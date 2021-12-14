Singapore Cycling Federation Holds Individual Time Trial Urban XC Race

I'm glad that we're ending the year with a bang by giving the community an event that's conducted safely. Holding this in the heart of Kallang where there are people walking past will help more people know about the sport and maybe even give it a try.



This also helps to raise awareness for the sport because we want more young riders and women to be involved. Having more events will also help us with that community outreach because we can spot talent more easily and help get them into the right programmes. — SCF Vice President for MTB Muhammad Faroz Marzoki