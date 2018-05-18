RACING

Short Track Photo Report - Albstadt World Cup

May 18, 2018
by Matthew DeLorme  

Mathieu van der Poel with a sizable lead with one to go.
Race Report
20 MINUTE SUFFERFEST
UCI MTB XC WORLD CUP PRESENTED BY MERCEDES BENZ
Photography by Irmo Keizer and Matthew DeLorme

Well, it's better than XC Eliminator, but by how much, the jury is still out on. This was the inaugural Cross Country Short Track (XCC) race and we are still trying to get our heads around it. It all happened so fast. Men's lap times were around 2:14, for a total of nine laps. Women ran six. Annika Langvad and Mathieu van der Poel took the win while Nino had a mechanical on the start and ended up pulling out of the race. Sam Gaze finished second and now has a seventy some odd point lead on Nino. Nino will start from the third row on Sunday. If this is confusing, don't worry, you're not alone in thinking so. Like we said, we aren't sold on this one yet. Perhaps it's best to keep XC racing progressing and leave this side shows out of it.

Today marked the first time the XCC event was on the calendar. The event hosts the top 16 riders on a 20 minute race course. It allows for improving starting position as well as earning UCI points.
Today marked the first time the XCC event was on the calendar. The event hosts the top 16 riders on a 20-minute race course. It allows for the opportunity to improve starting position as well as earning UCI points.

Mathieu van der Poel off like a rocket.
Mathieu van der Poel off like a rocket.

A mechanical off the start had Nino fighting for a bit. But in the end it s better to save it for the real race. Nino retired early.
A mechanical off the start had Nino fighting for a bit. But in the end, it's better to save it for the real race. Nino retired early.

This short track could have done with a bit more tech and a bit more uphill.
This Short Track could have done with a bit more tech and a bit more uphill.

Marco Fontana leans it in.
Marco Fontana leans it in.

Avanchini leads Mathieu somewhere about mid race.
Avancini leads Mathieu somewhere about mid-race.

Avancini Gaze Fumic and a couple cold ones.
Avancini, Gaze, Fumic, and a couple cold ones.

Manny speeding through the grass sections. Chain slip cost him a better finish.
Manny speeding through the grass sections. A chain slip cost him a better finish.

Mathieu brings it home.
Mathieu brings it home.


Womens start Neff off the front.
Women's start, Neff off the front.

Mathieu van der Poel stormed to the front and finished well ahead of the pack. Nino Schurter dropped out with a mechanical.
Mathieu van der Poel stormed to the front and finished well ahead of the pack. Nino Schurter dropped out with a mechanical.

Kate Courtney was right up there ending in 6th earning a front row start on Sunday s race.
Kate Courtney was right up there, ending in 6th, earning a front row start on Sunday's race.

Jolanda Neff takes leads early on and finished second.
Jolanda Neff took the lead early on and finished second.

Kate Courtney did the work. Langvad got the win.
Kate Courtney did the work. Langvad got the win.

Annika Langvad had the legs and the lungs today.
Annika Langvad had the legs and the lungs today.

Mathieu van der Poel in lap 4.
Mathieu van der Poel on lap 4.

Florian Vogel taking the lead in lap three.
Florian Vogel taking the lead on lap three.

Annika Langvad proved she is on top in any category.
Annika Langvad proved she is on top in any category.


 Third photo: Ok so this is how the start grid will go: all orange forks on the right side of the track, and all black forks to the left!
  • + 2
 #blackforksmatter

