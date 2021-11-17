Silca Releases $85, 3D-Printed, Titanium Cleats

Nov 17, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Silca has announced a new range of titanium, 3D printed cleats for cyclists who are inconvenienced by all their disposable income.

It might be fairly easy to mock this idea on the cost alone but Silca believes its cleats should be more durable than the traditional steel or brass versions as well as shaving some grams. These cleats are made specifically from 6/4 titanium that is slightly less hard than the steel generally used pedals and, Silca claims, 2.25 times stronger and 3 times harder than standard cleats. Silca believes this will allow you to get 300-400% wear life compared to brass cleats, however we're not sure about what this means (if anything) for pedal wear as a trade off.

These cleats have been manufactured to fit most mountain bike clipless systems but Silca believes they will be of most benefit to cyclocross riders who spend a lot of time running off the bike. These aren't the first cleats we've seen that use titanium, and earlier this year Titanium announced a full set of cleats and pedals from the metal.


The cleats will be available to fit Shimano SPD (24g, 30g lighter than stock), Crank Brothers (22g, 24g lighter than stock) and Time (22g, 26g lighter than stock) systems. The cleats are available now with a two year limited warranty for $85. More info, here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Shoes Silca Silca Cleats


Must Read This Week
First Look: Lal Bikes' Supre Drivetrain Splits The Derailleur In Half Before It Happens On the Trail
181337 views
Why Shorter Cranks Are Better (According To Science)
55188 views
Are Bike Brands Greenwashing? We Asked An Expert
49449 views
Guerilla Gravity Showroom Stripped of Bikes After HQ Break In
42330 views
Tech Briefing: UK-Made Pedals, 2022 Bikes, Clipless Crocs & More - November 2021
37895 views
Video: The Key Techniques For Hitting Any Drop - How To Bike with Ben Cathro Episode 9
36169 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Recovery Update after the Biggest Crash of his Career
35564 views
Check Out: New Tubeless Valves, Angle Headsets, Flat Pedal Shoes, & Fancy Pants
33168 views

13 Comments

  • 4 0
 Summary of the incoming comments:
'That's absurd and expensive'
'Cool! 3d printing!'
'The titanium is harder than the pedals, and it'll wear them down quicker!'
'They're brass for a reason'
'Dentists'
'Ugh, bike industry'
'Carbon cost of titanium is so much more than steel'
'3 or 4 times longer lasting than other cleats? please, that doesn't make sense'
'Cool! 3d printing!'
  • 6 0
 You are right. It is easy to mock this idea on cost alone. This is ridiculous.
  • 4 0
 Perhaps bundle them up with the Santa Cruz $50 valve stems for a baller stocking stuffer present
  • 3 0
 I guess I could get this for Crank Brothers cleats, which wear out, but Shimano SPD cleats never die.
  • 1 0
 I get the, they last up to 4 time longer, but they are still more expensive than 4 sets of Shimano SPD cleats. So it’s just the tiny weight saving you’re paying for. They are a nice idea, but way over priced.
  • 2 0
 I mean, anyone who has this much money to throw around, probably just replaces the whole shoe when the cleats wear out.
  • 2 0
 You print them yourself at home, the design is open source. Freedom, no more vendors!
  • 1 0
 Going through my periodic table right now to pick the new element everything can be made out of next for the Bike industry.
  • 1 0
 you can get .000000000001 of Bitcoin share for that amount
  • 1 0
 I can't wait for the dentist comments... fire away
  • 1 0
 Not until I can get Ti BOA shoes
  • 2 0
 More phallic please.
  • 1 0
 Y tho

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008085
Mobile Version of Website