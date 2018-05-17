VIDEOS

Video: Angie Hohenwarter & Kathi Kuypers Shredding an Austrian Paradise

May 17, 2018
by Simon Nieborak  

bigquotesIf UNESCO had a list for World-Shred-Heritage, Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis would definitely be on a pretty high level on this scale of "shreddination". There’s nothing better than calling your friends, packing the bikes and hopping on to new adventures. Especially when Bikepark Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis was inviting us to check out all the trails around in this area. And I can tell you one thing: it’s a lot to shred and the smiles were getting bigger and bigger the more we discovered.Kathi Kuypers


When all the snow on the mountains and the valley melts away, it's time to pack away the skies and have some fun on a mountain bike.

There's nothing better than standing on top of a mountain and watching the sun rising from behind the peaks.

Frommestrail is a long single track, which can be called a roller coaster for mountain bikes.

A decent size hut-drop surely is a proper introduction to the trails.

Berms galore puts a smile on every riders' face who comes to this place.

bigquotesThe feeling of experiencing flow in each cell of my body is something very rare, but very desirable. I would say it’s pure joy and sharing experiences like this with my very best friend, Angie, is unbeatable.Kathi Kuypers

Nature is all around you.

That's one way to enjoy lunch.
Kathi and Angie restoring their energy levels.

"Snakes" are everywhere in the park.

Speed and flow - that's the name of the game in the SFL Bikepark.

bigquotesIf it rains it's no problem to ride here, even when there is heavy rain the tracks are still super fun to ride. Of course it's a bit more slippery and dirty but hey welcome to nature! If there is sunshine you definitely have to escape to the Frommes or Zirbentrail, It's just outside of the bike park perfect for a trail bike ride. From the top you see a 360-degree panorama, it's so peaceful and beautiful you have to stay there for a while and take a deep breath to enjoy that moment.Angie Hohenwarter

Angie rides downhill riding in a fast and fearless fashion!

Kathi is not far behind, though. A bit of technical fun on the trail is always a good thing to see.


bigquotesSince the day Bikepark SFL has opened the gates for mountain bike riders, I was a huge fan! First time riding there was so much fun, loved it and I knew this is a Bikepark with a big potential.Angie Hohenwarter

It's quite hard to enjoy the views when you railing berms.


Kathi loves every second her wheels don't touch the ground.

Newly opened section of the Flüstertrail do not disappoint.

Mind-ride hammock chill out session... Why not?

The vast vistas of the surrounding mountain range at the Flüstertrail are incredible.

bigquotesThe park is very well built and the lift is super fast which let us shred lap after lap, and everybody knows there’s no better feeling than falling asleep with a tired body from riding all day long. Natural jumps through green berms before open high alpine scenes and going flat out through the underbrush. There are obstacles, which are really challenging, like the road gap, but as Eleanor Roosevelt once famously said, "Do something every day that scares you," and the bike park delivers all these challenges. And sometimes you may run into people who change your life for the better. Those people are called riding buddies. So grab your friends and come to SFL.Kathi Kuypers

Bikepark Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis Website

Bikepark Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis mountain biking trails

MENTIONS: @Bikepark-Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis


