Video: Chasing Epic in Norway in 'Sight Unseen'

This season's Sight Unseen follows Pivot athlete Brice Shirbach as he discovers new trails and cultures in Norway. The bucket-list destination left the team feeling fulfilled in the memories and new relationships they made. The visually stunning series encourages discovery, captures the flow state, and celebrates getting out of the comfort zone.
Norway is well known for its staggeringly beautiful and dramatic landscapes, its interesting and ancient mythologies, and its midnight sun during the summer months. What's less known is the country's policies on trail use. Norway is among just a handful of places that incorporate the "right to roam" law. The right to roam, also called the right of access (allemannsretten) is a traditional right dating back to ancient times. Since 1957, it has also been enshrined in the Outdoor Recreation Act. The right ensures that everyone can experience nature, even in big, privately owned areas. Outdoor recreation is a big part of Norway's national identity, as is showing respect to nature. That respect is a key component to right to roam's success for Norway, as there's an inherent amount of trust being placed on trail users of all stripes in order to validate such a progressive approach to recreational land use.
Pivot Cycle's athlete and storyteller, Brice Shirbach
, has long held Norway at the top of his "bucket list" for most of his life. Once he became aware of the right to roam law, the desire to explore the northern European dreamscape became irresistible. The juxtaposition between how Norway manages public land use and how America handles it was something Brice wanted to gain a better understanding of, and of course the idea of pushing one's self in a completely new environment has always been his favorite part of mountain biking. The production team consisted of cinematographer Drew Bennett
and photographer Katie Lozancich
, along with Brice's wife Megan and Drew's partner Lauren, and the adventure was on. Join them as they experience the warmth of the Norwegian culture firsthand, and dive headfirst into the steep, loamy, and beautiful trails that surround Sogndal, Norway.
Norway seems really majestic though!
Guiding and MTB holidays in Hallingdal, Norway and we have plenty of free weeks in 2024.
p.s. If you don't want to ride with a guide but just want some tips on trails and spots to ride in other parts of Norway, feel free to send a message! Happy to help with info/trail suggestions.
And yes, I think the big thing about riding here is that there are so few official trails (or tracks, as I prefer to call them) - just ride anywhere you want to explore.
There is plenty smooth flow, but you won't find that in the classic Insta-spots. I think with (excellent) videos like this, people get the idea that Norway is all fjords & small fishing villages. Not really the truth.
And totally agree on the lack of smooth flow in the Oslo area. It's tech and we love it!
Weirdly though, how does Norway look so much like BC when they are so far apart in terms of latitude? Norway is so much further north!!
Sadly it will be cruising through the fjords for 15 days
youtu.be/kXPBI1Y13nI?si=vdjZR3vpSQjYhMO6