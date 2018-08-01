VIDEOS

Video: Behind The Scenes of Shredder MTB Zine

Aug 1, 2018
by Adam McGuire  

For my final college project, we were given the brief to create any film we wanted. From becoming friends with Stuz and a fan of Shredder, I knew that it would be cool to do a documentary about Shredder, meeting the man behind the zine. From the start, Stuz was super keen to do the film.

This is a documentary about ShredderMTBZine, a small independent zine created by Stuart ‘Stuz’ Leel. What started as an end of year college project has developed into 4 issues with number 5 being created as we speak. The documentary will consider Stuarts love of physical media, stemming from his childhood where he would spend his days reading Mountain Bike UK and watching Mountain bike videos on VHS. As media has now transformed into digital media, with social media platforms being flooded with countless riding videos and articles which get lost among adverts and Clickbait titles.

Stuart Leel and Ryan Middleton

Thanks to: Stuart Leel, ShredderMTBZine, Ryan Middleton

1 Comment

  • + 1
 Probably the best thing to happen to MTB in a long time. This is....the core....of mountain biking.

