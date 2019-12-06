Silca Introduces Titanium Straws Made From Bottle Cage Production Leftovers

Dec 6, 2019
by ECHOS Communications  
Silca Titanium Straws- Made from Bottle Cage Production Leftovers

Press Release: Silca

Reusable, sustainable, and unbreakable Silca titanium straws are laser engraved with the SILCA emblem and hand anodized in one of 4 different colors. The set of straws feature one straight and one bent straw option to cater to different size cups.

At Silca, we are always thinking about the sustainability of our products and the legacy they leave. It is why we still build pump gaskets of leather repurposed from the Italian fashion industry, and generally build products to "heirloom" quality standards. These straws were developed as a way to minimize waste in Sicuro Titanium Cage production.

Silca Titanium Straws- Made from Bottle Cage Production Leftovers

Early in the Ti Bottle Cage development process, Silca's engineers realized that they could yield 6 cages per stick of tubing from the mill with a 9" piece left-over. By modifying the bending and using the thinnest possible cutting blades, there is now exactly 8.5" of leftover titanium tubing for every 6 bottle cages produced. This means that the only waste from the Ti Cage production process is in the saw kerf (material turned into shavings when cutting) giving this product a 99.9% material utilization rate -- we'll drink (through a straw) to that!


Features:
6.35mm Diameter 3/2.5 Titanium tubing
One straight 8.5" + One bent 8.5" Titanium Straw per set
Dishwasher Safe
Avoid using abrasive cleaning pads
Straws are ultrasonically cleaned in our factory, but it's a factory.. Please wash them before using it!
Rainbow anodize is done completely by hand in a process that involves an operator raising and lowering the straw while manually altering the voltage. As a result, no two will be quite the same and will all be slightly different from the photos
MSRP $30

More information here

13 Comments

  • 10 0
 Whats the head angle on the bent straw? #notslackenough
  • 6 0
 I thought getting these straws would make me cool. But now I suck
  • 2 0
 I’m sorry mate, but yer clutching at straws with that one...
  • 3 0
 You’d definitely be a sucker to shell out $30 lol
  • 3 0
 $30?
Did I miss the bit where you are donating 100% to charity?

Or do you plan on only selling one - therefore covering your costs over one sale?
  • 1 0
 Nah you just get the privilege of paying for yet another companies recycling directly. #latestagecapitalism.
  • 3 0
 The price is definitely going to bend some people out of shape. They'll probably just post lots of straw man arguments, though.
  • 1 0
 Good idea... but these are made from leftovers why are they $30? Silca only needs to cut them to size and finish them. No way this justfies a $30 price tag. You can get 2 on amazon from $10 (www.amazon.com/TiTo-Titanium-Ultralight-Drinking-Cleaning/dp/B072MKV1T7)
  • 1 0
 will this make my beer taste better when i'm sitting in a sea of flannel shirts and beards at the mumford & sons concert talking to girls with circle lens sunglasses & wide brim brown hats?
  • 2 0
 WTF with straws anyways...countless different containers for fluids that don’t need one
  • 3 0
 Sippy cups for all!
  • 1 0
 Thanks Silca for watching out for all the bike hipsters! Now they won’t need to worry about getting their perfectly combed mustaches in their 180-IBU IPA’s.
  • 1 0
 Does each cage now get $5 cheaper?

