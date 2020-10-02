Short Track Photo Epic: Room for One More - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2020

Evie Richards going through her pre-race routine.

Loana Lecomte won yesterday and doesn't look to be slowing down, 5th place today and a strong starting position for the XCO.

You'll need a little more than plain old luck to hang with this group.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot ready to head into the second short track of the week.

Laura Stigger was all laughs on the starting grid. Her good mood got her on the front line come Sunday.

Eva Lechner leads them off the line.

Eva Lechner would take the hole shot.

Pauline quickly jumped into the lead after dropping the hole shot.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot takes to the front as they pack climbs through the tech and feed zone.

The field cranks into the darkness of the woods early in the race.

As the laps wore on, Pauline protected her lead while battles brewed behind her.

Yesterday's XCO winner, Loana Lecomte, showed us she still had legs left under her. She'd finish fifth.

Kate Courtney tries to pull a move on Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

The ruts on the lower section of the course were huge but at least it was dry.

There was far less carnage in this section of the track today, thankfully it had dried out since Tuesday.

Sixth today for Rebecca Mcconnell.

Good result today for Kate Courtney in 4th. She's looking to translate that power on Sunday.

Evie Richards gaining on Pauline Ferrand Prevot.

Kate Courtney takes her turn at the front of the pack.

What seemed like Pauline's race quickly turned into a sprint to the front from round one's winner Evie Richards.

One more to go and Evie pulled the trigger trying to distance herself from the rest.

It was a close one yet again at the line.

Pauline Ferrand Prevot felt like Evie Richards had moved across on her on the sprint to the line but all was settled quickly after the race.

Sina Frei gave it her all and was rewarded with a strong 9th place.

Tarmac is always going to win in a fight against skin. Evie Richards somehow managed to recover from a second to last lap crash to win.

Evie Richards goes 2 for 2.

Yesterday's big win didn't tire Simon Andreassen out too much. He had a lot of fight left today - good for eighth.

Maximilian Brandl ready to go.

6th place for Nino Schurter and a much stronger starting place in his quest for the win on Sunday.

One last swig for Henrique Avancini before he'd go on to take the win.

Leandre Bouchard might have finished 17th but had an impressive race. He even lead the group in the final two laps.

Green light for the men.

Milan Vader and Victor Koretzky seize the advantage off the line.

Milan Vader is on the hunt for a second podium here this week in Nove Mesto.

Bartlomiej Wawak found himself way way out in front for about two laps right off the start.

Henrique Avancini setting the pace early on.

Up the dark woods where the feed zone lives.

As the laps dwindled down, the herd remained close together.

Track conditions were far superior to when we raced short track on Tuesday.

Sebastian Fini Carstensen sneaking the last spot in the top 10.

Jose Gerardo Ulloa Arevalo was first to cross at the bell but it was not enough for another win after he tagged Schurter's rear wheel and very nearly crashed.

Leandre Bouchard in front as the laps counted down.

Anton Cooper into 7th and only 1 second back on the sprint to the line.

The racing was fast and frantic as we've come to expect from the short track.

Maxime Marotte's turn at the helm.

Down to the finish straight, Avancini makes his move.

The field rips onto the main straight.

Another Henrique Avancini short track victory.

Avancini takes this one as everyone around him sprinted for the finish.

Ondrej Cink in the pain cave after that one.

Not what Max Marotte was looking for today after a crash mid-race.

Andreassen will be hot again on Sunday.

Your men's short track winner, Henrique Avancini.

Goodnight Nove Mesto, see you on Sunday.

The dust had barely settled from yesterday's XCO race before we had our second dose of XCC Short Track action which was run in much drier conditions than Tuesday's edition. It was no less dramatic though. If you'd only tuned in to the very end of the women's race you could be forgiven for thinking you were watching a replay of the first short track with a photo finish between Pauline Ferrand Prevot and Evie Richards, the young Brit coming out on top again despite a crash on the previous lap. In behind them were Laura Stigger, Kate Courtney, and Loana Lecomte.Short Track maestro Henrique Avancini took another victory in the men's with another tight sprint to the line, where he got the better of Thomas Litscher, Max Brandl, Milan Vader and Manuel Fumic who crossed the line 5th just ahead of Nino Schurter who is now in a much better position to make his mark on Sunday's race.Tomorrow's on track action belongs to the juniors and under 23s. Tune in on Sunday for the final World Cup cross country action of the season before World Champs next week.