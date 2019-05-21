INDUSTRY INSIDER

Sick Bicycles' Manufacturer Selling Off Frames Claiming Lack of Payment

May 21, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Marino Bikes, a manufacturer for Sick Bicycles, are selling off Sick branded frames as they claim they have have not been paid for their work.

Based in Peru, Marino is one of a number of manufacturers that Sick have used in the past alongside Frank the Welder and Downland Cycles. Sick have come under fire recently for delayed orders, leading to a wave of cancelled orders, refunds and social media backlash. Read their response to those problems here.

Marino have previously posted that they were unable to deliver frames to Sick due to a lack of payment but this post was later deleted and the issue seemed resolved. However, in a statement on social media this evening, Marino said: "We had communication with Jordan and Tim from Sick Bikes, the payment limit date was May 20th, we hadn't received any communication from them... because we have material to pay, CNC machine, welders, painters, we see ourselves in the obligation to sell these frames, if you are interested please communicate with me."


Sick Bicycles have already posted a response on their social media, saying: "Well that has thrown us a curveball today. Please rest assured that we are intending to reach a suitable resolution to this problem. Whether arranging delivery of frames, an alternative or a refund.

"I'm still a little surprised our every move is headline news and would have preferred to manage this privately, like most businesses do. The last few months have been really hard but we started to see a light at the end of the tunnel. I've not really had time to prepare a proper response. I'll need a few hours to do that."


In a further statement to Pinkbike, Jordan Childs of Sick Bicycles said: "If we don't resolve it with Marino, we will either refund or provide the customer with an alternative frame."

We'll update this story when we get any further info.

34 Comments

  • + 24
 A deadline for payment passes, those who set the deadline act to resolve the problem. It’s very simple and to be expected. How exactly have Sick been thrown a curve ball?
  • + 17
 Curveball? WTF? You’re given a deadline for payment, the deadline passes & you’ve not paid. Your supplier takes matters into their own hands & somehow that’s a fing curveball?!

As for the whining about it all being played out in public? Well, Sick were quite happy to milk social media for all it was worth when it was in their favour. Not so keen when the boot’s on the other foot.

Jesus fing wept....
  • + 13
 It’s simple...don’t f**k around with other people’s money.
  • + 11
 If Sick has the money to refund the customer, wouldn’t it be cheaper for them to just pay the supplier?
  • + 2
 Exactly. Why spout this when it's so transparent Although bear in mind it didn't say when they would be refunded, or the value of the alternative frame...
  • + 11
 Sick.
  • + 5
 I have seen this before. Company uses customer's money not for order but to keeping from going under. Company delays and delays payment to manufacture because it doesn't have enough money to pay bill. company then takes out high interest loans to pay manufacture. Thus, their problem of lack of funding increases with total month costs. As a result, only new sales get shipped their orders to customers. old customers that have been waiting for a year or more are just out of luck and must take legal action to get any money back. In the end, company owners can't close business because of pending criminal investigation by government because they need money from orders to protect themselves. And government tries to force to close company. Business owners then save all their money to fight litigation against government. In the end, company goes out of business with many lawsuits and criminal investigation.
  • + 2
 Yeah it’s called a Ponzi scheme and people spend the rest of their lives in prison for this sort of thing
  • + 1
 @cuban-b: in my experience it happens because owners are not being honest with customers or anybody else they depend on to make their business work. And their business plan is just unrealistic because it lacks proper start up capital or the company was allowed to grow way to fast for it's own good.
  • + 2
 @cuban-b: it's definitely not a Ponzi scheme just poor management and nativity from people who probably set out with very good intentions but have no experience in running a business
  • + 4
 Jesus wept, refunds from non-existent frames are what kicked all this off and you’re still publishing that they’ll refund or provide something (that doesn’t exist) else?

Pinkbike - you’re meant to be better than this.
  • + 3
 They keep talking about refunding customers, but this shouldn't be a customer facing issue at all. What's this "alternative frame" crap? Did customers specifically order a frame from Marino? Doubtful. There is no curve ball. You didn't pay for what you ordered, so now someone else gets it. Sick should feel fortunate that Marino is just willing to sell the frames themselves, instead of suing for payment and\or damages (they couldn't make frames for paying customers while busy making sick's unpaid-for frames)
  • + 3
 All this time I was thinking, these guys must be hard at work making frames. So, you don't make them and you don't have money to pay for them. Return the money, say you're sorry , close the business and reconsider your future.
  • + 2
 How do you shame someone who has no shame? Jail.
  • + 6
 I'm pretty sure not even Gary Glitter would want to ride one of those bikes now. RIP Sick twats
  • + 2
 Rocknroll
  • + 4
 They should paint a "Not" in front of Sick, to distinguish that these are direct from the manufacturer, and money going to them, and not towards any sort of scam.
  • + 5
 D-bags will be d-bags... Seriously, wow though.
  • + 1
 So is everyone getting an email on Wednesday? Even Marino?
Also how many bikes has Frank The Weldet actually made for them? And how many and how long ago did Downland make frames for Sick? And aren’t all the new frames coming from Taiwan?
  • + 4
 Sick bicycles is neg propping all comments. So everyone please +1 all these posts in order to balance them out
  • + 4
 These guys have no business running a business.
  • + 4
 Im paying for my new wulf as we speak. Sorry british hipsters
  • + 5
 Savage.
  • + 5
 the plot thickens...
  • + 8
 or does the plot sicken....? hahaha
  • + 4
 The pride of ownership quotient is low.
  • + 3
 Im so SICK of this drama. Save it for reality TV...not the PB home page
  • + 2
 At the very least these frames can be melted down into pitchforks and barricades
  • + 4
 "KARMA"
  • + 4
 Why am I not surprised
  • + 1
 Those Sick dudes should forget this whole frame thing and consider purchasing Crank Bros.
  • + 2
 I think I missed something. Sick bikes not familiar to me
  • + 1
 Seriously, fuck these guys.
  • + 2
 lol

