicker.

The World Champ Jordan Sarrou got his first opportunity to wear the Rainbow stripes at a World Cup.
The World Champ Jordan Sarrou got his first opportunity to wear the rainbow stripes at a World Cup.

Nino Schurter keeping Mathieu Van Der Poel in his sights. Will we see these 2 embroiled in a race-long battle
Nino Schurter keeping Mathieu Van Der Poel in his sights. Will we see these 2 embroiled in a race-long battle?

Nino chasing Van Der Poel into the wall ride.
Nino chasing Van Der Poel into the wall ride.

Van Der Poel made his move near the end and kept the lead all to himself.
Van Der Poel made his move near the end and kept the lead all to himself.

The first statement of the 2021 season goes to Mathieu Van Der Poel.
The first statement of the 2021 season goes to Mathieu Van Der Poel.

Your top 3 men 1st Mathieu Van Der Poel 2nd Victor Koretzky 3rd Nino Schurter
Your top 3 men: 1st Mathieu Van Der Poel 2nd Victor Koretzky 3rd Nino Schurter


Albstadt World Cup Xc 2021 World Cup XC XC Racing


9 Comments

  • 1 0
 These two races were fun to watch on the feed. Now someone give us a filter that digitally inserts visors onto the helmets and loosens up the raceware a little and we'll still be covered, entertained and validated, if EWS' new investment in TV isn't a hit
  • 1 0
 I've never noticed this before, but do all XC racers shave their legs? Why?
  • 1 0
 Yes, most of them do. Massages are easier without hair, as is wound cleaning. Plus it's more aero...
  • 1 0
 As asphalt roadies do, so do dirt roadies. For the non-pro, If you do enough speed, eventually you'll shave your whole body.
  • 1 0
 Interesting visible difference in tire width from Courtney to Prevot.
  • 2 0
 Van der Poel on a 34?
  • 1 0
 Looked like it to me also! ...I went looking and confirmed it here: www.bikeperfect.com/news/mathieu-van-der-poels-world-cup-race-bike
  • 1 0
 Yes
  • 1 0
 Profound statement

Post a Comment



