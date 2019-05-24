RACING

Short Track Start List - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019

May 24, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
Kate Courtney opened the taps and flew on the last lap.

Only 40 men and women get a chance for overall points and a better starting grid position on Sunday in the Short Track race this evening. The top 16 in the current World Cup standings take the first spots then the rest of the field is added based on UCI ranking. With Albstadt ending up a bit of a lottery, there are a fair few riders you might expect to make the cut missing from these lists. Take a look through to see who's going to be sprinting for victory in just a few hours:

Elite Men:


Elite Women:


Fantasy League

Don't forget to complete your XC Fantasy team before racing kicks off. If you don't know who to pick, check out last week's results for Short Track and Olympic for some idea as to who's going fast.


4 Comments

  • + 2
 Why you keep using scribt or whatever it is called. It is not reliable. It has been years. They are never going to fix it.
  • + 2
 Nobody cares! Bring back World Cup 4X!
  • + 1
 Did you not get the memo? PB is now XCAF. We're getting groomed in so many directions, I almost feel like going show jumping.
  • + 1
 ONLY 40?

Post a Comment



