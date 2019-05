Sick Bicycles' Manufacturer Selling Off Frames Claiming Lack of Payment

Marino Bikes, a manufacturer for Sick Bicycles, are selling off Sick branded frames as they claim they have have not been paid for their work.Based in Peru, Marino is one of a number of manufacturers that Sick have used in the past alongside Frank the Welder and Downland Cycles. Sick have come under fire recently for delayed orders, leading to a wave of cancelled orders, refunds and social media backlash. Read their response to those problems here Marino have previously posted that they were unable to deliver frames to Sick due to a lack of payment but this post was later deleted and the issue seemed resolved. However, in a statement on social media this evening, Marino said: "We had communication with Jordan and Tim from Sick Bikes, the payment limit date was May 20th, we hadn't received any communication from them... because we have material to pay, CNC machine, welders, painters, we see ourselves in the obligation to sell these frames, if you are interested please communicate with me."Sick Bicycles have already posted a response on their social media, saying: "Well that has thrown us a curveball today. Please rest assured that we are intending to reach a suitable resolution to this problem. Whether arranging delivery of frames, an alternative or a refund."I'm still a little surprised our every move is headline news and would have preferred to manage this privately, like most businesses do. The last few months have been really hard but we started to see a light at the end of the tunnel. I've not really had time to prepare a proper response. I'll need a few hours to do that."In a further statement to Pinkbike, Jordan Childs of Sick Bicycles said: "If we don't resolve it with Marino, we will either refund or provide the customer with an alternative frame."We'll update this story when we get any further info.