Simon Andreassen Undergoes Emergency Appendectomy, Withdraws From Cape Epic

Cannondale has announced
that Simon Andreassen has withdrawn from the Cape Epic following an emergency appendectomy. Andreassen was due to race the 'Tour de France of mountain biking' alongside teammate Alan Hatherly but will not be recovered from the surgery in time to take the start line.
An appendectomy is the removal of the appendix and is carried out to treat appendicitis. In humans, the appendix does not perform any important function and removing it does not cause any long-term problems.
|We’re disappointed to announce that Cannondale Factory Racing has been forced to pull out of the 2021 Cape Epic. Shortly after landing in South Africa, Simon Andreassen underwent an emergency appendectomy. Surgery went well and Simon is in good spirits, but unfortunately, he will not be fully recovered in time to toe the start line with race partner Alan Hatherly.
Simon and Alan were stoked to represent CFR at Cape Epic this year, and we know they would have done an incredible job. Thankfully these two young guns have long careers ahead of them and we look forward to seeing them tackle this stage race together in the future.—Cannondale
Simon is expected to make a full recovery and be back racing next year.
