Sidi Announces New Gravity-Focused Dimaro Shoe

Jul 27, 2019
by Sarah Moore  


The iconic Italian shoe brand known for high-end XC, road, and triathlon shoes is entering the gravity market with the Dimaro clipless shoe. The Dimaro uses a Vibram Megagrip sole.


PRESS RELEASE: Sidi

A new model for enduro and downhill specialists born from a collaboration with sole manufacturer Vibram. Performing during any race, comfortable when walking, great grip on the pedal, the Dimaro!


SOLE:

The rubber Vibram Megagrip sole is stiff and smooth, features that create a perfect balance between stability and flexibility. The sole has an excellent grip on wet and dry surfaces. The smooth rubber softens impacts and allows riders to maintain grip with the pedals without creating friction with them. In this way, the foot can be easily detached from the pedal and can lean on the ground without obstructing the performance. The sole can be adapted to different pedals with cleats. The midsole is made of EVA material.




CLOSURE SYSTEM:

The closure system allows a simple and fast fit, through the use of laces and hook-and-loop. The laces allow adjustment, while the hook-and-loop prevents the dust from entering, offers extra protection from debris, and keeps the laces locked in. The hook-and-loop is made of polyurethane and elastic mesh material.

HEEL: The heel is equipped with a collar made of elastic material that prevents dust and debris from entering.

CAP: The tip is protective and scratchproof, made of thermoplastic Polyurethane.

UPPER: The shoe is made of Polyurethane, the perforated upper allows ventilation.



The shoes will retail for $224.99 USD and will be available at North American dealers in September. More details here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Shoes Sidi


10 Comments

  • + 7
 224.99 dollars...gotta love the Italians!? Haha
  • + 1
 Toe box/sole is not even stiched on either!
  • + 2
 if only five ten/adidas had a sole cover when not using spd cleats.
  • + 1
 Still got my sidi spd dh shoes that looked like crossboots-love the old times
  • + 2
 Can anyone name a shoe that no one has bitched about?
  • + 1
 "Gravity focused" phew,lucky.
  • + 1
 Look like overpriced “ghetto cruisers”
  • + 0
 Pro's .. they're black Cons... every things
  • + 1
 Dimaro, why not simaro
  • + 1
 Dimaro is an Italian mountain community , Simaro is guitarist from the Congo , could be the reason !

Post a Comment



