Video: Angie Hohenwarter & Kathi Kuypers Shredding an Austrian Paradise

There's nothing better than standing on top of a mountain and watching the sun rising from behind the peaks.
|If UNESCO had a list for World-Shred-Heritage, Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis would definitely be on a pretty high level on this scale of "shreddination". There’s nothing better than calling your friends, packing the bikes and hopping on to new adventures. Especially when Bikepark Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis was inviting us to check out all the trails around in this area. And I can tell you one thing: it’s a lot to shred and the smiles were getting bigger and bigger the more we discovered.—Kathi Kuypers
|The feeling of experiencing flow in each cell of my body is something very rare, but very desirable. I would say it’s pure joy and sharing experiences like this with my very best friend, Angie, is unbeatable.—Kathi Kuypers
|If it rains it's no problem to ride here, even when there is heavy rain the tracks are still super fun to ride. Of course it's a bit more slippery and dirty but hey welcome to nature! If there is sunshine you definitely have to escape to the Frommes or Zirbentrail, It's just outside of the bike park perfect for a trail bike ride. From the top you see a 360-degree panorama, it's so peaceful and beautiful you have to stay there for a while and take a deep breath to enjoy that moment.—Angie Hohenwarter
|Since the day Bikepark SFL has opened the gates for mountain bike riders, I was a huge fan! First time riding there was so much fun, loved it and I knew this is a Bikepark with a big potential.—Angie Hohenwarter
|The park is very well built and the lift is super fast which let us shred lap after lap, and everybody knows there’s no better feeling than falling asleep with a tired body from riding all day long. Natural jumps through green berms before open high alpine scenes and going flat out through the underbrush. There are obstacles, which are really challenging, like the road gap, but as Eleanor Roosevelt once famously said, "Do something every day that scares you," and the bike park delivers all these challenges. And sometimes you may run into people who change your life for the better. Those people are called riding buddies. So grab your friends and come to SFL.—Kathi Kuypers
