Sick Bicycles' Manufacturer Selling Off Frames Claiming Lack of Payment

We had comunication with Jordan and Tim from SICK BIKES, the payment limit date was may 20th, we hadn't recieved any comunication from them... because we have material to pay, CNC machine, welders, painters, we see ourselves in the obligation to sell these frames, if you are interested please communicate with me : Marinobike@Gmail.com FRESH !!!!Frames on stock from 2 months #cromoly #steelisreal #handmadeinperu #cromo4130
I should learn not to say “well I’m feeling a whole lot better about things this week” serves me right - Customers - *Edit* I want to sit down with the team and talk through a plan, so expect an email Wednesday - If this doesn’t get resolved amicably - We’ll setup a dedicated email to handle refunds / replacements - I’ll handle that myself with Tim, so it doesn’t slam customer service email. I know there is a lot of schadenfreude seeing us struggle. We’ve not ever escaped that from day one. And we don’t plan on quitting anytime soon.
As for the whining about it all being played out in public? Well, Sick were quite happy to milk social media for all it was worth when it was in their favour. Not so keen when the boot’s on the other foot.
Jesus fing wept....
Pinkbike - you’re meant to be better than this.
Also how many bikes has Frank The Weldet actually made for them? And how many and how long ago did Downland make frames for Sick? And aren’t all the new frames coming from Taiwan?
