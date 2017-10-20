PRESS RELEASES

Showers Pass Introduces the Men’s and Women’s IMBA Jacket

Oct 20, 2017
by Brian Fornes  
IMBA and Showers Pass

Portland, OR – Showers Pass, leading designer and manufacturer of technical apparel for the cycling and outdoor market, introduces the Men’s and Women’s IMBA Jacket a unique combination of 2.5 layer hard-shell waterproof breathable performance fabric, ventilation, and reinforced shoulders that seamlessly transitions style, comfort and design from mountain bike to trail and, to everyday errands around town. 5% of the net proceeds of the IMBA jacket will benefit the International Mountain Bicycling Association whose mission is to create, enhance and protect great places to ride mountain bikes.

“We are excited to supply the new IMBA Jacket to the entire IMBA Trail solutions crew, who build and maintain thousands of miles of trail networks across the country," says Kyle Ranson, Showers Pass President. "They share our common core values of trail stewardship and advocacy."

IMBA Showers Pass Jacket

Crafted with Artex 2.5 Double Charcoal print waterproof breathable performance fabric, fully taped seams, and waterproof zippers, the IMBA Jacket blocks wind and rain while offering superior comfort on or off the bike. Extra-long core vents on the front of the jacket prevent overheating and remain easily accessible while wearing a hydration pack. Reinforced shoulder patches protect the jacket from backpack wear and tear while reflective trim provides visibility to motorists at night off the trail.

The IMBA design features provide maximum versatility. The removable adjustable hood is large enough to cover any helmet but stows easily inside one of two interior jacket pockets during improved weather. With two front hand-warmer pockets as well as inside chest pockets complete with audio port, there is plenty of storage space. With a weight of 15 oz (Men’s size medium), it is 21% lighter than the popular Refuge Jacket but with many of the same features.

IMBA Jacket Features

* Featuring fully seam taped, Artex 2.5-layer double charcoal print waterproof-breathable hardshell fabric
* Reinforced shoulders protect the fabric from backpack straps
* Extra-long core vents prevent overheating
* Ergonomic easy-grip zipper pulls
* 360 degrees of 3MTM ScotchlightTM Reflective Material trim for maximum visibility
* Removable adjustable hood fits over a helmet and stows in inside pocket
* Removable microfiber lens cloth in right-hand pocket
* Double toggle hem cinch for adjustable fit
* Soft moisture wicking lining at collar
* Light loop on back
* Front hand warmer pockets and inside chest pocket with audio port
* Weight 15oz in Men’s Medium
* MSRP $199 USD


Men’s Colors Night Ride and Green
Men’s Size SM–XXL

Women’s Colors Mandarin and Night Ride
Women’s Size XS–XXL

21 Comments

  • + 44
 When you wear it do all the trails suddenly get way easier?
  • + 19
 rock gardens, jumps, drops disappear. You will however, find flow.
  • + 14
 Are you allowed to wear it in national parks?
  • + 26
 IMBA jacket: If you buy one from Northern California, your money disappears and you never get a jacket.
But some rider in Kansas gets a plastic poncho.
  • + 12
 This is the best and most succinct evaluation of an IMBA membership that I have ever seen. IMO, you have won the internet today.
  • + 4
 Ding ding! We have a winner!
  • + 20
 Can I have one without the IMBA logo? Or a Evergreen Mountain Bike Association logo instead?
  • + 15
 Can I get a matching bell to ring at the pedestrians & rollerbladers while I’m commuting to work on an IMBA flow Trail?
  • + 11
 Oh good, it comes in safety orange and grade reversal green
  • + 8
 Was this jackets design a result of concessions to a land use manager or owner?
  • + 7
 5%? That's way too steep according to IMBA!
  • + 7
 comments are glorious!
  • + 4
 Perfect jacket for when you are not supposed to be riding the trails in the rain.
  • + 2
 What is the IMBA? It cant be that international because its never crossed my path in over 20 years of mountainbiking and occasional racing.
Why would I donate money to it?
  • + 2
 Ive looked at their website now. The UK site has a pic of a flat path from some bluebells that is screaming ‘national trust’. There is nothing at all on there about doing anything here.
  • + 1
 @ilovedust: It's the same as world series for American sports.
  • + 1
 just wish they would do larger sizes.... Not all of us are built like roadies and finding 4xl or larger clothing is near on impossible.
  • + 2
 Design back to 90's, one of thousands similar but no one real innovative. Grandma approved Smile
  • + 3
 Real safe and sensible
  • + 2
 Will it get nerfed?
  • + 2
 Neat

