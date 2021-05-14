Short Track Photo Epic: Mud Wrestling - Nove Mesto XC World Cup 2021

The second instalment of short track action kicked off in a sunny, albeit soggy, Nove Mesto this evening. We’ve had our fair share of rain over the last couple of days here which has left the race track soft and muddy meaning the XCC was always going to be a wild one.
The women kicked off proceedings and it didn’t take long for the drama to start. The big news from that race was an unfortunate crash for World Champ Pauline Ferrand-Prevot. She couldn’t continue racing, and went to the hospital following the crash to get checked out, but from her latest update on Instagram, it doesn’t sound like she has broken anything. Fingers crossed we’ll see her back on the race track on Sunday. The field spread was quite big, with it turning into a two-horse race between Loana Lecomte and Haley Batten, the young American then breaking clear to take her first short track win with a gap of sixteen seconds. Lecomte was followed in by Jenny Rissveds, Annie Last, and Linda Indergand.
Tom Pidcock has been the talk of the town the last week or so and he got his first taste of XCC tonight and he didn’t disappoint. It was always going to be a sprint between him and his rival Mathieu van der Poel, wasn’t it? MVDP came out on top on that one, but Pidock said he had trouble shifting into his biggest gear and will seek redemption on Sunday with a front-row start. Rounding out the top 5 were Jordan Sarrou, Victor Koretzky and Max Brandl.
The juniors and U23s are under the spotlight tomorrow with the elites back on track on Sunday for the big one.
