Showers Pass Introduces the Men’s and Women’s IMBA Jacket

, leading designer and manufacturer of technical apparel for the cycling and outdoor market, introduces the Men’s and Women’s IMBA Jacket a unique combination of 2.5 layer hard-shell waterproof breathable performance fabric, ventilation, and reinforced shoulders that seamlessly transitions style, comfort and design from mountain bike to trail and, to everyday errands around town. 5% of the net proceeds of the IMBA jacket will benefit the International Mountain Bicycling Association
whose mission is to create, enhance and protect great places to ride mountain bikes.
“We are excited to supply the new IMBA Jacket to the entire IMBA Trail solutions crew, who build and maintain thousands of miles of trail networks across the country," says Kyle Ranson, Showers Pass President. "They share our common core values of trail stewardship and advocacy."
Crafted with Artex 2.5 Double Charcoal print waterproof breathable performance fabric, fully taped seams, and waterproof zippers, the IMBA Jacket blocks wind and rain while offering superior comfort on or off the bike. Extra-long core vents on the front of the jacket prevent overheating and remain easily accessible while wearing a hydration pack. Reinforced shoulder patches protect the jacket from backpack wear and tear while reflective trim provides visibility to motorists at night off the trail.
The IMBA design features provide maximum versatility. The removable adjustable hood is large enough to cover any helmet but stows easily inside one of two interior jacket pockets during improved weather. With two front hand-warmer pockets as well as inside chest pockets complete with audio port, there is plenty of storage space. With a weight of 15 oz (Men’s size medium), it is 21% lighter than the popular Refuge Jacket but with many of the same features.IMBA Jacket Features
* Featuring fully seam taped, Artex 2.5-layer double charcoal print waterproof-breathable hardshell fabric
* Reinforced shoulders protect the fabric from backpack straps
* Extra-long core vents prevent overheating
* Ergonomic easy-grip zipper pulls
* 360 degrees of 3MTM ScotchlightTM Reflective Material trim for maximum visibility
* Removable adjustable hood fits over a helmet and stows in inside pocket
* Removable microfiber lens cloth in right-hand pocket
* Double toggle hem cinch for adjustable fit
* Soft moisture wicking lining at collar
* Light loop on back
* Front hand warmer pockets and inside chest pocket with audio port
* Weight 15oz in Men’s Medium
* MSRP $199 USD
Men’s Colors Night Ride and Green
Men’s Size SM–XXL
