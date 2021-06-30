Shotgun Launch ‘Shred Til Bed’ Activity Book for MTB Kids

Jun 29, 2021
by Dan Necklen  
Shred Til Bed Activity Book Shredworx

Press Release: Kids Ride Shotgun

Raising a mini mountain biker? If so, you need the new MTB-themed activity pack from us guys and gals at Kids Ride Shotgun...

Following the release of their mountain bike ABC book last year, the new ‘Shred Til Bed’ activity pack features the same rad MTB animals, and is designed for little riders 3 years and older.

From slope-style sticker comps, to trails mazes and MTB dot-to-dots, the activity pack will keep your kid busy when they can’t shred the singletrack.

Shred Til Bed Activity Book Maze

bigquotesRiding bikes is obviously the best form of entertainment for kids, but this activity pack is a very close second – especially when you can't get out and hit the trails.Jack Hennigan, The Bike Dads

Shred Til Bed Activity Pack Dot to Dot
Quail is going faster and faster, draw her wheels to avoid disaster!

The activity pack features over 60 pages of MTB stoke, which includes the activity book, a sticker book and also a colouring book for your mini mountain biker – all of which have been illustrated by the talented Mike Hearsey (see @snide.art on instagram)

Shred Til Bed Activity Pack
The activity pack comes with 3 soft-cover books

The Shred Til Bed activity pack is now available to pre-order from the Kids Ride Shotgun website.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Kids Ride Shotgun


5 Comments

  • 14 0
 Do NOT underestimate the value of a sticker books for kids. A good one is worth its weight in gold.
  • 8 0
 Sure this is just for kids? Smile
  • 5 0
 I read "Shred Til Bed – The MTB Animal Alphabet" all by myself *smug face*
  • 2 0
 Sad to say the maze took me 2 attempts. Really wanted to take the line with the gap over a trail Frown
  • 1 0
 So cool! My kids loved the stickers that came with the kids ride shotgun seat we bought. Pre-ordered!

