Video: Singletrack Shredding in Quebec

Aug 21, 2019
by Simon Drouin  

A trail is a work of art. The terrain can give some amazing creation opportunities and the Shannahan sector in Vallée-Bras-du-Nord trail network near Quebec city is such a resource. Located in a steep valley in which roars a sinuous river and covered by wild forest and slick rocks, it has that jaw-dropping effect that takes you to a remote and humbling place. The pinnacle of all: a new trail called La Légende, built by Sentiers Boréal's craftsmen. Their unique interpretation of the terrain led to a masterpiece, celebrating the beauty of the area. I teamed up with Knolly riders Dom Toupin and Éric B.L. to give it an hommage. So if you come around Quebec for the Worlds, maybe take a few extra days off an bring your bike !


After nice and flowy singletrack deep in the forest, the trail emerges on the river bed. The boys are taking the landscape in! This is a trail where you just have to take a moment.


Hiking back up the last section. Not a bad view to end the trail! Just remember to look where you're going.


It is a special place.


Vallée-Bras-du-Nord, Shannahan sector

Regions in Article
Quebec

Posted In:
Videos


3 Comments

  • + 1
 Bike's, trail, video looks great....music bleh, got better when the guitar stopped doing its generic noise.
  • + 1
 great trails and Riding...was a good watch! Keep it going guys!
  • + 1
 That waterfall trail !!!

