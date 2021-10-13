Simon Andreassen Undergoes Emergency Appendectomy, Withdraws From Cape Epic

We’re disappointed to announce that Cannondale Factory Racing has been forced to pull out of the 2021 Cape Epic. Shortly after landing in South Africa, Simon Andreassen underwent an emergency appendectomy. Surgery went well and Simon is in good spirits, but unfortunately, he will not be fully recovered in time to toe the start line with race partner Alan Hatherly.



Simon and Alan were stoked to represent CFR at Cape Epic this year, and we know they would have done an incredible job. Thankfully these two young guns have long careers ahead of them and we look forward to seeing them tackle this stage race together in the future. — Cannondale