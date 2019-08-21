Video: Singletrack Shredding in Quebec

A trail is a work of art. The terrain can give some amazing creation opportunities and the Shannahan sector in Vallée-Bras-du-Nord trail network near Quebec city is such a resource. Located in a steep valley in which roars a sinuous river and covered by wild forest and slick rocks, it has that jaw-dropping effect that takes you to a remote and humbling place. The pinnacle of all: a new trail called La Légende, built by Sentiers Boréal's craftsmen. Their unique interpretation of the terrain led to a masterpiece, celebrating the beauty of the area. I teamed up with Knolly riders Dom Toupin and Éric B.L. to give it an. So if you come around Quebec for the Worlds, maybe take a few extra days off an bring your bike !After nice and flowy singletrack deep in the forest, the trail emerges on the river bed. The boys are taking the landscape in! This is a trail where you just have to take a moment.Hiking back up the last section. Not a bad view to end the trail! Just remember to look where you're going.It is a special place.Vallée-Bras-du-Nord, Shannahan sector