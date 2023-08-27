Should the Race Have Been Cancelled? | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro

Aug 27, 2023
by Pinkbike Originals  

A day full of uncertainty as the weather caused chaos on the mountain.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Ben Cathro


6 Comments
  • 8 0
 UCI should be canceled?
  • 4 0
 As long as Ben is providing race coverage, the sun is shining and World Cup DH is still worth following. There will be no further complaints today. Cheerio & Toodle Pip!
  • 2 0
 Weather happens.... easier to accept than all this uci f*ckery of late. Should semi finals be cancelled, always? Yes, yes they should.
  • 2 0
 As a spectator, and retired armchair DH racer, my enjoyment of this season has been cancelled.
  • 1 0
 Until UCI and MSM keep te control of the DH and XC competition the riders will be at second, main concern is money, after all the rest.
  • 1 0
 Some of the most memorable and heroic racing has come in these situations, it's part of the sport. It sucks, but it is what it is.





