Silca Releases What It Claims Is the World's Most Effective Tire Sealant Made From Carbon Fiber

You might remember Silca from last November, when the brand released a pair of $85, 3D-printed, titanium cleats, or from 2019, when Silca released its anodized titanium drinking straws, or from 2016, when we reviewed perhaps the only floor pump ever
to be described as "sexy" and "an heirloom quality tool that could be passed down from generation to generation."
Now, the latest Silca creation to hit the market is the Ultimate Tubeless Sealant, which the brand claims is the longest-lasting, most effective tire sealant in the world, and it's made with 6mm, 9mm, and 12mm pieces of carbon fiber that make up 5% of the formula by volume. The carbon is reclaimed from bicycles, carbon wheels, race cars, and aircraft components - along with, I imagine, less glamorous sources - and mixes with the foaming natural latex-based solution, which Silca says helps to disperse the carbon fibers evenly throughout the tire.
Here's an oddly-satisfying but also kind of soul-crushing visual of where the carbon fiber comes from.
Silca says carbon fiber is the best choice, compared to other particles like glitter, glass fiber, and even cornmeal that sometimes show up in other sealants, because carbon fiber is light enough to stay suspended in the liquid - especially if it foams. Other materials tend to get centrifuged out to the tire and aren't remobilized until the wheel stops spinning, often after the tire has lost too much pressure. The stiffness and varying sizes of carbon fiber pieces can, according to Silca, help the fibers stack effectively to seal holes of up to 7.5 mm "not unlike a beaver dam of sticks blocking the flow of a stream."
While some "race-specific" formulas from other brands can seal relatively large holes, Silca claims, they tend to trade longevity because of the higher percentage of particulates and latex compared to solvent and anti-freeze and need to be replaced frequently. Silca believes it's discovered the magic combination: carbon fibers plus a relatively high percentage of anti-freeze, so it continues to work in temperatures down to 10°F / -12°C.
The hectic calendar of replenishment using other sealants comparing both standard and race formulas, according to Silca. (To be fair, I've never been that diligent with any sealant.)
Carbon fiber isn't exactly known for being recyclable, so we commend that Silca has found a way to repurpose those used parts, even if that does mean breaking the fibers down into smaller and smaller pieces. If floating around on the inside of a tire is the last stop for your broken carbon chainstay, that's better than taking the fast track to the landfill. Since the carbon fiber is pyrolized, or heat treated to remove everything except the basic fiber itself, Silca says it's "environmentally neutral" - safe for human or animal contact and safe in water.
One downside to using a sealant that, uh, seals holes, is that it can't be added to the tire through the valve stem, and instead has to be poured into the tire before the tire is fully mounted on the rim. Don't try to use a syringe injector here. However, once the fibers are inside the tire, Silca recommends replenishing the sealant every quarter with the Replenisher formula, which contains no carbon fiber and instead aims only to compensate for solvent evaporation. Replenisher can be added through the valve stem. The base Ultimate Tubeless Sealant should be replaced every year to 18 months, Silca says.
If it's replenished (with the Replenisher) quarterly, the sealant's effectiveness stays on par with race-specific formulas from other brands, Silca says, but with a longer effectiveness lifespan.
The Ultimate Tubeless Sealant will be available in 8, 16, 32 oz sizes for $18, $24, and $38 USD, respectively. The Replenisher retails for $12 for 4 oz. More information is available at silca.cc
.
