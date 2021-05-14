Short Track Photo Epic: Mud Wrestling - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021

It's been wet here in Nove Mesto. Very wet.

Loana Lecomte has the power and focus to do damage on this course.

Inside the top 10 for Kate Courtney today.

Haley Batten is carrying momentum heading into this XCC with a podium finish already in her pocket from Germany last week.

Linda Indergand came close to winning last week's short track race in Albstadt and would feature heavily once again this week.

20 minutes to decide the start order for Sunday.

Anne Tauber closed out the top 10 today.

Last year's Nove Mesto short track maestro Evie Richards couldn't quite repeat those heroics this year but still took a solid 7th place today.

Laura Stigger rode consistent through the slop and earned a solid sixth.

Loana Lecomte leads the charge early in the race.

Linda Indergand seems to have the bit between her teeth at the moment, it's good timing too with her in the frame for the Olympics.

Big crash for Pauline Ferrand Prevot had her leaving the race early. Let's hope she'll be healthy enough to return on Sunday.

Annie Last is somewhat of a short track specialist, you can always rely on her to be towards the sharp end of things.

Haley Batten following Loana Lecomte's every move, for now.

Haley Batten began making moves early on and would soon find herself timing an attack towards the last lap.

Quick shoulder check for Jenny Rissveds before heading into the finish straight before the final lap. Strong one for her today, finshing in third.

Haley Batten won't forget today in a hurry!

Haley Batten, elated.

What a few weeks for Batten. First elite podium last week and now her first XCC win.

Loana happy with the day despite not being able to hold onto the lead with a crash late in the race.

Jenny Rissveds had a late charge to climb up to third and is poised to battle at the front on Sunday.

Your top 3 women: 1st Haley Batten 2nd Loana Lecomte 3rd Jenny Rissveds

Mathieu van der Poel ready to go. The Dutch rider would prove unbeatable once again.

The world champ was quiet prior to the race but would make his voice heard once the light went green.

Men's start. Anton Cooper had an incredible hole shot.

Victor Koretzky finding time to throw some style on the opening lap.

Big result for Max Brandl today landing him in fifth.

Jordan Sarrou had his time out front in the beginning.

Anton Cooper ended up 7th and will have a front-row start on Sunday.

After removing the last of Albstadt from his face last night (check his Instagram...) Max Marotte powered his way to 6th.

The back climb up the feed zone reshuffles the field with every pass.

Nino Schurter takes his turn at the front, he couldn't maintain it though and would fade back to 12th.

Thomas Pidcock was in the mix for most laps until he pulled on the leaders, making his move.

Last lap for what would eventually be your top three. Van der Poel leads out Pidcock and Sarrou.

Untouchable in XCC right now, Mathieu van der Poel floats over the rocks.

Challenging Mathieu van der Poel to a drag race is a brave decision. Pidcock was out front entering the final straight until Van der Poel decided he'd sen enough.

Close but no cigar. Tom Pidcock just lost out on the final sprint to the line.

Big smiles for the reigning World Champ Jordan Sarrou with a great starting spot for Sunday.

Big push for Mathieu van der Poel making it two for two in XCC.

Your top 3 men: 1st Mathieu van der Poel 2nd Tom Pidcock 3rd Jordan Sarrou

The unmistakable sound of pressure washers hummed through the paddock as the sun fell over the tents. We are guaranteed good racing tomorrow but cannot say the same about the weather.

The second instalment of short track action kicked off in a sunny, albeit soggy, Nove Mesto this evening. We’ve had our fair share of rain over the last couple of days here which has left the race track soft and muddy meaning the XCC was always going to be a wild one.The women kicked off proceedings and it didn’t take long for the drama to start. The big news from that race was an unfortunate crash for World Champ Pauline Ferrand-Prevot. She couldn’t continue racing, and went to the hospital following the crash to get checked out, but from her latest update on Instagram, it doesn’t sound like she has broken anything. Fingers crossed we’ll see her back on the race track on Sunday. The field spread was quite big, with it turning into a two-horse race between Loana Lecomte and Haley Batten, the young American then breaking clear to take her first short track win with a gap of sixteen seconds. Lecomte was followed in by Jenny Rissveds, Annie Last, and Linda Indergand.Tom Pidcock has been the talk of the town the last week or so and he got his first taste of XCC tonight and he didn’t disappoint. It was always going to be a sprint between him and his rival Mathieu van der Poel, wasn’t it? MVDP came out on top on that one, but Pidock said he had trouble shifting into his biggest gear and will seek redemption on Sunday with a front-row start. Rounding out the top 5 were Jordan Sarrou, Victor Koretzky and Max Brandl.The juniors and U23s are under the spotlight tomorrow with the elites back on track on Sunday for the big one.