Shred! Remastered Indie Game Comes to Console

PRESS RELEASE: Shred!

The Development

Find Dave's Easter Egg hidden challenge!

Technically speaking the game is a “total remake” rather than a “remaster”. But “Shred! Remade” didn't quite have the same ring to it!

The Bike

In-game Orange 279

Bike Dude

FUN FACT: Behind the full face and goggles its actually a horrifically distorted version of Mike Levys face from "The Grim Donut Game"

Levels and environments

Each level has been totally reworked, while retaining the core concepts and inspiration behind the original

Orange

Halo

Gusset

Pinkbike

TSG

PS its also on mobile and Steam

Those who played the original Shred! back in the day, are going to be stoked on Shred! Remastered, a total remake and love letter to the original game brought up to date for modern consoles.For those who missed the game for the first time it's a great opportunity to experience what (we think) made the original great but without the bugs, dodgy voice acting and janky animation of the original 2014 mobile release!Once again bust out sick tricks and gnarly combos in over 30 courses inspired by real world locations and mountain bike culture.In keeping with the ethos of the original, it's a simple game with zero filler, jump right into the action for an instant adrenaline injection ideal for those times when it's just not possible to get out on the trails.The game is priced at around $6.99 (local tax and currency conversion may vary price slightly)Shred! Remastered is a totally self funded project created by solo developer “ASBO Interactive” assisted by technical support from “Dave” an old University housemate turned legendary programmer.Without Dave, the Shred! games would not exist so as a token of appreciation I've immortalized him in the form of a hidden "Easter Egg"The project initially started as a long overdue update for the original game but early on it became clear that as so much of the game was having to be reworked from scratch we might as well remake the entire game.We took the ideas, gameplay, and concepts which we loved in the original game and amplified them, at the same time ditching the not so good stuff, of which there was considerable!The bike in the original Shred was heavily inspired by an Orange 224, for multiple reasons. Firstly, it was simple having one pivot helped reduce performance overheads and greatly simplified the animation process.Secondly, I always just liked those bikes - I rode a few and always thought they were really fun to ride with loads of pop on the jumps. The whole “made in britain” thing also suited the project's credentials.This time though i’m stoked to be able to include the real deal, and as you can see the components and geometry have been somewhat upgraded from the original version:“Bike Dude” is the anonymous star of Shred! Remastered, the most stoked rider in the world and a humorous homage to all the stereotypical bike dudes from MTB cultureWith zero budget the original game had terrible voice acting performed by yours truly, it needed an update so I hired some talent to bring “Bike Dude” to life, with soundbites drawing perticular inspiration from “Drop in TV”, examples include:“That tranny was tooooootally sniper”“My riding buddies….they are all angels man”“Chicks dig fat ankles and big feet”Even though he has hit his head many times over the years and can be a bit dazed andabstract, he is just super pumped on the good vibes and doing sick tricks on his mountain bike.The original games levels were heavily inspired by visits to Whistler, the surrounding BC area and the general UK riding scene.99% of the game is brand new, with every level, challenge, sound effect, art asset being created from scratch. We’ve also got a fresh new soundtrack and voice acting and bike geeks can nerd out over references to MTB culture.We think there are some great gaming moments in Shred! Remastered and it's been a real passion project to re-imagine our original 2014 title, “Shred! Downhill mountainbiking”.A massive thanks to all the guys atand, for getting behind such a grass roots project and helping spread the word.We live and breathe mountain biking and video games, and it's an absolute privilege to bring mountain biking to Console!