Video: Peter Mihalkovits Oozes Style in 'Sima'

Nov 15, 2023
by Bold Cycles  


Words: Peter Mihalkovits

The Story

What does it take to become a good racer? Riding your bike as much as possible – obviously. But it’s way more than that. You’ve got to spend countless of hours in the gym, year-round, to get ready for those demanding enduro tracks out there. Add in some interval sessions and sprints on the road bike or turbo trainer, and you’ll quickly realize racing is hard, hard work.


credit RoastMedia


But that doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be fun. In fact, it HAS to be fun. Don’t take everything too seriously, and more importantly, don’t take yourself too seriously either. It’s still just riding bikes. Remind yourself why you started doing this – because riding your bike is simply the most fun sport in the world.


credit RoastMedia


“That’s the point of Sima. I wanted to show how I approach my training and riding – in an artistic and slightly overstated manner. I certainly commit to it and put in the extra hours but at the same time, I know there are things more important than racing mountain bikes.”


credit RoastMedia


“I always try and find a balance between taking it seriously and not too seriously. Similarly, I don’t take myself too seriously either. I love riding, I love racing and I love training. It’s mad fun, but the moment I stop having fun, I’ll probably be done with it. And that’s okay.”


credit RoastMedia


The video clip was filmed in Köszeg, Hungary. One of Peters favorite venues for training and riding. Every feature is built with an incredible love for detail by the local community. Over the years, this venue shaped him as a rider more than anything else ever has. If you’ve ever been here, you can tell where he got his riding style from. The title of the video – “SIMA” (Hungarian for smooth) – is a tribute to this place.


credit RoastMedia


Video and Photo: Roast Media
Text: Peter Mihalkovits

5 Comments
  • 2 0
 Awesome video broo!! One of the best trails in Hungary!
  • 1 0
 Nice to see some local trails featured, awesome video, great vibes!
  • 1 1
 Glad he's has the rights to be on youtube !
  • 1 0
 Mint a vaj!
  • 1 0
 Bold moves







