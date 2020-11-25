Shotgun Releases Tow Rope for Mountain Biking Parents

Nov 25, 2020
by Dan Necklen  
Introducing the Shotgun MTB Tow Rope

by kidsrideshotgun
Press Release: Kids Ride Shotgun

If your kid hates riding uphill, then the guys (and gals) from Shotgun have you covered.

Their new MTB tow rope is designed to take the hassle out of hill climbs so that you can tackle bigger adventures with your little shredder. The shotgun tow rope attaches to the parent's saddle – and is connected to the kid's stem via a shock-absorbing rope, which stretches to 11 feet (3.3 metres) when you’re towing a kid uphill.


The tow rope setup is rated to 500lb / 225 kg, which means it's also suitable for adults. And there's a rad hip-pack storage option too – which features an animal print from shotgun's 'Shred Til Bed' ABC kids book.


bigquotesWe're keen to help raise the next generation of mountain bikers, and we want to make riding with kids more fun. We're excited to release our tow rope, and we hope that it helps avoid many hill climb melt-downs!"Dan, Shotgun

Mountain bike parents can get the tow rope (or the tow rope + hip pack combo) from their local bike shop, or learn more at www.kidsrideshotgun.com. Price, $90 USD.

Reviews and Tech Press Releases Kids Ride Shotgun


31 Comments

  • 70 1
 I’ve been searching for a Christmas present for my wife for weeks, this will be perfect, I hate pedaling uphill and she needs the exercise!!!
  • 4 0
 I wish I could give this ten more props...
  • 1 0
 37 upvotes in 37 mins - well deserved.
  • 23 0
 Next feild test impossible climb challenge, @mikelevy needs to beast a tech climb with an over tired preschooler dragging behind him.
  • 9 0
 Odd pricing... this almost identical version has been on the market for a few years and is $40:

towwhee.com/bicycle
  • 3 0
 FYI - For those that only want the tow rope (no pack), the pricing is $60.
  • 1 0
 @TylerJamesHall: or use a rope for 5 quid
  • 1 0
 If u really wanna go cheap u can connect a couple of these

www.amazon.com/AMEMEWA-Resistance-Exercise-Stackable-Workouts/dp/B088PFF5ZV
  • 6 0
 Tied together inner tube anyone....???
  • 2 0
 I use two inner tubes tied together and it works well and means you have some spares with you just in case.
  • 2 0
 I use a Towee strap for my 5-year-old (he pedals as much as he can) and the Shotgun seat for my 3-year-old (strap the little one’s bike to my back). Surprisingly easy to do a lengthy climb. The Towee is a great strap and makes a big difference over a rope (too herkey-jerky). This new Shotgun strap looks even better because it’s easier than the Towee to connect/disconnect. Thanks, Shotgun, for innovating great products that help my family and I enjoy life all the more!
  • 1 0
 the towhee has a quick connect as well.
  • 6 0
 $90...for a rope
  • 2 0
 nope
  • 1 0
 @dakuan: @brom17 FYI - For those that only want the tow rope (no pack), the pricing is $60.
  • 1 0
 You could spend even more on rope for climbing, or sailing.
  • 1 0
 Taking my halfling on walks with her balance bike was a bit of a chore, till i found a discarded/lost dog lead in the woods. Now she's just gotten lazy. the slightest incline and the uplift tow-rope comes out.

She's going to be a downhiller.
  • 1 0
 Two old tubes for free - www.pinkbike.com/photo/19777957

You can also wrap it lower around your seatpost collar to take the leverage off your dropper, which just doesn't feel right.
  • 3 0
 Shotgun Releases Tow Rope for dudes who’s mate has an E-bike...
  • 3 0
 also already a thing: towwhee.com/products/motowwhee
  • 1 0
 Seems that everyone has totally missed these guys traxmtb.com/en/trax-2 I tried with couple of friends, easiest thing ever and works flawlessly
  • 2 0
 They need to make this in a Lasso style, so I can throw it on an e-biker when they pass me.
  • 2 0
 Just found a perfect X-mas present for my E-bike riding buddy!!!
  • 1 0
 I use a surfboard leash. Just enough stretch to keep things smooth plus Velcro attachments on either end.
  • 2 0
 Damn, when I read the title I thought it was a tow line for parents
  • 1 0
 TowWhee is less then half the price.
  • 1 0
 Two inner tubes and a carabiner works just fine thanks.
  • 1 0
 They have it backwards! My grom is unstoppable and he tows me uphill.
  • 1 0
 same 6 laps of bobsled or floppy bunny and he still wants to keep going and going and going dont know how i am going to keep up when he gets older
  • 1 0
 Use a slackline so some hot girls can balance on it
  • 1 0
 this is like repurposed stretchy dog leash but 4 times the price

Post a Comment



