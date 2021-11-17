Silca Releases $85, 3D-Printed, Titanium Cleats

Silca has announced a new range of titanium, 3D printed cleats for cyclists who are inconvenienced by all their disposable income.
It might be fairly easy to mock this idea on the cost alone but Silca believes its cleats should be more durable than the traditional steel or brass versions as well as shaving some grams. These cleats are made specifically from 6/4 titanium that is slightly less hard than the steel generally used pedals and, Silca claims, 2.25 times stronger and 3 times harder than standard cleats. Silca believes this will allow you to get 300-400% wear life compared to brass cleats, however we're not sure about what this means (if anything) for pedal wear as a trade off.
These cleats have been manufactured to fit most mountain bike clipless systems but Silca believes they will be of most benefit to cyclocross riders who spend a lot of time running off the bike. These aren't the first cleats we've seen that use titanium, and earlier this year Titanium announced a full set of cleats and pedals from the metal
.
The cleats will be available to fit Shimano SPD (24g, 30g lighter than stock), Crank Brothers (22g, 24g lighter than stock) and Time (22g, 26g lighter than stock) systems. The cleats are available now with a two year limited warranty for $85. More info, here
.
13 Comments
'That's absurd and expensive'
'Cool! 3d printing!'
'The titanium is harder than the pedals, and it'll wear them down quicker!'
'They're brass for a reason'
'Dentists'
'Ugh, bike industry'
'Carbon cost of titanium is so much more than steel'
'3 or 4 times longer lasting than other cleats? please, that doesn't make sense'
'Cool! 3d printing!'
