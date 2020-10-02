Short Track Photo Epic: Room for One More - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2020

The dust had barely settled from yesterday's XCO race before we had our second dose of XCC Short Track action which was run in much drier conditions than Tuesday's edition. It was no less dramatic though. If you'd only tuned in to the very end of the women's race you could be forgiven for thinking you were watching a replay of the first short track with a photo finish between Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Evie Richards, the young Brit coming out on top again despite a crash on the previous lap. In behind them were Laura Stigger, Kate Courtney, and Loana Lecomte.
Short Track maestro Henrique Avancini took another victory in the men's with another tight sprint to the line, where he got the better of Thomas Litscher, Max Brandl, Milan Vader and Manuel Fumic who crossed the line 5th just ahead of Nino Schurter who is now in a much better position to make his mark on Sunday's race.
Tomorrow's on track action belongs to the juniors and under 23s. Tune in on Sunday for the final World Cup cross country action of the season before World Champs next week.
