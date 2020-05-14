Shotgun Releases 'Shred Til Bed' - The MTB Alphabet Book For Kids

PRESS RELEASE: Shotgun
Raising a future mountain biker?
If so, you need the 'Shred Til Bed' children's book by Shotgun. Shred Til Bed is an animal alphabet book for MTB kids, and it's filled with 52 pages of MTB stoke.
Koala: A kicker is a type of jump, it's short and steep and sends you up!
Giraffe: Gnarly is when things get tough, it's bumpy, wild and really rough!
Lion: Riding loose is fast and fun, hold on tight to get it done!
Young riders will love the illustrated A to Z animals in the book, whilst older kids (and kids at heart) will be stoked to see their favourite MTB features in hard-cover print.
|We recently created a bunch of MTB illustrations for kids to print and colour at home, and they proved really popular – so we thought we’d take it up a notch and do a book. We also realise it’s not always easy to get to the trails with little people, so this book is about keeping the stoke alive at home.— Dan, Shotgun
The Shred Til Bed book is a one-off print run by Shotgun. To grab your copy, pre-order before the 31st of May at www.kidsrideshotgun.com/products/shred-til-bed
4 Comments
Also, Buddy Pegs Media has had a few kids bike books out for a while and they are wonderful as well! Check them out.
buddypegs.com/collections/products
