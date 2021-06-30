Shotgun Launch ‘Shred Til Bed’ Activity Book for MTB Kids

Press Release: Kids Ride Shotgun
Raising a mini mountain biker? If so, you need the new MTB-themed activity pack from us guys and gals at Kids Ride Shotgun...
Following the release of their mountain bike ABC book last year, the new ‘Shred Til Bed’ activity pack features the same rad MTB animals, and is designed for little riders 3 years and older.
From slope-style sticker comps, to trails mazes and MTB dot-to-dots, the activity pack will keep your kid busy when they can’t shred the singletrack.
|Riding bikes is obviously the best form of entertainment for kids, but this activity pack is a very close second – especially when you can't get out and hit the trails.—Jack Hennigan, The Bike Dads
The activity pack features over 60 pages of MTB stoke, which includes the activity book, a sticker book and also a colouring book for your mini mountain biker – all of which have been illustrated by the talented Mike Hearsey (see @snide.art
on instagram)
The activity pack comes with 3 soft-cover books
The Shred Til Bed activity pack is now available to pre-order from the Kids Ride Shotgun website
.
