Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Should the Race Have Been Cancelled? | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro
Aug 27, 2023
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
6 Comments
A day full of uncertainty as the weather caused chaos on the mountain.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Ben Cathro
Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals
Member since Feb 15, 2012
992 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
109794 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
59216 views
[UPDATED - Racing Starts at 14:30 CEST] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
51163 views
Review: Hope HB.916 - Better Late Than Never
45168 views
Review: Fox Float X2 - Shock Week 2023
43022 views
Specialized Patents Strange Air Shock - Shock Week 2023
34108 views
Albatross Bikes Announces the Apogee Module
33342 views
Win it Wednesday: Enter to Win a LTD Edition Marzocchi x Race Face Athlete Kit
32160 views
6 Comments
Score
Time
8
0
beater32
(48 mins ago)
UCI should be canceled?
[Reply]
4
0
powturn
(19 mins ago)
As long as Ben is providing race coverage, the sun is shining and World Cup DH is still worth following. There will be no further complaints today. Cheerio & Toodle Pip!
[Reply]
2
0
nateb
(36 mins ago)
Weather happens.... easier to accept than all this uci f*ckery of late. Should semi finals be cancelled, always? Yes, yes they should.
[Reply]
2
0
TommyNunchuck
(42 mins ago)
As a spectator, and retired armchair DH racer, my enjoyment of this season has been cancelled.
[Reply]
1
0
fabriciofracchia
(41 mins ago)
Until UCI and MSM keep te control of the DH and XC competition the riders will be at second, main concern is money, after all the rest.
[Reply]
1
0
hubertje-ryu
(5 mins ago)
Some of the most memorable and heroic racing has come in these situations, it's part of the sport. It sucks, but it is what it is.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.043477
Mobile Version of Website