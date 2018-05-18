Short Track Photo Report - Albstadt World Cup

Well, it's better than XC Eliminator, but by how much, the jury is still out on. This was the inaugural Cross Country Short Track (XCC) race and we are still trying to get our heads around it. It all happened so fast. Men's lap times were around 2:14, for a total of nine laps. Women ran six. Annika Langvad and Mathieu van der Poel took the win while Nino had a mechanical on the start and ended up pulling out of the race. Sam Gaze finished second and now has a seventy some odd point lead on Nino. Nino will start from the third row on Sunday. If this is confusing, don't worry, you're not alone in thinking so. Like we said, we aren't sold on this one yet. Perhaps it's best to keep XC racing progressing and leave this side shows out of it.
