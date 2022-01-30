Photo Epic: Peter Kaiser Explores Chamonix's Off Season Mountain Mecca in 'Sightseer'

The calling of the mountains is real, nowhere more so than Chamonix. Here, Europe's largest specimen stares you down at 4809m, drawing you in with sprawling, crevassed glaciers that, at one point, made it all the way to the valley floor. No wonder alpine pioneers, Paccard and Ballmat, were first tempted to the mighty summit from this small town back in 1786.
Mont Blanc is by no means the only peak venting this palpable invitation of exploration, the whole valley is alive with possible adventures for all kinds of outdoorsmen. Of course wheels will always have their limitations and maybe that keeps us mountain bikers out of trouble; away from the most remote, most exposed corners of the spectacularly treacherous terrain. The climbers, the speedflyers and the wing-suiters can divvy those up between themselves. Godspeed to those guys, they've earned their spot at the top of the big mountain food chain.
Still there's plenty for the humble mountain biker to devour in these climes. When autumn comes around in Chamonix, the pace slows for most, but a gold rush begins for those who ride. The hikers weaken their grip on the best spots in the valley just as the leaves turn and the sun skims low over the ridge-lines. Photo moments abound. Enter the sightseer, who has riding skills of the future and photography skills of the past... film that is.
|Nathan and I threw the idea of shooting in Chamonix back and forth all summer long, until I finally found time to pay him a visit and made it happen. In the end it was the last possible opportunity because just three days later the snow hit. I’ve never been to Chamonix before so I was keen to check out this beautiful place so many people told me about.—Peter Kaiser
|I expected to ride a lot of hiking trails, but there's a more to this valley... and Nathan tells me we barely scratched the surface.—Peter Kaiser
|The long missions up to the spots were rewarded with the most beautiful views I’ve seen in a while. We only had a two day window for everything we wanted to do so it ended up being quite packed. Getting to the spots wasn't so easy, figuring out exactly what to shoot, then trying to be at the right location at the right time for the light to be good was the other challenge. The two-man team effort was all worth it for getting these photos.—Peter Kaiser
|I was well amazed by Chamonix so back at home I instantly developed the few analog frames I shot myself. Just crazy landscapes, so much atmosphere, what a place it is.—Peter Kaiser
