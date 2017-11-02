Shred Short Stack RES Helmet - Review





Shred Optics is, as the name implies, a company that has roots in the performance eyewear realm. They also have a history in snowsports protective apparel and have been making headway in the mountain biking world for a few years now. We reviewed the original Short Stack model last season, but for 2018 the company has launched this updated RES model, which aims to reduce both linear and rotational accelerations—the latter of which are commonly associated with concussions.



Shred Short Stack RES Details

• In-Mold construction with integrated Slytech NoShock inserts

• Patent-pending Slytech 2nd Skin XT honeycomb cone co-molded structure

• Moisture wicking liner

• Meets EN 1078 and CPSC safety standards

• Weight 370 grams

• MSRP: $150 USD

• www.shredoptics.com

The Short Stack fits neatly within that “extended coverage” helmet niche—think “all-mountain” or “enduro.” The $150 (USD) helmet is available in a variety of colors and in two sizes: XS/M and M/XL. While Shred may not be a household name in the cycling helmet world--it's no Bell, Specialized or Smith--the fit and finish on the Short Strack RES are on par with what you find on helmets from more established brands. As with just about every other cycling helmet out there, the Short Stack is essentially a finely-sculpted hunk of lightweight expanded polystyrene (EPS), overlaid with a thin, polycarbonate shell. The EPS foam crushes on impact, reducing the amount of energy transferred to your brain during a crash. Less energy, in a nutshell, equals more more protection.







Shred co-molds bits of their proprietary honeycomb material within the EPS liner. The yellow dots are said to reduce concussion risk. Shred co-molds bits of their proprietary honeycomb material within the EPS liner. The yellow dots are said to reduce concussion risk.





Shred, however, has also tucked a few interesting features in this lid. Shred has integrated (or "co-molded") bits of Slytech's NoShock at strategic places within the EPS liner. NoShock is a honeycomb material that the company claims improves the helmet's ability to reduce energy transfer. If you look at the photo of the helmet liner below, you can see the NoShock material in the liner--it's the blue stuff.





Like all helmet manufacturers, the folks at Shred have realized that concussions have become the bogeyman of brain injuries of late. To that end, they've also integrated their Rotational Energy System, or RES, within the latest Short Stack helmet. As with MIPS and other slip plane devices, the idea is to reduce the amount of rotational forces that are transmitted to your brain.





RES, in a nutshell, consists of eight ultra-thin, two-layer dots that are sandwiched between the helmet padding and the EPS liner. The small dots consist of a top layer, made of flexible elastane and a second layer comprised of a low-friction material. Upon impact, these two layers that make up each dot are said to slide against one another in multiple directions around the dot's center. The idea, again, is to reduce that twisting forces to your head. Does it deliver? As it stands, there are no standardized protocols for measuring the effectiveness of this or any other "anti-concussion" technologies. Shred, naturally, swears by their solution and touts its simplicity and lightweight. It is, indeed, simple and it hardly adds a gram to the mix. Whether or not it works as advertised....it's impossible to say. RES is not the most impressive-looking solution out there, but time (and, at some point) proper testing procedures will tell. As it stands, you put the helmet on your head and never notice the little dots. Whether that is a good thing or bad thing remains to be seen.





On Trail

I was a bit leery of a helmet that came in only two sizes (XS/M and M/XL). I opted for the larger of the two and, to my surprise, it fit just fine. The Short Stack features the usual fine-tuning gizmos. To wit, you can make large adjustments to the harness (there are two slots you can choose to anchor it in) and a large dial at the rear of the helmet allows you to fine tune the overall fit. The dial offers up nice, clear clicks and is large enough to be easily fiddled with whilst wearing gloves. All fairly standard fitment fare, but it's also all well executed. No complaints at all on that score.





Getting the fit just right is easy, thanks to the large dial (left). The visor (at right) is well positioned and stays put, but offers little in the way of tilt adjustments. Getting the fit just right is easy, thanks to the large dial (left). The visor (at right) is well positioned and stays put, but offers little in the way of tilt adjustments.

Most half lids in this class feature visors that tilt up and away, allowing you to perch goggles on the helmet's brow when you aren't imitating a human fly. Oddly, Shred doesn't give you that option with the Short Stack. The visor is stuck in one place and the attachment system isn't winning the High Tech Gadget of the Year award any time soon. At this price, I think Shred could do a bit better on this score. To be fair, I must also admit that the visor is very well positioned. I never felt the need to shift it up or down, but I don't run goggles, so I might not be the best judge of that. If you favor the strap-on bug eyes, the lack of tilt adjustability is definitely something you should consider.





No shortage of vents on the Short Stack--20 of them in all. No shortage of vents on the Short Stack--20 of them in all.

Ventilation is always key, particularly in the half-shell helmets that cover more of your melon. Shred's done a good job here when it comes to channeling air over your scalp. There are helmets that offer superior air flow, but the Short Stack is solid on this score. I'd give it a 7 or 8 out of ten. The helmet is lined with pads that have been treated with Aegis Microbe Shield, which should reduce helmet funk over the long term. While there are helmets out there that have more of that cush, velvet glove feel, the Short Stack also fares well when it comes to overall comfort. On that note, the Short Stack's chin straps are routed directly through the helmet shell. The upside? You don't have sweaty straps running down your temple and along the side of your face. Again, not a novel feature, but an appreciated feature and one that costs a bit more to manufacture.



Ventilation is always key, particularly in the half-shell helmets that cover more of your melon. Shred's done a good job here when it comes to channeling air over your scalp. There are helmets that offer superior air flow, but the Short Stack is solid on this score. I'd give it a 7 or 8 out of ten. The helmet is lined with pads that have been treated with Aegis Microbe Shield, which should reduce helmet funk over the long term. While there are helmets out there that have more of that cush, velvet glove feel, the Short Stack also fares well when it comes to overall comfort. On that note, the Short Stack's chin straps are routed directly through the helmet shell. The upside? You don't have sweaty straps running down your temple and along the side of your face. Again, not a novel feature, but an appreciated feature and one that costs a bit more to manufacture.





Pinkbike's Take





Shred isn't exactly a household name when it comes to mountain bike helmets, but their Short Stack RES ticks off most of the boxes in good style. It's comfortable, well ventilated and offers good coverage. For $150, I expect the visor to offer a wide range of tilt adjustment, but that's really the only bone I have to pick with the Short Stack RES. — Vernon Felton





