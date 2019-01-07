Sick Bicycles Takes a Different Approach to Designing & Selling Bikes with The Gnarpoon

Sick Bicycles have caused plenty of stir over the last two years: their Instagram fans seem to love them (aside from the ones who get ripped to shreds in the comments by the brand owners themselves), their industry competitors hate them – heretics with zero bike knowledge or skill and often ask "do they even make bikes, or just silly t-shirts?", and "who do they think they are, coming in here with no background and no years of hard graft."
The brand, started by two tattoo artists, Jordan and Tim, have pulled numerous bikes out of the bag though with a whole new concept for sales. While big corporations work like cargo ships that take years to change direction, Sick take an approach to give people what they want, now. How about a high pivot, Pinion driven, ridiculous geometry with a silly name called the Sleipnir?
Well, they only sold seven of them on Indigogo but raised 252% of their goal mainly by selling t-shirts and other goodies – just like how all the best BMX brands started. Selling seven bikes might not be industry changing, but seven people will have a crazy bike that at least they will love and cherish. If you are one of those seven and wanted that bike with a Specialized logo on the downtube – you would be waiting for a lifetime.
The Gnarpoon numbers are sandwiched between Kazimer's and my ideal geometry numbers, and 33% of the vote agreed - are Sick offering people what they want and now? Only two backers have put their money where their mouth is so far.
I was shocked by our recent poll
that let the readers vote on PB's editors' favorite geometry. I was fully expecting to get murdered in the comments, but I am currently 'winning'
this poll with a seat angle that doesn't even exist on any bike – maybe the trolls are stuck in a Christmas food coma and cannot type or vote anymore?
Or, maybe things are changing? This is where Sick step into a world where things accelerate faster and faster on a weekly basis, Sick seems to be giving people what they want and now. A monthly 'drop' of their latest frames, sizes, and colorways means they can change their product line every four weeks, to whatever their fan base asks for. Planning two years ahead for production lines and product launches might be dead?
So what is next? Their original business idea was to make a 29" wheeled, 180mm travel, enduro-park-race weapon with 'crazy' geometry two years ago. They took a glimpse of what they thought was coming and pressed send. Two years later – and I'm sure they will admit they f***ed up a lot on the journey – but now that machine is here, and in those 24-months a lot has changed and the Gnarpoon looks a lot more sensible, and now something that the public is ready for.
Not only did they magic up some geometry numbers that would have almost won the 33% majority of our poll, they also offer the following traits to their fanbase who want something different: a 4130 steel OR alloy mainframe, fabricated in USA by no-other than Frank the Welder, future-proofed standards, hardcore builds that will take on any terrain, and a promise of a metric-shit load of fun times.
Is this a true modern mountain bike, a glimpse into the future of our industry, or just a tiny fad for a few tattoed hipsters? Time will tell.
As a rule, we do not cover crowdfunding projects on Pinkbike, but we made an exception here. The full Indiegogo crowdfunding project can be seen here.
Kinda looks like what you'd get if you ask all the idiots what they want. Unfortunately, it already seems evident that asking the masses what they want doesn't equal sales
With a 'big name' comes trust, you assume (rightly or not) that the brand will be there for you if something breaks, will have support when required and has been well tested before release (not always true I admit), one of the tough things about being a small brand is you really need to show you have developed the product and that its been received well when tested by those that are trusted - e.g. Stantons new FS frame, Starlings Swoop to name a few.
If there is one thing Sick are phenomenal at (in this small industry at least) is marketing / branding, I don't think that's the issue.
www.mtb-news.de/news/category/magazin/produkte/icb
Can a customer realistically be expected to spend this amount of money on a bike frame that doesn't physically exist yet? I mean on one side of the coin you have people like Unno testing for years before release and then here no actual testing before marketing to the customer.
Seriously guys, go away, build a couple of these, deal with any small refinements from actual testing, see how it rides, if anything isn't right / doesn't work so well, get some reviews and then come back for some crowd funding, I bet more people will be willing to put their money into one then.
Hardtails are one thing, but releasing a full suspension frame, in two materials, without having an actual prototype is risky for both the customer and the business.
I think that is delusional. This project appears to me as a labor of love, there is no way they would not do a substantial amount of testing and test-mules before bringing it to any level of production. Anything less than that is just asking for lawsuit on top of lawsuit.
if I could downvote you more I would.
The pictures used in this article are renders, the pictures in the crowd-fund are renders, I am sure there are more people than me that would like to see pictures of a physical frame.
Would you try and build a bike company without making prototypes and testing shit extensively?
I wouldn't, I bet you wouldn't, and I bet most any mountain biker that wanted to build a bike business wouldn't either. I don't see the joy in shitting on a couple dudes that just wanna make bikes.
