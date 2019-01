Sick Bicycles Takes a Different Approach to Designing & Selling Bikes with The Gnarpoon

Who the bloomin-eck do these guys think they are? They haven't even spent the last ten years making steel frames in a shed... Who the bloomin-eck do these guys think they are? They haven't even spent the last ten years making steel frames in a shed...

'winning' this poll with a seat angle that doesn't even exist on any bike – maybe the trolls are stuck in a Christmas food coma and cannot type or vote anymore?



Or, maybe things are changing? This is where Sick step into a world where things accelerate faster and faster on a weekly basis, Sick seems to be giving people what they want and now. A monthly 'drop' of their latest frames, sizes, and colorways means they can change their product line every four weeks, to whatever their fan base asks for. Planning two years ahead for production lines and product launches might be dead?

I was shocked by our recent poll that let the readers vote on PB's editors' favorite geometry. I was fully expecting to get murdered in the comments, but I am currently 'winning' this poll with a seat angle that doesn't even exist on any bike – maybe the trolls are stuck in a Christmas food coma and cannot type or vote anymore?

Sick Bicycles know how to cause a buzz, this titanium 'Death From Above' missile was shown in Fort William last year.

Sick Bicycles have caused plenty of stir over the last two years: their Instagram fans seem to love them (aside from the ones who get ripped to shreds in the comments by the brand owners themselves), their industry competitors hate them – heretics with zero bike knowledge or skill and often ask "do they even make bikes, or just silly t-shirts?", and "who do they think they are, coming in here with no background and no years of hard graft."The brand, started by two tattoo artists, Jordan and Tim, have pulled numerous bikes out of the bag though with a whole new concept for sales. While big corporations work like cargo ships that take years to change direction, Sick take an approach to give people what they want, now. How about a high pivot, Pinion driven, ridiculous geometry with a silly name called the Sleipnir? Well, they only sold seven of them on Indigogo but raised 252% of their goal mainly by selling t-shirts and other goodies – just like how all the best BMX brands started. Selling seven bikes might not be industry changing, but seven people will have a crazy bike that at least they will love and cherish. If you are one of those seven and wanted that bike with a Specialized logo on the downtube – you would be waiting for a lifetime.So what is next? Their original business idea was to make a 29" wheeled, 180mm travel, enduro-park-race weapon with 'crazy' geometry two years ago. They took a glimpse of what they thought was coming and pressed send. Two years later – and I'm sure they will admit they f***ed up a lot on the journey – but now that machine is here, and in those 24-months a lot has changed and the Gnarpoon looks a lot more sensible, and now something that the public is ready for.Not only did they magic up some geometry numbers that would have almost won the 33% majority of our poll, they also offer the following traits to their fanbase who want something different: a 4130 steel OR alloy mainframe, fabricated in USA by no-other than Frank the Welder, future-proofed standards, hardcore builds that will take on any terrain, and a promise of a metric-shit load of fun times.Is this a true modern mountain bike, a glimpse into the future of our industry, or just a tiny fad for a few tattoed hipsters? Time will tell.As a rule, we do not cover crowdfunding projects on Pinkbike, but we made an exception here. The full Indiegogo crowdfunding project can be seen here.