Review: Silt AM 29 Alloy Wheels

I'm a big proponent of companies that value their customers and have a no-bulls*** approach to products. I really feel Silt occupy that kind of space. To say there weren't some teething issues would be untrue, and the issue with the loosening freehub is still ongoing, but with all that said, for the value, they're still a good option.



If this was a wheelset twice the price would I be so forgiving? Probably not. But do I think that Silt, with maybe a little refinement, could be in place to ruffle the feathers of the status quo? Absolutely. I enjoyed great and constant communication throughout the test. I know you might think that this is always the way due to the fact that I work in the industry, but I can assure you it is not. They were also humble and very happy to receive the feedback, which is also an encouraging trait.



— Henry Quinney