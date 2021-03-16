Kevin Miquel Appears To Have Signed with Specialized

Mar 16, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  


Kevin Miquel, who ranked third in the 2019 Enduro World Series, has so far been cryptic about his new bike sponsor. Today, he hinted on Instagram that he will be riding for Specialized. He reposted Loic Bruni's Instagram stories, one of which had the caption "Spesh boys" on a video of a training session, which showed him wearing Specialized gloves and other kit.




Kevin did black out the 'S' on his glove in the repost, but the cat just might be out of the bag. We have reached out to Kevin for more information.

Racing and Events Racing Rumours Specialized Kevin Miquel Loic Bruni


5 Comments

  • 2 0
 Excellent, much deserved!
  • 9 7
 Who?
  • 7 0
 "who ranked third in the 2019 Enduro World Series"

who knew!
  • 1 0
 www.pinkbike.com/news/getting-to-know-enduros-rising-star-kevin-miquel.html
  • 1 0
 When the Big Secret.

