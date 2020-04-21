Shred Zeppelin is a Tubless Plug, Valve Core Tool and CO2 Cartridge Regulator in 1

Apr 21, 2020
by Lyne-Components  
Shred Zeppelin Functions

PRESS RELEASE: Lyne Components

Tubeless tyre technology is arguably one of the most significant improvements to mountain biking over the past years. Although this technology is a massive improvement there is a good chance you have had a ride ruined by a tubeless tyre failure and not having the right tools on hand to fix it. This is why we developed the Shred Zeppelin tubeless repair tool.

Tubeless repair solutions in the past have been somewhat unrefined and required many separate parts to create a complete kit. Our goal was to design an all-in-one solution that would integrate all the required tools and could also be attached to the bike. The Shred Zeppelin has the same silhouette as a CO2 canister and is compatible with CO2 brackets and includes a tubeless plug applicator, tubeless plug storage, CO2 regulator and a valve core remover.



Tubeless Plug Applicator and Storage

If you unscrew the threaded end of the tool and thread it into the CO2 regulator side the Shred Zeppelin becomes a Tubeless Plug applicator. The tubeless plugs are stored within the body of the tool. The shortened applicator prong design prevents the plug being inserted too far in to the tyre. Simply fold over the tubeless plug after inserting it in to the prong, plug the tyre and pull out the tool, the plug is short enough not to require trimming.
Shred Zeppelin- Tubeless Plug Applicator

CO2 Regulator

Unscrew the back end of the tool and the Shred Zeppelin becomes an in-line CO2 regulator. Screw in a CO2 cartridge fully to puncture the seal then push over the opened valve. Tightening or loosening the cartridge will regulate the CO2 flow.
Shred Zeppelin- CO2 Regulator

Valve Core Tool

Inside the threaded end of the tool is a valve core removal slot. Simply place the tool over the valve core and turn it to tighten or remove the valve core. It is recommended that the valve core be removed if a tubeless tyre needs to be re-seated on the rim.
Shred Zeppelin- Valve Core Remover

Product Details

Material: CNC 6061 Alloy Weight: 47g with plugs
Patent Pending 2020/00391

Functions:

Tubeless Plug Applicator
Tubeless Plug Storage (Includes Plugs)
CO2 Regulator
Valve Core Remover

Price: $25

For more information click here.

Shred Zeppelin- Packaged


16 Comments

  • 9 0
 This thing would be great to have if your ride takes you.. over the hills and far away...
  • 3 0
 ...and leads to a misty mountain top.
  • 6 0
 did guerrilla gravity name this product.
  • 2 0
 Figured for sure it was a pun of the popular 'Red Zeppelin' CO2 inflator, but I see they're made by diff manufacturers. Aren't there like rules against that?
  • 1 0
 @jfleming10: Shhhhhh!
  • 5 0
 Finally, a tool cool enough to inflate the tires on a Chamois Hagar.
  • 4 0
 Squeeze the tire until the sealant runs down your rim.
  • 3 0
 In case your Misty Mountain Hop goes wrong
  • 2 0
 Just in case you get a flat on the stairway to heaven.
  • 2 0
 Whole Lotta Love for tools like that around here.
  • 1 0
 This will be useful when a Black Dog bites my tire. Hopefully I won't be standing like a Fool in the Rain.
  • 2 0
 After fixing you can Ramble On.
  • 1 0
 Fix it and it’ll be Celebration Day. Then just Bring it on Home...
  • 2 0
 It's like Lezyne but without the EZ
  • 2 0
 Nice.
