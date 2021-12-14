Singapore Cycling Federation Holds Individual Time Trial Urban XC Race

The Singapore Cycling Federation organized an urban cross country time trial event that hosted 147 riders on a 1km course around a sports center and mall in Kallang, in Singapore's central region. The course featured a series of obstacles including manmade berms and stair climbs and descents.
Singapore currently has strict recommendations around Covid safety at sporting events, so the SCF focused on doing the best it could with what it had. Even in the middle of a city with strict social distancing measures in place, the cross country race took place successfully.
|I'm glad that we're ending the year with a bang by giving the community an event that's conducted safely. Holding this in the heart of Kallang where there are people walking past will help more people know about the sport and maybe even give it a try.
This also helps to raise awareness for the sport because we want more young riders and women to be involved. Having more events will also help us with that community outreach because we can spot talent more easily and help get them into the right programmes.—SCF Vice President for MTB Muhammad Faroz Marzoki
Singapore's men's national champion Riyadh Hakim Lukman took the win in the men's open race, fresh off a stint of racing in Europe, where he became the first Singaporean to stand on a mountain bike World Cup podium by taking fifth at the UCI Mountain Bike Eliminator World Cup Barcelona.
The SCF says it plans to "actively and progressively" resume cycling activities in light of Covid. For now, if that means running time trials, that'll do.
