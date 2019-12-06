Silca Introduces Titanium Straws Made From Bottle Cage Production Leftovers

Press Release: Silca

Features:

Reusable, sustainable, and unbreakable Silca titanium straws are laser engraved with the SILCA emblem and hand anodized in one of 4 different colors. The set of straws feature one straight and one bent straw option to cater to different size cups.At Silca, we are always thinking about the sustainability of our products and the legacy they leave. It is why we still build pump gaskets of leather repurposed from the Italian fashion industry, and generally build products to "heirloom" quality standards. These straws were developed as a way to minimize waste in Sicuro Titanium Cage production.Early in the Ti Bottle Cage development process, Silca's engineers realized that they could yield 6 cages per stick of tubing from the mill with a 9" piece left-over. By modifying the bending and using the thinnest possible cutting blades, there is now exactly 8.5" of leftover titanium tubing for every 6 bottle cages produced. This means that the only waste from the Ti Cage production process is in the saw kerf (material turned into shavings when cutting) giving this product a 99.9% material utilization rate -- we'll drink (through a straw) to that!6.35mm Diameter 3/2.5 Titanium tubingOne straight 8.5" + One bent 8.5" Titanium Straw per setDishwasher SafeAvoid using abrasive cleaning padsStraws are ultrasonically cleaned in our factory, but it's a factory.. Please wash them before using it!Rainbow anodize is done completely by hand in a process that involves an operator raising and lowering the straw while manually altering the voltage. As a result, no two will be quite the same and will all be slightly different from the photosMSRP $30