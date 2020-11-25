Shotgun Releases Tow Rope for Mountain Biking Parents

Press Release: Kids Ride Shotgun
If your kid hates riding uphill, then the guys (and gals) from Shotgun have you covered.
Their new MTB tow rope is designed to take the hassle out of hill climbs so that you can tackle bigger adventures with your little shredder. The shotgun tow rope attaches to the parent's saddle – and is connected to the kid's stem via a shock-absorbing rope, which stretches to 11 feet (3.3 metres) when you’re towing a kid uphill.
The tow rope setup is rated to 500lb / 225 kg, which means it's also suitable for adults. And there's a rad hip-pack storage option too – which features an animal print from shotgun's 'Shred Til Bed' ABC kids book.
|We're keen to help raise the next generation of mountain bikers, and we want to make riding with kids more fun. We're excited to release our tow rope, and we hope that it helps avoid many hill climb melt-downs!"—Dan, Shotgun
Mountain bike parents can get the tow rope (or the tow rope + hip pack combo) from their local bike shop, or learn more at www.kidsrideshotgun.com
. Price, $90 USD.
She's going to be a downhiller.
You can also wrap it lower around your seatpost collar to take the leverage off your dropper, which just doesn't feel right.
