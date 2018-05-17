Video: Angie Hohenwarter & Kathi Kuypers Shredding an Austrian Paradise

If it rains it's no problem to ride here, even when there is heavy rain the tracks are still super fun to ride. Of course it's a bit more slippery and dirty but hey welcome to nature! If there is sunshine you definitely have to escape to the Frommes or Zirbentrail, It's just outside of the bike park perfect for a trail bike ride. From the top you see a 360-degree panorama, it's so peaceful and beautiful you have to stay there for a while and take a deep breath to enjoy that moment. — Angie Hohenwarter