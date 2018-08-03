Epic Riding & Endless Views in Golden, BC.

No better feeling than dropping into a massive descent

Creeping in, not sure what to expect

Steep and so fun

Hard to focus on the trail when the views are this good

Picking lines through the rocks

Perspective, the mountains are big out here

Fast, flowy, loose, steep, tech, it's all there

The light was amazing in the forest

This being our first time biking in Golden we were amazed by the endless terrain and amazing Alpine trails. Can't wait to come back and explore these mountains some more.

Thanks for the support!

These are the days to live for.Not sure what to expect and only having a downhill bike with me made us question whether or not to go on this adventure. After some discussing, we decided to go anyway.We left the car a few kilometers down the road hoping to hitch a ride to the Kicking Horse base. After no such luck, the pedal up began.As many of you can probably relate, Kjel had to listen to me complain about pedaling the DH bike uphill in 30-degree weather. A soaked shirt and short ride later we were sitting in a gondola enjoying a pleasant ride to the top of the bike park. Now all that was left was to hike-a-bike the terminator ridges past the confused hikers and get to the descent.It might have been easier to ride a chairlift all day but now we are left with a completely different perspective of the area. Hoping some of these images inspire you to get out on your own adventures and maybe find some gems otherwise never experienced. Happy Trails!