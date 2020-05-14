Shotgun Releases 'Shred Til Bed' - The MTB Alphabet Book For Kids

May 13, 2020
by Dan Necklen  
Shred Til Bed Kids MTB Book Cover

PRESS RELEASE: Shotgun

Raising a future mountain biker?

If so, you need the 'Shred Til Bed' children's book by Shotgun. Shred Til Bed is an animal alphabet book for MTB kids, and it's filled with 52 pages of MTB stoke.

Shred Til Bed Kids MTB Book Koala
Koala: A kicker is a type of jump, it's short and steep and sends you up!

Shred Til Bed Kids MTB Book Lion
Giraffe: Gnarly is when things get tough, it's bumpy, wild and really rough!

Shred Til Bed Kids MTB Book Lion
Lion: Riding loose is fast and fun, hold on tight to get it done!

Young riders will love the illustrated A to Z animals in the book, whilst older kids (and kids at heart) will be stoked to see their favourite MTB features in hard-cover print.

bigquotesWe recently created a bunch of MTB illustrations for kids to print and colour at home, and they proved really popular – so we thought we’d take it up a notch and do a book. We also realise it’s not always easy to get to the trails with little people, so this book is about keeping the stoke alive at home. Dan, Shotgun

The Shred Til Bed book is a one-off print run by Shotgun. To grab your copy, pre-order before the 31st of May at www.kidsrideshotgun.com/products/shred-til-bed.

Posted In:
Stories Press Releases Shotgun


4 Comments

  • 1 0
 This looks awesome!

Also, Buddy Pegs Media has had a few kids bike books out for a while and they are wonderful as well! Check them out.


buddypegs.com/collections/products
  • 2 0
 Shotgun, a nice child friendly brand name there!
  • 1 0
 i neeeeeeeed this for my little brother nnnnnnnnneeeeeeeeeeeddddddddd
  • 1 0
 You just about sold one till I saw it costs $52 bucks...

