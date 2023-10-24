Video: Chasing Epic in Norway in 'Sight Unseen'

Oct 24, 2023
by Pivot Cycles  

SIGHT UNSEEN: NORWAY
with Brice Shirbach

Words: Pivot Cycles

This season's Sight Unseen follows Pivot athlete Brice Shirbach as he discovers new trails and cultures in Norway. The bucket-list destination left the team feeling fulfilled in the memories and new relationships they made. The visually stunning series encourages discovery, captures the flow state, and celebrates getting out of the comfort zone.

Norway is well known for its staggeringly beautiful and dramatic landscapes, its interesting and ancient mythologies, and its midnight sun during the summer months. What's less known is the country's policies on trail use. Norway is among just a handful of places that incorporate the "right to roam" law. The right to roam, also called the right of access (allemannsretten) is a traditional right dating back to ancient times. Since 1957, it has also been enshrined in the Outdoor Recreation Act. The right ensures that everyone can experience nature, even in big, privately owned areas. Outdoor recreation is a big part of Norway's national identity, as is showing respect to nature. That respect is a key component to right to roam's success for Norway, as there's an inherent amount of trust being placed on trail users of all stripes in order to validate such a progressive approach to recreational land use.

Pivot Cycle's athlete and storyteller, Brice Shirbach, has long held Norway at the top of his "bucket list" for most of his life. Once he became aware of the right to roam law, the desire to explore the northern European dreamscape became irresistible. The juxtaposition between how Norway manages public land use and how America handles it was something Brice wanted to gain a better understanding of, and of course the idea of pushing one's self in a completely new environment has always been his favorite part of mountain biking. The production team consisted of cinematographer Drew Bennett and photographer Katie Lozancich, along with Brice's wife Megan and Drew's partner Lauren, and the adventure was on. Join them as they experience the warmth of the Norwegian culture firsthand, and dive headfirst into the steep, loamy, and beautiful trails that surround Sogndal, Norway.

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

photo


Norway

24 Comments
  • 14 0
 This is one of the best films about people I don’t know talking about each other and mountain biking while not including much mountain biking at all.

Norway seems really majestic though!
  • 4 0
 In case you fancy a trip over here and don't know where to start, let me make it easy for you Wink

www.anyexcusetoride.com

www.instagram.com/anyexcusetoride/tagged

Guiding and MTB holidays in Hallingdal, Norway and we have plenty of free weeks in 2024.

p.s. If you don't want to ride with a guide but just want some tips on trails and spots to ride in other parts of Norway, feel free to send a message! Happy to help with info/trail suggestions.
  • 2 0
 Norway is beautiful,just remember it isn't exactly braided with official trails. I've been riding in the Oslo area quite a lot,and know of only one official trail...so you gotta be willing to explore- and don't expect smooth flow..
  • 1 0
 Totally agree - Oslo has the most amazing trail network 10 minutes from the city center
  • 2 0
 Fortunately there are tools like trailguide.net which will make things rather easy!

And yes, I think the big thing about riding here is that there are so few official trails (or tracks, as I prefer to call them) - just ride anywhere you want to explore.

There is plenty smooth flow, but you won't find that in the classic Insta-spots. I think with (excellent) videos like this, people get the idea that Norway is all fjords & small fishing villages. Not really the truth.
  • 3 0
 @knutspeed: yeah shout out to Trailguide.net! We used that site throughout this trip. Much more useful than Trailforks for sure.
  • 2 0
 What do you mean by "official trail"? Don't think I've heard that term before.

And totally agree on the lack of smooth flow in the Oslo area. It's tech and we love it!
  • 5 0
 Drooling over Katie Lo photos
  • 1 0
 Wow, it really makes me appreciate how fortunate I am to have grown up in BC. So many of the images and videos look like trails I've ridden before here. Makes me want to visit Norway a lot, but it also makes me weirdly nostalgic for what's right in my back yard.

Weirdly though, how does Norway look so much like BC when they are so far apart in terms of latitude? Norway is so much further north!!
  • 1 0
 "Sight Unseen" is the name of one of the best TWSkate videos. In my under qualified opinoion it was one of the best John Cardiel parts ever, watching his part in that video... I will always dream of being that confident, smooth and out of control on anything with wheels - all hail Cardiel.
  • 5 0
 Fjorking awesome!
  • 3 0
 Brice's stuff is always great. Very relatable riding/terrain just in very cool places.
  • 4 1
 Is Norway a beautiful country well worth a visit? Yes. Would I come here solely for mountain biking? Absolutely not
  • 2 0
 Absolutely agree. The biking is nice. The people, the land and the culture is sublime
  • 3 0
 Now I want to go to Norway even more.
  • 2 0
 Never knew I wanted to go to Norway so badly.. Good work Brice, Katie and Drew!
  • 3 0
 Norway doesn't have as many Trolls as Pinkbike comment section. Fact.
  • 2 0
 Is that what they call mountain biking? I’ve heard of this..
  • 2 0
 Wait, where’s that Cardiel part?
  • 1 0
 I guess the camera dude doesn't were knee pads, bummer. Good job capturing the feel of the trails.
  • 1 0
 I’m off there in a couple of weeks!!

Sadly it will be cruising through the fjords for 15 days Frown
  • 1 0
 If you want to see biking in Norway you have also that filmed in Otta

youtu.be/kXPBI1Y13nI?si=vdjZR3vpSQjYhMO6
  • 1 0
 My backyard and hometrails!
  • 1 0
 like like sick





