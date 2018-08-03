Epic Riding & Endless Views in Golden, BC.

These are the days to live for.
Not sure what to expect and only having a downhill bike with me made us question whether or not to go on this adventure. After some discussing, we decided to go anyway.
We left the car a few kilometers down the road hoping to hitch a ride to the Kicking Horse base. After no such luck, the pedal up began.
As many of you can probably relate, Kjel had to listen to me complain about pedaling the DH bike uphill in 30-degree weather. A soaked shirt and short ride later we were sitting in a gondola enjoying a pleasant ride to the top of the bike park. Now all that was left was to hike-a-bike the terminator ridges past the confused hikers and get to the descent.
It might have been easier to ride a chairlift all day but now we are left with a completely different perspective of the area. Hoping some of these images inspire you to get out on your own adventures and maybe find some gems otherwise never experienced. Happy Trails! Making our way over to T4 Getting rewarded with everything from tech rock gardens to fast and loose dirt The trail keeps delivering the goods Photography by Kjel Erickson. Big props to him for sending a lot of the sections on T4 as he only rode his first ever double black the day before. Here he is clearly taking a selfie on his first ride down Paint Chipper and Pioneer in the bike park Follow along on our other adventures or just go ride your bike
